carolinajournal.com
Appeals Court rules for UNC System in case over COVID semester tuition, fees
A unanimous N.C. Court of Appeals panel has ruled that University of North Carolina System students cannot sue for partial refunds of tuition and fees paid for the spring 2020 semester. The decision arrives three months after the same court allowed a lawsuit to proceed dealing with fees paid at...
carolinajournal.com
How North Carolina can expand opportunity
Having enacted major reforms of North Carolina’s tax code, regulatory system, budgeting process, transportation funding, and education system over the past dozen years, what should the General Assembly do next?. Phil Berger wants to double down on the legislature’s impressive record of conservative policy innovation. “We must build on...
Attorney General Stein answers questions about top scams and consumer complaints in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Phone calls, social media, e-mail. There are so many ways for scammers to try and take advantage of consumers these days. In 2022, NCDOJ received 24,981 consumer complaints. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says the top consumer complaint was telemarking and robo calls. “Robocalls are...
Wbt.com
NC abortion law changes and Charlotte’s transit plan is dead
North Carolina legislative leaders are looking at changing the state’s abortion law, but it’s not clear how. Yet. Also, the City of Charlotte wants the state to let it try to raise the sales tax to pay for transit. But state leaders don’t seem interested in doing that.
carolinajournal.com
NC can be a leader in safe biotech research
There’s a certain glamor associated with science. Many imagine it as a mystical process that happens in far away, sterile labs packed with 200 IQ geniuses, who bestow their creations and discoveries on the public after years of solitary, intensive contemplation. But this description of the Ivory Tower is, in fact, a myth. Science is not something that happens at great remove; it happens in our local communities and contexts. And because the way that the scientific community conducts itself has far reaching consequences for all of us, public-policy makers should take a close look at the rules and practices surrounding scientific research here in North Carolina.
ednc.org
Understanding your local child care network
We'd love to hear from you. Early Bird readers, hello again. Newcomers, welcome! If you were forwarded this email, you can sign up here to receive it every two weeks, and join our conversation on issues facing North Carolina’s young children and those who support them. If you’re already a subscriber, please help us reach more people by sharing this with your friends and co-workers interested in early childhood education.
carolinajournal.com
Why I’m suing the NC Department of Public Instruction
Teachers are fired nearly every day in America, for all kinds of reasons. None should include a teacher’s doing exactly what he was hired to do and had done without complaint several times before. That, however, was my experience in losing my job of eight years teaching at the...
whqr.org
After exiting State Senate race amid harassment allegations, Jason Minnicozzi rejoins district attorney's office
The allegations date back to 2015 when, according to employment records provided by the North Carolina Judicial Branch, Minnicozzi was employed by the New Hanover County public defender’s office. A young woman, who asked to remain anonymous to avoid additional harassment, alleged Minnicozzi used his position as a court...
Changes coming to the State Health Plan, BCBS of NC, United Healthcare appeal the decision
RALEIGH, N.C. — Changes are on the way for those enrolled in the State Health Plan. Aetna will be the plan's new third-party administrator beginning in 2025. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina is appealing the decision after covering state employees for 44 years. More than 500,000 state...
One-time payment available as part of North Carolina Low-Income Program: Check eligibility and apply
In North Carolina, different types of relief payments and programs are available to help people beat inflation. One program I recently talked about is Homeowner Assistance Fund which gives up to $40,000 to eligible individuals. If you missed the details, you can check here.
publicradioeast.org
Coronavirus detection in waste water up 70% in North Carolina
COVID-19 particles found in sewage in North Carolina increased by nearly 70 percent in the past week. At 82.4 million virus particles, that is the highest number since last January. Last week's North Carolina COVID-19 dashboard update also shows that statewide hospital admissions also reached their highest level in nearly...
publicradioeast.org
State auditors say they were blocked from thoroughly auditing NC Medical Board investigations
State auditors say they were blocked from completing a thorough audit of North Carolina Medical Board investigations. Auditors say there's no way to know whether medical board investigations into doctors are adequately protecting the public. According to a 58-page report, the medical board denied state auditors access to investigative records,...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of North Carolina residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of North Carolina's purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others.
AOL Corp
A surge in federal infrastructure funding will boost NC’s economy. Where is it going? | Opinion
This new year will bring new money to North Carolina. Major legislation passed by Congress in 2021 and 2022 will send states a flood of revenue in the form of direct payments, tax breaks and grants. Over the next several years, the money will pay for bridges, road repairs, upgraded sewer and water systems, more clean energy and, finally, give more rural areas high-speed access to the internet.
Apply for NC Homeowner Assistance Fund: An exciting way to receive up to $40,000
We all need relief payments at some point in life, and different people have varying requirements. Some of them need money to buy food, while others are homeless and want to provide their families with the shelter to have a sense of security and protection.
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby tree
A North Carolina witness at Winston-Salem reported watching and photographing a circle-shaped light a few feet above a nearby tree at 7:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Fiancée wants answers after man serving life denied parole under North Carolina program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Lemuel L. Newell has been serving a life sentence for rape since 1992, and his fiancée said she doesn’t understand why the state won’t grant his release under a program designed to do just that. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which considers releases for persons sentenced for crimes […]
Get up to $65,000 if you can make a difference: Check eligibility
According to the U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey, millions of Americans including North Carolina residents are not working. It may be an old survey but the situation is still the same.
UnitedHealthcare unit latest to protest state's health care contract
Another company is protesting the state’s decision to award a multibillion-dollar contract to a competitor, alleging that the state failed to conduct an impartial evaluation of bids to manage the North Carolina State Health Plan. The state’s treasurer, however, says the process was fair. UMR, a unit of...
DMV sends out warning of scam targeting North Carolina customers
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is always receiving customer complaints regarding scammers claiming to be with the DMV. However, there is one scam that has caught the attention of authorities. Several law enforcement agencies in North Carolina have reported that DMV customers are...
