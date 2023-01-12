ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Tuesday Morning News Update

In this update, a person has died after being shot near a gas station on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield, the search for a missing Brookfield woman continues as police say they are stepping up their efforts, and a new hangar is being built at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Monday night news update

In this update, the MassMutual Center held Springfield's 10th annual citywide celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a man was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of a shooting from back in 2021, and the bridge that carries I-391 Northbound and Southbound over city streets in Holyoke will be fully closed starting tomorrow. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Springfield, and Chicopee. The Parks Barn, located near the high school in South Hadley, is set to be under renovation this spring. The renovations were approved at a recent town meeting in the amount of $105,000...
CHICOPEE, MA
8 people displaced following fire on College Street in Springfield

A male who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of the F.L. Roberts gas station on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield, has died, police report.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction

Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley,...
HOLYOKE, MA
Crews respond to 2-car accident on Page Blvd. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Page Boulevard Monday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident. According to the Springfield Fire Department, they responded to the scene around 2:15 p.m. Monday. Officials said that one occupant had to be extricated from their vehicle and sent to the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting on Spring St. in Springfield

Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. Updated: 3 hours ago. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Police continue their search for missing Brookfield woman

Hoophall Classic comes to a close on Day 5 at Springfield College. Updated: 7 hours ago. Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar Lebron James, played for...
BROOKFIELD, MA
Springfield JCC provides update on renovation plans following November fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Jewish Community Center posted on their Facebook this week, updating the community on their rebuilding efforts following a fire at their building back in November. They wrote that the building damage has been assessed and a path towards recovery and renovation has been drafted.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
UMass Amherst to provide additional on-campus housing after fall room shortage

Day 4 of Hoophall Classic brings in crowds to Springfield College. Parents, players, and fans from all over the country came to the birthplace of basketball for an action-packed weekend. Springfield Symphony Orchestra honors black composers for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Gunshot victim found on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield dies

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A male who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of the F.L. Roberts gas station on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield has died, police reported. Police officers were called to the area of 518 Memorial Ave. for a disturbance Monday just...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Day 4 of Hoophall Classic brings in crowds to Springfield College

UMass Amherst to provide additional on-campus housing after fall room shortage. Western Mass News covered the story last semester when many students had to be housed in the Econo Lodge in Hadley due to a shortage of on-campus housing. Updated: 12 hours ago.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Crash knocks out power on a portion of Liberty Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday morning, a portion of Liberty Street was closed due to a crash. Officials say the car hit a pole and knocked out power to some residents in the area. Luckily no injuries were reported. Our Western Mass News crews captured video of a badly...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Northampton DPW holds final tree collection at Smith Vocational

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northampton Department of Public Works held their final holiday tree recycling event on Saturday. This was the last of 2 collection dates at Smith Vocational High School. Residents were asked to make sure that their trees were clear of ornaments, lights, tinsel, plastic bags, netting,...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
State Police respond to hit-and-run on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 northbound Monday morning for reports of a hit-and-run accident between two vehicles. According to State Police, troopers responded to mile marker 0.2 in Longmeadow around 9 a.m. Monday. Officials said that a 2023 Chevy Traverse operated by an 80-year-old man...
LONGMEADOW, MA
Springfield church collecting food donations for Open Pantry emergency cupboard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Foster Memorial Church in Springfield held their monthly outreach Drive-In Collection of Donations Saturday from 1-3 p.m. in the church’s back parking lot on Wilbraham Road. Organizers collected non-perishable food for the emergency food cupboard of the Open Pantry in addition to coats and jackets...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield Police investigating shootings on Mattoon Street, Union Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were hospitalized following separate shootings Monday in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to the 0-100 block of Mattoon Street around 11 a.m. Monday for a reported gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found an adult male victim, who...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

