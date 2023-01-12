ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, VA

NBC12

Police investigating Chesterfield Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of the Ocean Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Investigators were still on scene Sunday afternoon talking to people at the restaurant and trying to figure out what happened.
WAVY News 10

Inmate dies at Western Tidewater Regional Jail

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate inside of Western Tidewater Regional Jail on Monday. At 10 a.m. an officer saw a medical emergency inside of a security block and called for medical and security help. Medical staff started to perform CPR and the use of an AED.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

19-year-old dies in shooting on County St. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a homicide Sunday evening. Public Safety Communications received a call around 5:56 p.m. in reference to a shooting that had just taken place in the first block of County Street. A preliminary investigation indicated the...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Names of 3 killed by fire outside Elizabeth City confirmed by family

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Investigators are still working to find the cause of a house fire that killed three family members outside Elizabeth City. WAVY reached out to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, but they were closed for the holiday. What we do know is that a call came in from the house on Millpond Road around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC

