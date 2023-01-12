Read full article on original website
deborah king
4d ago
I used to think Odell was a great person with great qualities. I even hoped my cowboys would sign him on. I’m so glad they didn’t he is a great embarrassment and shame to football, athletes and people in general. I hope he’s saved alot of his big earnings because surely no one would sign him on now. What a waste of great talent
Reply(2)
7
Scott Watkins
4d ago
I see your true colors shining through. More proof money cannot buy class, morals or character.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NHL Job Ad Causes National Outrage, DeSantis Gets InvolvedToni KorazaFort Lauderdale, FL
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get ColderThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
Florida’s Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly “Woke” Approach to RecruitmentToby HazlewoodFlorida State
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
Comments / 7