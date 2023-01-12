Sharelle Rosado of the series Selling Tampa and former NFL player Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson are officially engaged. The couple confirmed wedding bells are running with PEOPLE magazine over the weekend. The retired athlete proposed to the reality star on Saturday (Jan. 7) during an event masked as a birthday party for himself. Although the couple has longtime referred to each other as “fiancé” and “fiancée,” the engagement event and ring sealed the deal. More from VIBE.comLaKeith Stanfield Addresses Engagement And "Secret" Baby In Post-Holiday RecapRihanna Issues Savage X Fenty "Game Day" Collection Ahead Of Super Bowl DebutThe Weeknd Asks "Is...

TAMPA, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO