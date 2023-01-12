ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

deborah king
4d ago

I used to think Odell was a great person with great qualities. I even hoped my cowboys would sign him on. I’m so glad they didn’t he is a great embarrassment and shame to football, athletes and people in general. I hope he’s saved alot of his big earnings because surely no one would sign him on now. What a waste of great talent

Scott Watkins
4d ago

I see your true colors shining through. More proof money cannot buy class, morals or character.

