Jacksonville, FL

floridapolitics.com

Legislation pending to stop hate speech on Jacksonville buildings

The bill will be filed on an emergency basis. The Jacksonville Jaguar’s Saturday night playoff victory was not without controversy outside the stadium. A swastika and a cross were projected on the CSX building downtown, the latest message in a series of white supremacist provocations displayed on local structures during high-profile football games.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Matt Carlucci will serve another term on Jacksonville City Council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci will serve another term, holding onto the At Large Group 4 seat. Filing for this race has closed. With no one filing to run against Carlucci, he officially will stay on the council for another four years. Including his current term,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Candidates in six local races running unopposed, other races highly crowded

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With candidate qualifying over, the Unitary Election is officially underway and already some candidates are declaring victory. Sheriff TK Waters, Jerry Holland for Supervisor of Elections, Jim Overton for Tax Collector, Kevin Carrico for District 4, Nick Howland for At Large Group 3 and Matt Carlucci for Group 4 will all glide to victory as no one filed to challenge them for the positions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Chick-fil-A plans new North Jacksonville restaurant

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A Inc. wants to build a restaurant in North Jacksonville and renovate a location in OakLeaf Town Center. The two are among several new and renovated stores planned in the Jacksonville area by the chicken sandwich and tenders company. In North Jacksonville, Chick-fil-A wants to build a 5,000-square-foot restaurant...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Longtime JSO officer dies after ‘extremely courageous fight’ with ALS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jimmy Judge, a long-time member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, died Saturday. Judge’s battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) had become the subject of several News4JAX reports as he traveled for treatments and fellow officers and local businesses joined forces to raise money to help cover his medical bills.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YAHOO!

Jacksonville city councilwoman reappointed to National League of Cities Board of Directors

A Jacksonville city councilwoman has been reappointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors, a position she's held since 2018. Councilwoman Dr. Angelia Washington has been with the National League of Cities Board of Directors since 2018 and is one of 27 appointed to a two-year term, according to a Tuesday afternoon news release from the city.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top 10 home sales of week

About the property: Intracoastal Waterway frontage two-story home in Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club features four bedrooms, five full and two half-bathrooms, office, theater, game room, bonus room, outdoor entertainment area and pool and dock with boatlift. ST. JOHNS. $2,451,822. 47 Coastal Grove Court, Ponte Vedra Beach. Type:...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville City Council approves Shad Khan’s Shipyard project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council approved another major project that will transform Downtown Jacksonville. The council voted to approve Shad Khan’s Iguana Investment Shipyards project and the changes to the money involved. The original proposal was approved well over a year ago, but this latest update recognizes that the cost of the project is going up.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Farm Share hosts food giveaway for those in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share distributes food to food-insecure Floridians in Jacksonville area. Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Edy Zoo

Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxes

JACKSONVILLE, FL. - Two Jacksonville construction business owners have been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to evading $5.6 million in payroll taxes. Raul Solis and his son, Raul Solis-Martinez, were the owners of Solis Brothers Company LLC and Duval Framing LLC, subcontractors for building projects that knowingly employed immigrants who were not legally allowed to work in the United States.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Wicked Batter Cafe has re-opened!

Wicked Batter Café is a local Jacksonville restaurant that focuses on providing quality baked goods and exceptional service to all of their customers. Family owned and operated. They prepare just about everything in house. Wicked Batter Café does not use fillers, preservatives or any ingredient that is not up to their standards. They strictly regulate what goes into the products to ensure that you are receiving only the highest quality baked goods. The food that isn’t prepared in house comes from Florida vendors that share the same philosophy that they ensure to up hold. They also provide wholesale and special orders for just about anything.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
iheart.com

This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy

While the quality of life has been on the rise in America, it's taken a downturn in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic, rampant drug use, and unintentional injuries are huge contributing factors, according to experts. Depending on where you live, other factors can malign your well-being, including health care, housing, and access to clean water and air.
FLORIDA STATE

