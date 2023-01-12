ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Texas residents voice concerns on social media about Universal Studios' new Frisco theme park

By Michael Karlis
San Antonio Current
4 days ago
 4 days ago
The Texas park will be 97 acres, significantly smaller than the Universal Studios in Orlando and Los Angeles.
Universal Studios' plan to open a Texas theme park is getting mixed reactions on social media.

On Wednesday, Universal unveiled plans for a 97-acre theme park in the Dallas suburb of Frisco. Mark Woodbury, head honcho of the entertainment giant's parks division, said during a press conference that the attraction will include "four to five themed lands" and a 300-room, on-property hotel,
MySA reports .

Although the park will be smaller than Universal Studios in Orlando and Los Angeles, officials said it will "carry the same quality as Universal's other larger resort destinations."

Some Texas residents expressed excitement online about the prospect of yet another entertainment complex coming to the state. Others raised concerns about the development's effect on living costs and traffic in the area.
Some Twitter users argued that Frisco simply doesn't need a Universal Studios, and user @jctorres43 cautioned that the park would turn the Metroplex into "the new California."
Despite residents' concerns, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that the Universal attraction will be a "great boost for jobs and tourism in North Texas."

