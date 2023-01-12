Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
Tuesday Morning News Update
In this update, a person has died after being shot near a gas station on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield, the search for a missing Brookfield woman continues as police say they are stepping up their efforts, and a new hangar is being built at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Monday night news update
In this update, the MassMutual Center held Springfield's 10th annual citywide celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a man was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of a shooting from back in 2021, and the bridge that carries I-391 Northbound and Southbound over city streets in Holyoke will be fully closed starting tomorrow. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Springfield, and Chicopee. The Parks Barn, located near the high school in South Hadley, is set to be under renovation this spring. The renovations were approved at a recent town meeting in the amount of $105,000...
westernmassnews.com
8 people displaced following fire on College Street in Springfield
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. A male who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of the F.L. Roberts gas station on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield, has died, police report.
westernmassnews.com
Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley,...
westernmassnews.com
MLK Jr. honored in Springfield with celebration of local artists, musicians
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. Updated: 3 hours ago. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to 2-car accident on Page Blvd. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Page Boulevard Monday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident. According to the Springfield Fire Department, they responded to the scene around 2:15 p.m. Monday. Officials said that one occupant had to be extricated from their vehicle and sent to the...
westernmassnews.com
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting on Spring St. in Springfield
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. Updated: 3 hours ago. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for...
westernmassnews.com
Police continue their search for missing Brookfield woman
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Hoophall Classic comes to a close on Day 5 at Springfield College. Updated: 7 hours ago. Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar Lebron James, played for...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield JCC provides update on renovation plans following November fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Jewish Community Center posted on their Facebook this week, updating the community on their rebuilding efforts following a fire at their building back in November. They wrote that the building damage has been assessed and a path towards recovery and renovation has been drafted.
westernmassnews.com
UMass Amherst to provide additional on-campus housing after fall room shortage
This week, we're getting answers from 10th Hampden District State Representative Carlos Gonzalez. Day 4 of Hoophall Classic brings in crowds to Springfield College. Parents, players, and fans from all over the country came to the birthplace of basketball for an action-packed weekend. Springfield Symphony Orchestra honors black composers for...
No snow in sight. Is this normal for Connecticut?
If you’re waiting for a snowstorm, expect to keep waiting. Storm Team 8 says temperatures will increase each day through the midweek, and the weather pattern isn’t showing a significant snowstorm for the foreseeable future.
westernmassnews.com
Gunshot victim found on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield dies
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A male who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of the F.L. Roberts gas station on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield has died, police reported. Police officers were called to the area of 518 Memorial Ave. for a disturbance Monday just...
westernmassnews.com
Day 4 of Hoophall Classic brings in crowds to Springfield College
UMass Amherst to provide additional on-campus housing after fall room shortage. Western Mass News covered the story last semester when many students had to be housed in the Econo Lodge in Hadley due to a shortage of on-campus housing. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. This week, we're getting answers from...
westernmassnews.com
Crash knocks out power on a portion of Liberty Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday morning, a portion of Liberty Street was closed due to a crash. Officials say the car hit a pole and knocked out power to some residents in the area. Luckily no injuries were reported. Our Western Mass News crews captured video of a badly...
westernmassnews.com
Northampton DPW holds final tree collection at Smith Vocational
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northampton Department of Public Works held their final holiday tree recycling event on Saturday. This was the last of 2 collection dates at Smith Vocational High School. Residents were asked to make sure that their trees were clear of ornaments, lights, tinsel, plastic bags, netting,...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Police cracking down on illegal dumping at Bear Hole
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is cracking down on illegal dumping at a local reservoir by using trail cameras to catch the culprits. Illegal dumping and littering are two problems that can be found at the Bear Hole Reservoir. Now, the police and the West...
westernmassnews.com
State Police respond to hit-and-run on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 northbound Monday morning for reports of a hit-and-run accident between two vehicles. According to State Police, troopers responded to mile marker 0.2 in Longmeadow around 9 a.m. Monday. Officials said that a 2023 Chevy Traverse operated by an 80-year-old man...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield church collecting food donations for Open Pantry emergency cupboard
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Foster Memorial Church in Springfield held their monthly outreach Drive-In Collection of Donations Saturday from 1-3 p.m. in the church’s back parking lot on Wilbraham Road. Organizers collected non-perishable food for the emergency food cupboard of the Open Pantry in addition to coats and jackets...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police investigating shootings on Mattoon Street, Union Street
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were hospitalized following separate shootings Monday in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to the 0-100 block of Mattoon Street around 11 a.m. Monday for a reported gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found an adult male victim, who...
Comments / 0