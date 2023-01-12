ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Loved ones mourn school employee who was shot, set on fire

By Jordan James
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The community continues to mourn the loss of beloved Memphis Shelby County Schools employee Larry Thorn, who was found shot to death and set on fire earlier this week.

Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary

A mountain of grief fills the city as the community mourns the loss of another person to gun violence.

“I’m very angry. I’m very angry that this has happened to him and his family,” said Justin J. Pearson, Thorn’s classmate.

Thorn’s body was found outside a South Memphis church, a painful sight for his former classmates to imagine.

“Larry was so sweet and kind to everybody, and the manner that he was killed was just horrific. Like, who does that to somebody? I just couldn’t see why someone would wanna do that to him,” asked Chastity Mays, Thorn’s classmate.

Not only was Thorn a school secretary, but he also served as a Pom Pom coach and was involved in the band. Chastity May says those passions extended well beyond the classroom.

“He was such an advocate for changing people and molding people to become amazing adults. He was just a kind person that would just want you to be the better person of yourself,” said Mays.

All these qualities are now a part of the legacy Larry Thorn leaves behind.

“To know Larry is to love him and to appreciate what it is to have a good, kind-hearted soul among you,” said Pearson.

At this time, Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting or publicly identified a suspect.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist with funeral expenses. You can donate by clicking here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 9

sherry faircloth
4d ago

he was my son mentor Dearing school hours and after school he would come get my son on the weekends and take him places he was a good mentor to my son who ever did this I hope you get what is coming your way because you took a child's mentor away my son looked up to Mr Thorn if no one else could calm my child down Mr Thorn would always be the one to talk to my son & calm him down now Mr Thorn is gone be cause of some sick person took his life for no damn reason I do pray for Justice On the behalf of the school family & friends most of all for all the students even my son I pray for Justice and you get what is coming your way you took a good teacher away from kids that really needs him & look up to 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Reply
6
xxx.
4d ago

This is horrible ! It takes an evilPerson to do something like this .

Reply
7
 

