Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in OhioKristen WaltersChardon, OH
Looking for Indian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
The Best TV Shows Set in ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Related
Lakers ride LeBron to win over Rockets while Westbrook makes a scene
Whatever momentum the Los Angeles Lakers had at the end of 2022 into the new year has pretty much dried up with their three-game losing streak coming into this matchup against the Houston Rockets. Sometimes social media can be irritating, but the Lakers fans that got on Russell Westbrook in this scene may have seen something the staff of Lake Show Life didn’t.
Fantasy Basketball Values: Why you should cut ties with a big riser, and add an underrated faller
Week 13 of the NBA season is behind us, and now it's time to reflect, overreact and assess the fantasy basketball landscape. We're over halfway through the NBA season and equipped with plenty of data to evaluate player performance. With Week 14 underway, keeping tabs on the players showing sustained performance indicators or those due for a market correction is important if you're wondering if you should buy, sell or hold a specific player.
Best NBA prop bets today (Kyrie Irving thrives as a passer vs. Spurs)
Even though there are only four games in the NBA on Tuesday night, there are still plenty of bets that you can place. Sure, there’s always spreads, moneylines and totals to bet, but if one of those isn’t calling your name, betting props is a great way to attack the NBA.
wearebuffalo.net
Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game
The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
Panthers are about to save Saints from making a massive mistake
The Carolina Panthers have their eyes set on their next head coach, and it is not Sean Payton. Credit to the Carolina Panthers by preventing the New Orleans Saints from making a GOB Bluth huge mistake. Although former Saints head coach Sean Payton is still a candidate for the Panthers...
Steph Curry thanks President Biden for bringing Brittney Griner home during Warriors' White House visit
The Golden State Warriors have won four NBA championships since 2014. Normally, that would mean four trips to the White House, but the Warriors haven't been back to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue since their first title for, shall we say, a difference of opinion between the team and administration during Golden State's second and third titles in 2017 and 2018.
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt prediction and odds for Tuesday, January 17
Alabama has been rolling in SEC play, 5-0 and fresh off a 40-point drubbing of LSU at home over the weekend, 106-66. Can the team keep their level at Vanderbilt on Tuesday night, who is 2-2 in league play and was able to score a home upset against Arkansas, 97-84 on Saturday.
Don’t expect the Miami Dolphins to move on from Xavien Howard
The Miami Dolphins had one of the worst coverage defenses in the league this season. Pro Football Focus ranked Miami 31st in pass coverage, with only one defensive back, Verone McKinley III, earning a PFF grade above 70. Much of the blame falls on long-time Miami cornerback Xavien Howard. Fans...
FanSided
305K+
Followers
599K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0