Detecting and relieving pain can be just as essential as resolving the cause of it. “Pain should be the fourth vital sign. So, every physical exam should include not just temperature, pulse, and respiration, but also assessing pain in the patients that present to us,” Kristen Cooley, BA, CVT, VTS (Anesthesia/ Analgesia), an independent veterinary anesthesia and pain management consultant, told attendees at the Veterinary Meeting and Expo (VMX) in Orlando, Florida. Cooley began her presentation, “How they tell us when they hurt; recognizing pain in veterinary species”1 emphasizing the importance of evaluating pain in every patient case. She later explained that there are often times a patient does not easily present signs of pain or discomfort, and is overlooked, when in reality, the patient was masking their pain and their condition was severe.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO