I've had two home births — one planned and one unplanned. Here's what it was like if you're interested in having one yourself.

My first home birth was unplanned because my labor progressed quickly, and I didn't want to drive to the birthing center in the middle of it. Despite not being my plan, I was open-minded about home birth after learning about the role the environment has on labor . While you can't control what happens when you give birth, I liked the idea of at least being familiar with the environment I would be in. With my second child, I opted for a home birth, but it was a bit more complicated.

In the UK, only 2% of pregnant people gave birth at home in 2020, according to the Office of National Statistics, and it's often seen as unconventional. After giving birth to my two children in the comfort of my own home, I learned home birth might not be right for everyone, but for low-risk pregnancies, it can be a good option to consider.

For me, giving birth at home was wonderful but slightly chaotic

When I was pregnant for the first time in 2016, I met a few of my local community midwives in Oxfordshire and discussed home birth with them. I decided I would drive 30 minutes to my nearest midwife-led birthing center because it was my first baby, and I wanted to be cautious.

But when my labor got started and progressed quickly, I realized sitting down anywhere, especially in a car, would be unbearable. I was having strong contractions that I found a lot more painful when I was sitting or lying down.

When we called the midwife and explained the situation, she offered to come over, assess where I was in labor, and discuss the options. After she arrived and told me I was nearly fully dilated, I realized I'd rather stay at home than travel to the birthing center.

Because the decision to have a home birth was made late, the midwife wasn't there for long before the baby arrived. Once I was nearly ready, she called a colleague so there were two midwives in case the baby or I needed help.

Even though it was unplanned, my first experience of home birth was wonderful. For most of my labor, I relied on distractions like watching my favorite shows, listening to music, and using a TENS machine, which delivers electrical impulses to stimulate nerves, to help calm me. I'd recommend saving a series or movie you really want to watch for early labor. For me, " Game of Thrones " was a great distraction.

Even on such short notice, I was able to create a nice environment that was helpful for labor. At points, it did feel a little chaotic in my house. There were people coming and going and making sure the right equipment was where it was needed.

After the success of my first, I got pregnant with my second baby in 2019 and decided to do another home birth. I knew what to expect and how to prepare, but the birth itself wasn't as straightforward. My labor took longer, and I needed more help from the midwives. My baby got stuck briefly, and I thought I needed more medical help than my midwives would've been able to offer me in my own home. Luckily, I didn't, but if I had needed more assistance, I would have quickly been taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Despite some complications, both experiences were still positive. They taught me that while you can have a plan, birth is uncontrollable, and no two experiences are the same.

If you want to have a home birth, too, then be ready for the mess

It's true — towels are essential if you're having a baby at home. We used every single one in our house, including the beach towels. The second time around, I bought some in dark colors. Blankets or dressing gowns were also useful for keeping me and the baby warm.

Lots of people worry about the mess of home birth. It can definitely be messy, but hopefully your birth partner will manage most of the cleaning up. My midwives also brought waterproof, absorbent sheets that are useful to put on the floor, and I recommend stocking up on puppy training pads or waterproof sheets. Just be prepared for the laundry pile to get bigger.

Beyond the need for towels, I also recommend packing a hospital bag in case you need to transfer. I overpacked my hospital bag with various changes of clothes and toiletries — none of which I needed in the end, but it felt good to be prepared. You should pack a separate bag with anything that might help you during labor, including drinks and snacks.

You don't necessarily need a birthing pool

I didn't have a birthing pool either time. I tried getting into the bathtub, but it wasn't helpful for me. This might be important for you, and you can rent or buy one if you want, but you can also use the bath or shower at home.

I gave birth on the floor both times. Many think home births are in the tub or in your bed, but if you're having an active labor, like me, you might end up anywhere in your house.

Afterward, you get to be at home with your new baby

After both my babies were born, I got straight into bed while they were checked and measured. My midwives stayed for an hour or so after birth to check if we were both OK. If I needed any extra help afterward, they would have arranged to take us to the hospital for additional care.

After they left, I was amazed that I had become a parent to a new child, without even leaving the house. I felt warm and cozy and was able to relax into the newborn bubble without any distractions. I was also exhausted, so knowing that I didn't need to interact with anyone except the new baby or deal with any admin was a huge relief.

I had everything I needed: my own bed, a cup of tea, and my new babies.