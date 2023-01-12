ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harleysville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Pa. Farm Show's butter sculpture finds a new home

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 2023 Farm Show's butter sculpture is being recycled and used to help power a south central Pennsylvania dairy farm. Reinford Farms in Juniata County is known for recycling food waste into renewable energy; the thousand-pound butter statue will be converted at the dairy farm. The...
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Here is the speech Lt. Gov Austin Davis delivered at his swearing-in ceremony

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Lt. Gov. Austin Davis was sworn in in the Pa. Senate chamber on Tuesday morning. Davis, 33, is a western Pennsylvania native and three-term member of the state House. Davis grew up outside Pittsburgh in McKeesport and was first elected to state office in 2018, becoming the first Black candidate elected in District 35. He has since focused on addressing industrial pollution in his home district, as well as local infrastructure and housing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Shapiro to become 48th Pa. governor, stress bipartisan aims

Democrat Josh Shapiro will become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania at Tuesday's inaugural ceremony at the state Capitol, taking the oath of office on a cold winter day in the nation's fifth-most populous state on the heels of his blowout win in November's election. Shapiro, 49, will come into office...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

State Sen. Doug Mastriano skips Josh Shapiro's inauguration

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The inauguration ceremony for Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro had one notable no-show on Tuesday: State Senator Doug Mastriano, who lost to Shapiro in the race for governor last November. Mastriano, a Republican, has represented District 33 (which Adams County and portions of Franklin, Cumberland, and York...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pa. speaker's bipartisan group begins work on House rules

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The new speaker of the Pennsylvania House said Tuesday that the first meeting of a bipartisan work group he assembled got off to a good start and that he's hopeful they will help bridge the chamber's partisan divide. Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, held the first meeting...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Fill a Glass with Hope | On the Bright Side

HARRISBURG, Pa. — If you went to the Pennsylvania Farm Show, there's a good chance you got a milkshake from the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association (PDA). And while enjoying that shake, you may have noticed a "Fill a Glass with Hope" sign. In this week's On the Brightside, FOX43's Gabrielle...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Why are egg prices skyrocketing?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pancake samples may be free for Pennsylvania Farm Show guests, but for the people serving them, they’re coming at a much higher cost. “I was shocked when I ordered a case of eggs," said Dawn Harnish. "It was 15 dozen to a case, and it was $90 for the case, so $6.00 a dozen.”
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy