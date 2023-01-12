Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Two Accused of Jumping Man in Centralia Park, Stealing His Cellphone Face Felony Charges
Two people were charged with felony theft and assault on Friday after they were allegedly involved in a fight in George Washington Park in Centralia on Wednesday. The two defendants, Adryan M. Loney, 19, of Chehalis, and Catelynn Martin, 18, of Centralia, were arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail on Thursday after they allegedly fled the scene of the incident on Wednesday.
KXRO.com
Jordan Bowers arrested on new charges moments after being released
Just minutes after being released from the Washington Correctional Center for Women after serving her sentence for child endangerment, Jordan Bowers, the mother of missing child Oakley Carlson, was taken back into custody. The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office said that they had submitted an investigation to the Grays Harbor Prosecutor’s...
Chronicle
Sirens: DUI Arrest; Business Damaged; Window Shattered in Car Prowl; Hulu Theft
• At 9:05 a.m. on Jan. 13, a caller in the 2800 block of Russell Road reported someone had been unlawfully using her bank information to pay for their Hulu account for the past several years. The case is under investigation. • At 9:55 p.m. on Jan. 14, there was...
Chronicle
Grays Harbor Task Force Busts Convenience Store Employee for Drug Sales
Personnel from the Grays Harbor County Drug Task Force made a pair of arrests and seized drugs, vehicles, firearms and cash as part of an investigation into a convenience store employee selling drugs at work. Christopher Charles Impey, 34, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at the 7-Eleven where he worked on...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Threatening Hotel Employee With Knife
Officers with the Centralia Police Department responded to a report of assault at the Peppermill Empress Inn in the 1200 block of Alder Street just before 11:50 a.m. on Thursday. The suspect, Jose T. Diaz, 57, of Centralia, is accused of pulling a knife on a hotel employee who confronted...
gograysharbor.com
Grays Harbor Drug Task Force Makes Another Big Bust
The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force made another big bust this week. Officers arrested an employee at a 7-Eleven store in South Aberdeen on Wednesday for selling fentanyl pills and methamphetamine. The Hoquiam man’s home was then searched, and officers found fentanyl, cocaine and meth. The 34 yar old suspect has been booked on charges of possession with the intent to distribute.
q13fox.com
New Thurston County Sheriff plans to tackle domestic violence with new team
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The new Thurston County Sheriff is planning to make some bold moves to tackle domestic violence in the county. With around 1,600 reports of domestic violence flooding in per year, it's just one of the challenges the state's youngest sheriff will face during his next four years in office.
thejoltnews.com
Rape suspect to face trial in Thurston County for allegedly attacking women across the country
A serial rapist was uncovered by an Olympia police officer last year will be extradited to Thurston County for prosecution. The Olympia Police Department said an officer temporarily assigned to the Detective Division in June 2022 investigated a rape with limited leads. The officer eventually tracked a male suspect who...
Chronicle
Onalaska Woman Charged With 30 Felonies for Alleged Mail Theft
Thirty separate felony charges were filed in Lewis County Superior Court Friday against the 40-year-old Onalaska woman accused of stealing a substantial amount of mail. Amber K. Ingram, also known as Amber K. Rushton, returned to Lewis County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing on Friday after being released on $10,000 bail early Thursday morning.
Chronicle
Driver Arrested for DUI Following Truck Crash in Grays Harbor County
The Washington State Patrol confirmed the driver of a truck involved in a single-vehicle crash was arrested for driving under the influence on Thursday afternoon. Johiadia Sealey, 26, was arrested following the crash, said Trooper Katherine Weatherwax in an email. Sealey was uninjured in the crash. The crash occurred at...
Chronicle
Search of Onalaska Woman’s Residence Reveals Even More Stolen Mail After Arrest
The 40-year-old Onalaska woman arrested last week for allegedly stealing over 315 pieces of mail from multiple addresses was arrested again Tuesday afternoon after law enforcement found a substantial amount of stolen mail in her residence. Deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the suspect’s...
tiremeetsroad.com
Pickup truck driver in Grays Harbor County crashes into ditch, ends up literally parallel parked next to a telephone pole
Be honest, this isn’t what comes to mind when you read ‘parallel parking’. Avalon Towing and Recovery probably asked dispatch to repeat what they meant when they told them a truck was, “parallel to the telephone pole” but, when they arrived on-scene, that’s exactly what they found.
q13fox.com
Olympia Police: Rape suspect extradited from New York to Thurston County after investigation
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A rape suspect is being extradited from New York back to Thurston County to stand trial, following a months-long investigation by Olympia Police. According to the police department, an officer was temporarily assigned to their detective division in June 2022. The officer investigated a rape case with few leads, authorities say.
TODAY.com
Formerly incarcerated man now leading prison reform
Chris Poulos spent nearly three years in federal prison on felony drug charges, an experience that transformed his life. In this week's Sunday Spotlight, NBC’s Harry Smith reports from Shelton, Wash. on how Poulos’ time behind bars inspired his desire to create a corrections system that addresses trauma.Jan. 15, 2023.
Chronicle
Pedestrian Taken to Harborview After Being Hit by Two Cars in Thurston County
A 27-year-old Shelton pedestrian was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Saturday after two cars in Thurston County struck him, according to Washington State Patrol. About 6:50 p.m., the man allegedly stepped out from the median and was hit by a car headed west on state Route 510 near Marvin Road Southeast. Then he was hit by a second car in the same area, according to State Patrol.
ghscanner.com
DUI Driver Driving Wrong Way On State Route 12 Crashes Causes 3 Vehicle Collision Friday Night.
What seems to be an common occurrence now days, another DUI driver caused an incident on State Route 12 just outside of Montesano going the wrong way in the wrong lanes. A second that we have heard of in this location in 2 weeks. The Washington State Patrol says that...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Raping Girl on Centralia Nature Trail in July 2021 Arrested and Charged
A 19-year-old Centralia man accused of raping a girl he was hiking with in the Seminary Hill Natural Area in July 2021 has been arrested and charged in Lewis County Superior Court. At the time of the alleged incident, the victim was 14 years old and the defendant, Derrick R....
thejoltnews.com
Disruptions at Tumwater’s Capitol Boulevard SE and Trosper Road SW intersection for two weeks
Tumwater is warning motorists that there will be occasional single-land closures at the Capitol Boulevard SE and Trosper Road SW intersection from Tuesday, January 17 to Friday, January 20 and Monday, January 23 to Friday, January 27, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. In a press release, the city explained...
gograysharbor.com
Accident In Montesano Sends 15 Year Old To Hospital
State Patrol says a crash near Montesano Saturday sent a 15-year-old to the hospital. Reports say a 76-year-old driver failed to yield when making a turn from State Route 12 to Monte Brady Road, hitting the car with the teenaged passenger. Another child in the car that was hit wasn’t hurt and neither driver was said to be injured.
Chronicle
Gather Church Food Boxes Reach Hundreds of Lewis County Residents Each Week
Most weeks, Centralia’s Gather Church delivers between 600 to 800 boxes of food to households throughout the greater Lewis County area. “Food insecurity is a thing in Lewis County,” said co-pastor Patty Howard this week. With no barriers to entry, the program provides families and single residents with...
