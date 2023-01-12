Charleys Cheesesteaks to Make Temple Terrace Debut This Spring

Local franchisee Mina Aziz, along with business partner George Hafez, is gearing up to open Temple Terrace’s first Charleys Cheesesteaks and Wings at 9271 N 56th St around late March, early April.

Should that location prove successful, Aziz and Hafez will look at opening more locations in the near future, however, Aziz wasn’t immediately available to provide further comment when contacted by What Now Tampa .

Charleys, which launched its flagship location on Ohio State University’s campus in 1986, opened its 700th location in May of last year and expects to hit 2,000 by 2026.

In a statement celebrating the milestone, CEO and Founder Charley Shin said , “I’m grateful to our corporate team and for our franchise owners who live out our mission to deliver overflowing care to our guests.”

Similarly, Charleys President, Candra Alisiswanto said, “Reaching 700 locations is just the beginning. Our fans are craving more locations, and our franchisees are excited about growth. We’re looking forward to our next big milestone of 1,000 locations.”

Today, Charleys sells more cheesesteaks globally than any other brand and has built its entire reputation on the signature sandwich from Philadelphia. However, three years ago the company decided to branch out and began offering chicken wings, milkshakes, and ice cream.

