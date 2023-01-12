ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FanSided

Lakers ride LeBron to win over Rockets while Westbrook makes a scene

Whatever momentum the Los Angeles Lakers had at the end of 2022 into the new year has pretty much dried up with their three-game losing streak coming into this matchup against the Houston Rockets. Sometimes social media can be irritating, but the Lakers fans that got on Russell Westbrook in this scene may have seen something the staff of Lake Show Life didn’t.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fantasy Basketball Values: Why you should cut ties with a big riser, and add an underrated faller

Week 13 of the NBA season is behind us, and now it's time to reflect, overreact and assess the fantasy basketball landscape. We're over halfway through the NBA season and equipped with plenty of data to evaluate player performance. With Week 14 underway, keeping tabs on the players showing sustained performance indicators or those due for a market correction is important if you're wondering if you should buy, sell or hold a specific player.
wearebuffalo.net

Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game

The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
BUFFALO, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Steph Curry thanks President Biden for bringing Brittney Griner home during Warriors' White House visit

The Golden State Warriors have won four NBA championships since 2014. Normally, that would mean four trips to the White House, but the Warriors haven't been back to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue since their first title for, shall we say, a difference of opinion between the team and administration during Golden State's second and third titles in 2017 and 2018.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
