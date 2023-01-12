Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materialsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
floridapolitics.com
Legislation pending to stop hate speech on Jacksonville buildings
The bill will be filed on an emergency basis. The Jacksonville Jaguar’s Saturday night playoff victory was not without controversy outside the stadium. A swastika and a cross were projected on the CSX building downtown, the latest message in a series of white supremacist provocations displayed on local structures during high-profile football games.
Jacksonville City Council to introduce bill to combat ‘messages of hate’ projections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond says legislation is expected to be introduced this week that will require a permit, and consent from the building’s owner, to project anything on a building in Jacksonville. “It essentially means, we’re going to protect property rights on the one...
First Coast News
Matt Carlucci will serve another term on Jacksonville City Council
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci will serve another term, holding onto the At Large Group 4 seat. Filing for this race has closed. With no one filing to run against Carlucci, he officially will stay on the council for another four years. Including his current term,...
Candidates in six local races running unopposed, other races highly crowded
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With candidate qualifying over, the Unitary Election is officially underway and already some candidates are declaring victory. Sheriff TK Waters, Jerry Holland for Supervisor of Elections, Jim Overton for Tax Collector, Kevin Carrico for District 4, Nick Howland for At Large Group 3 and Matt Carlucci for Group 4 will all glide to victory as no one filed to challenge them for the positions.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Chick-fil-A plans new North Jacksonville restaurant
Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A Inc. wants to build a restaurant in North Jacksonville and renovate a location in OakLeaf Town Center. The two are among several new and renovated stores planned in the Jacksonville area by the chicken sandwich and tenders company. In North Jacksonville, Chick-fil-A wants to build a 5,000-square-foot restaurant...
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: MLK parade in downtown Fernandina
Nassau County MLK parade It was a beautiful day for the MLK Parade today in downtown Fernandina. (Nassau County)
News4Jax.com
Longtime JSO officer dies after ‘extremely courageous fight’ with ALS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jimmy Judge, a long-time member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, died Saturday. Judge’s battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) had become the subject of several News4JAX reports as he traveled for treatments and fellow officers and local businesses joined forces to raise money to help cover his medical bills.
YAHOO!
Jacksonville city councilwoman reappointed to National League of Cities Board of Directors
A Jacksonville city councilwoman has been reappointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors, a position she's held since 2018. Councilwoman Dr. Angelia Washington has been with the National League of Cities Board of Directors since 2018 and is one of 27 appointed to a two-year term, according to a Tuesday afternoon news release from the city.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top 10 home sales of week
About the property: Intracoastal Waterway frontage two-story home in Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club features four bedrooms, five full and two half-bathrooms, office, theater, game room, bonus room, outdoor entertainment area and pool and dock with boatlift. ST. JOHNS. $2,451,822. 47 Coastal Grove Court, Ponte Vedra Beach. Type:...
Jacksonville City Council approves Shad Khan’s Shipyard project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council approved another major project that will transform Downtown Jacksonville. The council voted to approve Shad Khan’s Iguana Investment Shipyards project and the changes to the money involved. The original proposal was approved well over a year ago, but this latest update recognizes that the cost of the project is going up.
Jacksonville’s Jenkins Quality Barbecue named best barbecue in Florida by Food Network
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Food Network has crowned the best barbecue restaurant in each state and a local favorite earned the top honor for the Sunshine State. Jenkins Quality Barbecue, which has 3 locations in Jacksonville, was named the best in Florida on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue.”
Farm Share hosts food giveaway for those in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share distributes food to food-insecure Floridians in Jacksonville area. Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions...
'I think God used me as a vessel': Lil Duval talks recovery after accident
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville icon Lil Duval learned a powerful lesson after a scary experience put him in the hospital in July. On July 27, the entertainer, whose real name is Roland Powell, posted a video of himself being wheeled away on a gurney on his social media. Powell...
News4Jax.com
After acknowledging reduction, Jacksonville police notice recent uptick in street racing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police launched a coordinated crackdown on street racing last summer, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office acknowledged a “drastic reduction” in the problem. Undercover officers infiltrated the racing groups. Felony arrests were made and big fines were assessed. Cars were impounded, costing the owners...
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxes
JACKSONVILLE, FL. - Two Jacksonville construction business owners have been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to evading $5.6 million in payroll taxes. Raul Solis and his son, Raul Solis-Martinez, were the owners of Solis Brothers Company LLC and Duval Framing LLC, subcontractors for building projects that knowingly employed immigrants who were not legally allowed to work in the United States.
Jacksonville man with dementia found alive in the woods after days
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 78-year-old man who's been missing since Tuesday has been found alive in the woods, according to police and family members. Germilus Nonord is currently being treated at St. Vincent's Riverside, his family explains. He went missing on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed that Nonord...
News4Jax.com
Wicked Batter Cafe has re-opened!
Wicked Batter Café is a local Jacksonville restaurant that focuses on providing quality baked goods and exceptional service to all of their customers. Family owned and operated. They prepare just about everything in house. Wicked Batter Café does not use fillers, preservatives or any ingredient that is not up to their standards. They strictly regulate what goes into the products to ensure that you are receiving only the highest quality baked goods. The food that isn’t prepared in house comes from Florida vendors that share the same philosophy that they ensure to up hold. They also provide wholesale and special orders for just about anything.
iheart.com
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
While the quality of life has been on the rise in America, it's taken a downturn in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic, rampant drug use, and unintentional injuries are huge contributing factors, according to experts. Depending on where you live, other factors can malign your well-being, including health care, housing, and access to clean water and air.
Jacksonville in Top 10 for Zillow’s predictions of the hottest real estate markets of 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s no secret that people have been flocking to Florida for the last few years. A new list says Jacksonville will be one of those prime destinations for 2023. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The River City’s housing market could really heat up...
'I think it saved my life:' Fernandina Beach woman says it took only a few seconds
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — "I think it saved my life," Mary Lou Tompkins says. She's talking about the mammogram she got that picked up a cancer she couldn't feel. And for any woman reluctant to get a mammogram? Tompkins says, "It pinches. It's uncomfortable. But it does not hurt, and it lasts for only a few seconds."
Comments / 0