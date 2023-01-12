ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Governor Cooper offering $25,000 reward for information on Greensboro murder cold case

By Brayden Stamps
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rjgKJ_0kCpv7Dz00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 murder in Greensboro.

The State is seeking information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the murder of 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons.

‘We may never know why’: Family of 5 dead in North Carolina murder-suicide, police say

In June 2017, investigators responded to a report of an aggravated assault with a firearm on Lees Chapel Road in Greensboro.

At the scene, investigators found Simmons suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and later died as a result of her injuries.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact Greensboro Police Department at (336) 574-4020, Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

NC police investigating after radio towers damaged

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating after multiple radio towers were damaged last week. Josh Graham, with WSJS, says 101.5 FM/AM 600 is temporarily down and listeners can tune into the show at 104.9 FM, 103.1 FM or online. Stu Epperson, president and founder of Truth Network, told FOX8 he believes […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX Carolina

Man wanted for rape in Ohio found in NC, deputies say

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies said an out-of-state fugitive was arrested in Nebo, North Carolina. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received an anonymous tip on Jan. 9 that led them to a home in Nebo where 24-year-old Collin Douglas Rivera was located. Deputies said...
NEBO, NC
Queen City News

Man killed while trimming tree in NC, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died from injuries sustained while trimming a tree on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the 1400 block of Belleauwood Street to assist Winston-Salem firefighters in the rescue of a man who was injured while trimming a tree. Investigators say that the victim. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Police presence at Lexington shopping center

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police responded to a Lexington shopping center Monday just before 2 p.m. A viewer contacted WXII 12, sharing photos of police cruisers outside of a strip mall on Plaza Parkway. Our crew confirmed that there was scene. We're working to learn more about this incident and...
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Wanted felon apprehended in Mebane, deputies say

MEBANE, N.C. — A wanted man from Mebane was detained early Monday morning, police say. Lacy Childress, 28, was arrested just after 2 a.m. for larceny and assault. Alamance County deputies located Childress, who is a convicted felon and wanted for a parole violation, at a residence on Calloway Drive.
MEBANE, NC
FOX8 News

Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina parents accused of killing 4-year-old, deputies say

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Surry County parents were arrested on Friday and charged in the death of their 4-year-old son, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. Four-year-old Skyler Wilson suffered a medical emergency on Jan. 5 and was taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital by Surry County EMS, the sheriff’s office […]
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Edy Zoo

Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart stores

GREENSBORO, NC. - Police in Greensboro, North Carolina, have reported card skimmers at two Walmart stores on Wendover Avenue and Battleground Avenue. This comes after High Point Police Department (HPPD) reported similar findings at their Walmart stores on North Main Street and South Main Street. The discovery of these skimmers is concerning as they can be used to steal sensitive financial information from unsuspecting customers.
GREENSBORO, NC
blavity.com

Man Gets Hit By Car After Shooting And Killing A Wife And Mother Of 2 In North Carolina

A man who shot and killed a woman in North Carolina during the early hours of New Year’s Day was hit by a car soon after. The Charlotte Observer reports Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, has been in police custody since Jan. 1 for the murder of Yvette Walker, 32. According to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department on Jan. 10, he was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
GREENSBORO, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

72K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy