DVM 360
Dermatologic approach to detecting systemic diseases
A look at 3 endocrine diseases in dogs and how the appearance of patients' skin aids in diagnosis. An animal’s skin serves as an important diagnostic tool, according to Caitlin Contreary, DVM, DACVD (Dermatology) with Veterinary Dermatology Center in Maitland and Rockledge, Florida. Thus, her lecture at the 2023 Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) conference in Orlando, Florida, focused on cutaneous manifestations of systemic disease.1 “[The skin] is the largest organ in the body, it's also one of the most easily visible and easily accessible organs. There can be many recognizable markers of underlying systemic disease. And cutaneous symptoms can develop before systemic symptoms in some cases, which can aid in our diagnosis of these internal distances,” she explained.
DVM 360
The vital value of treating patient pain
Detecting and relieving pain can be just as essential as resolving the cause of it. “Pain should be the fourth vital sign. So, every physical exam should include not just temperature, pulse, and respiration, but also assessing pain in the patients that present to us,” Kristen Cooley, BA, CVT, VTS (Anesthesia/ Analgesia), an independent veterinary anesthesia and pain management consultant, told attendees at the Veterinary Meeting and Expo (VMX) in Orlando, Florida. Cooley began her presentation, “How they tell us when they hurt; recognizing pain in veterinary species”1 emphasizing the importance of evaluating pain in every patient case. She later explained that there are often times a patient does not easily present signs of pain or discomfort, and is overlooked, when in reality, the patient was masking their pain and their condition was severe.
