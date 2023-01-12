ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Hill

Greta Thunberg detained amid protests at coal mine in Germany

German authorities detained Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday amid protests at a coal mine in the country. A spokesperson for the local Aachen police told Sky News the 20-year-old activist was among a group of protesters who allegedly “stormed” toward the face of the Garzweiler open-cast mine, which officials described as “steep and…
SFGate

Moving species emerges as last resort as climate warms

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a desperate effort to save a seabird species in Hawaii from rising ocean waters, scientists are moving chicks to a new island hundreds of miles away. Moving species to save them — once considered taboo — is quickly...
HAWAII STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Russian strike toll: 45 dead civilians, including 6 children

DNIPRO, Ukraine — (AP) — The death toll from the Ukraine war's deadliest attack on civilians at one location since last spring, a weekend Russian missile strike on a southeastern apartment building, has reached 45, officials said Tuesday. Those killed in the Saturday afternoon strike in Dnipro included...
SFGate

Expanded US training for Ukraine forces begins in Germany

BRUSSELS (AP) — The U.S. military's new, expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces began in Germany on Sunday, with a goal of getting a battalion of about 500 troops back on the battlefield to fight the Russians in the next five to eight weeks, said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
SFGate

Davos organizers: Musk wasn't invited despite what he says

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The World Economic Forum says billionaire Elon Musk wasn't on the guest list for the annual meeting of business executives, global leaders and cultural trend-setters in Davos, Switzerland — despite what the Twitter owner claims. Notables from European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen...
SFGate

Dutch, German ministers condemn child abductions in Ukraine

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The German and Dutch foreign ministers on Monday condemned the deportation by Russians of thousands of Ukrainian children, calling it a deliberate policy of cruel and inhumane abductions that is tearing families apart. Since Moscow launched its war in Ukraine nearly a year ago,...
SFGate

Drag Race Universe Channel From World of Wonder and Blue Ant Media Launches in U.S Market

Drag Race Universe, a new FAST (free, ad-supported streaming) channel offering American audiences global versions of the Drag Race franchise, has launched in the U.S. The channel offers audiences a constant stream of “Drag Race”-related programming, including “Canada’s Drag Race” Seasons 2 and 3, “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” Seasons 2 and 3, the first season of “Drag Race Philippines” and “Drag Race Philippines Untucked.”

