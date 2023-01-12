ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chronicle

Two Accused of Jumping Man in Centralia Park, Stealing His Cellphone Face Felony Charges

Two people were charged with felony theft and assault on Friday after they were allegedly involved in a fight in George Washington Park in Centralia on Wednesday. The two defendants, Adryan M. Loney, 19, of Chehalis, and Catelynn Martin, 18, of Centralia, were arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail on Thursday after they allegedly fled the scene of the incident on Wednesday.
CENTRALIA, WA
KXRO.com

Jordan Bowers arrested on new charges moments after being released

Just minutes after being released from the Washington Correctional Center for Women after serving her sentence for child endangerment, Jordan Bowers, the mother of missing child Oakley Carlson, was taken back into custody. The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office said that they had submitted an investigation to the Grays Harbor Prosecutor’s...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Grays Harbor Task Force Busts Convenience Store Employee for Drug Sales

Personnel from the Grays Harbor County Drug Task Force made a pair of arrests and seized drugs, vehicles, firearms and cash as part of an investigation into a convenience store employee selling drugs at work. Christopher Charles Impey, 34, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at the 7-Eleven where he worked on...
ABERDEEN, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Man Accused of Threatening Hotel Employee With Knife

Officers with the Centralia Police Department responded to a report of assault at the Peppermill Empress Inn in the 1200 block of Alder Street just before 11:50 a.m. on Thursday. The suspect, Jose T. Diaz, 57, of Centralia, is accused of pulling a knife on a hotel employee who confronted...
CENTRALIA, WA
gograysharbor.com

Grays Harbor Drug Task Force Makes Another Big Bust

The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force made another big bust this week. Officers arrested an employee at a 7-Eleven store in South Aberdeen on Wednesday for selling fentanyl pills and methamphetamine. The Hoquiam man’s home was then searched, and officers found fentanyl, cocaine and meth. The 34 yar old suspect has been booked on charges of possession with the intent to distribute.
ABERDEEN, WA
Chronicle

Onalaska Woman Charged With 30 Felonies for Alleged Mail Theft

Thirty separate felony charges were filed in Lewis County Superior Court Friday against the 40-year-old Onalaska woman accused of stealing a substantial amount of mail. Amber K. Ingram, also known as Amber K. Rushton, returned to Lewis County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing on Friday after being released on $10,000 bail early Thursday morning.
ONALASKA, WA
TODAY.com

Formerly incarcerated man now leading prison reform

Chris Poulos spent nearly three years in federal prison on felony drug charges, an experience that transformed his life. In this week's Sunday Spotlight, NBC’s Harry Smith reports from Shelton, Wash. on how Poulos’ time behind bars inspired his desire to create a corrections system that addresses trauma.Jan. 15, 2023.
SHELTON, WA
Chronicle

Pedestrian Taken to Harborview After Being Hit by Two Cars in Thurston County

A 27-year-old Shelton pedestrian was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Saturday after two cars in Thurston County struck him, according to Washington State Patrol. About 6:50 p.m., the man allegedly stepped out from the median and was hit by a car headed west on state Route 510 near Marvin Road Southeast. Then he was hit by a second car in the same area, according to State Patrol.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
gograysharbor.com

Accident In Montesano Sends 15 Year Old To Hospital

State Patrol says a crash near Montesano Saturday sent a 15-year-old to the hospital. Reports say a 76-year-old driver failed to yield when making a turn from State Route 12 to Monte Brady Road, hitting the car with the teenaged passenger. Another child in the car that was hit wasn’t hurt and neither driver was said to be injured.
MONTESANO, WA

