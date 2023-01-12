A 27-year-old Shelton pedestrian was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Saturday after two cars in Thurston County struck him, according to Washington State Patrol. About 6:50 p.m., the man allegedly stepped out from the median and was hit by a car headed west on state Route 510 near Marvin Road Southeast. Then he was hit by a second car in the same area, according to State Patrol.

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO