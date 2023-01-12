ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Dybala sends Roma through to Coppa Italia quarters

 4 days ago
Jan 12 (Reuters) - A second-half strike by forward Paulo Dybala secured AS Roma a 1-0 win over Genoa in the Coppa Italia last 16 on Thursday and kept the capital club on course to win the competition for the 10th time.

Substitute Dybala put Roma ahead in the 64th minute, the Argentine sending a powerful shot from a tight angle inside the far post after replacing midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini at halftime.

Earlier on Thursday, Fiorentina advanced to the quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over Sampdoria.

Serie A leaders Napoli host bottom-placed Cremonese on Tuesday. Atalanta, Lazio and Juventus play their last-16 ties next Thursday.

Soccer-Dortmund sign Norway defender Ryerson from Union Berlin

BERLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund have signed Norway fullback Julian Ryerson to replace injured Thomas Meunier in defence, the German club said on Tuesday. Ryerson, who made 21 appearances for Union Berlin this season in all competitions and can play as both left and right back, signed a contract to June 2026.
