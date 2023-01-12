Read full article on original website
Businesses across Central Pa. expected to shine at inaugural ball
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Tomorrow marks the first official day in office for Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Governor-elect Austin Davis. The buzz spans far beyond the capitol in Harrisburg, especially at Armstrong Valley Winery in Halifax Township, Dauphin County. "It’s a pleasure to be a part of," Co-Owner...
Pa. Farm Show's butter sculpture finds a new home
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 2023 Farm Show's butter sculpture is being recycled and used to help power a south central Pennsylvania dairy farm. Reinford Farms in Juniata County is known for recycling food waste into renewable energy; the thousand-pound butter statue will be converted at the dairy farm. The...
Here is the speech Lt. Gov Austin Davis delivered at his swearing-in ceremony
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Lt. Gov. Austin Davis was sworn in in the Pa. Senate chamber on Tuesday morning. Davis, 33, is a western Pennsylvania native and three-term member of the state House. Davis grew up outside Pittsburgh in McKeesport and was first elected to state office in 2018, becoming the first Black candidate elected in District 35. He has since focused on addressing industrial pollution in his home district, as well as local infrastructure and housing.
All about Austin Davis, Pennsylvania's ground-breaking lieutenant governor
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's newest Lieutenant Governor, Austin Davis, is a groundbreaker in many ways. The son of a union bus driver and hairdresser, Davis is a proud native of a steel town and a first-generation college graduate. Today, he became the first Black lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, joining...
Central Pennsylvania MLK Day of Service hosts first-ever job and housing fair
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A housing and job fair will be available to people in Harrisburg today as part of the Central Pennsylvania MLK Day of Service. The housing and job fair will provide information to the public as well as connect residents with resources. “This day 60 years ago,...
Shapiro to become 48th Pa. governor, stress bipartisan aims
Democrat Josh Shapiro will become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania at Tuesday's inaugural ceremony at the state Capitol, taking the oath of office on a cold winter day in the nation's fifth-most populous state on the heels of his blowout win in November's election. Shapiro, 49, will come into office...
$7,500 donated to Harrisburg organization dedicated to uplifting the Latino community
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg group that helps the local Latino population has thousands of additional dollars to do their work. FOX43's Vice President and General Manager Chris Topf presented a $7,500 check to the executive director of the Latino Hispanic American Community Center (LHACC) in Harrisburg on Monday.
Special guests to join Governor-elect Shapiro on stage at swearing-in
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced Monday the special guests from across Pennsylvania who will share the stage with Josh Shapiro on Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to the committee, Governor-elect Shapiro invited these guests to the Swearing-In Ceremony because of their inspiring stories. Over the past year,...
State Sen. Doug Mastriano skips Josh Shapiro's inauguration
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The inauguration ceremony for Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro had one notable no-show on Tuesday: State Senator Doug Mastriano, who lost to Shapiro in the race for governor last November. Mastriano, a Republican, has represented District 33 (which Adams County and portions of Franklin, Cumberland, and York...
Shapiro and Davis volunteer at Harrisburg MLK Day of Service event
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Continuing a tradition started by Gov. Tom Wolf, Martin Luther King Jr. Day was a day of service for Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt.-Gov.-elect Austin Davis. The two men joined hundreds of volunteers at the Alexander Grass Campus for Jewish Life for the Central Pennsylvania Day...
Pa. speaker's bipartisan group begins work on House rules
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The new speaker of the Pennsylvania House said Tuesday that the first meeting of a bipartisan work group he assembled got off to a good start and that he's hopeful they will help bridge the chamber's partisan divide. Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, held the first meeting...
Fill a Glass with Hope | On the Bright Side
HARRISBURG, Pa. — If you went to the Pennsylvania Farm Show, there's a good chance you got a milkshake from the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association (PDA). And while enjoying that shake, you may have noticed a "Fill a Glass with Hope" sign. In this week's On the Brightside, FOX43's Gabrielle...
2023 Inauguration Day in Pennsylvania | Here's what you need to know
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Governor-Elect Austin Davis are set to be inaugurated on Tuesday in Harrisburg. A swearing-in ceremony will be held, and an inaugural celebration at Rock Lititz Studios in Lancaster County will follow. During that celebration, musical performers Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson, and...
Cleanup held at Harrisburg homeless encampment as concerns mount over city's eviction order
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Martin Luther King’s Day of Service, a group of volunteers spent Monday morning cleaning up the homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. “We’re trying to help clean up to try to change the mayor’s mind," said volunteer Magnolia Douglas. The Belong...
Teaching Farm Show goers about the vital role of agriculture
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Across the Farm Show Complex, farm hands and volunteers are offering crash courses to thousands of people, giving them a sense of farming’s role in Pennsylvania. “People can see everything we do every day at home. Just at a bit of a smaller scale," said...
Farmers in Central Pa. face new challenges as gas prices increase
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Those in the farming industry say they are feeling the impact of fuel prices. "When everything rises, you're not making any more money than what you did the day before," said farmer Isaiah Druck. "It's definitely been challenging with how we run the farm," said fellow...
Pa. Liquor Control Board to increase prices on 3,500 drinks
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Amid increasing costs for groceries and gas in Pennsylvania, the cost of liquor is also going up. Beginning on Sunday, Jan. 15 the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is set to increase the price of 3,554 drinks by an average of 4%. The agency cited record-high inflation...
PA Department of Agriculture warns to keep chicken flocks indoors
HARRISBURG, Pa. — There have been no new cases of avian flu in Pennsylvania since an outbreak in Lancaster County in October. The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau says the threat is still real. Plenty of animals have been featured at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, but one well-known farm animal was...
Why are egg prices skyrocketing?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pancake samples may be free for Pennsylvania Farm Show guests, but for the people serving them, they’re coming at a much higher cost. “I was shocked when I ordered a case of eggs," said Dawn Harnish. "It was 15 dozen to a case, and it was $90 for the case, so $6.00 a dozen.”
Grab a cup o' Joe and support local businesses for the 4th annual Lebanon Valley Java Journey
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Coffee connoisseurs can rejoice in Lebanon County!. Visit Lebanon County's 4th Annual Lebanon Valley Java Journey started on Monday, and will include 11 local cafes for any coffee lover to visit and try their unique creations. To participate, a mug and passport can be purchased...
