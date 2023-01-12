ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

carolinajournal.com

How North Carolina can expand opportunity

Having enacted major reforms of North Carolina’s tax code, regulatory system, budgeting process, transportation funding, and education system over the past dozen years, what should the General Assembly do next?. Phil Berger wants to double down on the legislature’s impressive record of conservative policy innovation. “We must build on...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Wbt.com

NC abortion law changes and Charlotte’s transit plan is dead

North Carolina legislative leaders are looking at changing the state’s abortion law, but it’s not clear how. Yet. Also, the City of Charlotte wants the state to let it try to raise the sales tax to pay for transit. But state leaders don’t seem interested in doing that.
CHARLOTTE, NC
carolinajournal.com

NC can be a leader in safe biotech research

There’s a certain glamor associated with science. Many imagine it as a mystical process that happens in far away, sterile labs packed with 200 IQ geniuses, who bestow their creations and discoveries on the public after years of solitary, intensive contemplation. But this description of the Ivory Tower is, in fact, a myth. Science is not something that happens at great remove; it happens in our local communities and contexts. And because the way that the scientific community conducts itself has far reaching consequences for all of us, public-policy makers should take a close look at the rules and practices surrounding scientific research here in North Carolina.
KANSAS STATE
ednc.org

Understanding your local child care network

We'd love to hear from you. Early Bird readers, hello again. Newcomers, welcome! If you were forwarded this email, you can sign up here to receive it every two weeks, and join our conversation on issues facing North Carolina’s young children and those who support them. If you’re already a subscriber, please help us reach more people by sharing this with your friends and co-workers interested in early childhood education.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Why I’m suing the NC Department of Public Instruction

Teachers are fired nearly every day in America, for all kinds of reasons. None should include a teacher’s doing exactly what he was hired to do and had done without complaint several times before. That, however, was my experience in losing my job of eight years teaching at the...
publicradioeast.org

Coronavirus detection in waste water up 70% in North Carolina

COVID-19 particles found in sewage in North Carolina increased by nearly 70 percent in the past week. At 82.4 million virus particles, that is the highest number since last January. Last week's North Carolina COVID-19 dashboard update also shows that statewide hospital admissions also reached their highest level in nearly...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
publicradioeast.org

State auditors say they were blocked from thoroughly auditing NC Medical Board investigations

State auditors say they were blocked from completing a thorough audit of North Carolina Medical Board investigations. Auditors say there's no way to know whether medical board investigations into doctors are adequately protecting the public. According to a 58-page report, the medical board denied state auditors access to investigative records,...
AOL Corp

A surge in federal infrastructure funding will boost NC’s economy. Where is it going? | Opinion

This new year will bring new money to North Carolina. Major legislation passed by Congress in 2021 and 2022 will send states a flood of revenue in the form of direct payments, tax breaks and grants. Over the next several years, the money will pay for bridges, road repairs, upgraded sewer and water systems, more clean energy and, finally, give more rural areas high-speed access to the internet.

