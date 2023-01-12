NBA Fans Debate Who Would Win 1-On-1 Games Between Scoring Champions And Defensive Players Of The Year

NBA fans engage in big debate about 1-on-1 duels between incredible scorers and defensive specialists.

NBA fans are constantly debating on social media. The NBA presents so many opportunities to start discussions on a daily basis, and many fans are ready to make their point heard, which, more often than not, gives us interesting comments.

From the never-ending GOAT debate to the best player in the league to who deserves to win the major awards this season , fans are always trying to prove their points, although they hardly ever come to an appealing solution for everybody.

This said, they recently engaged in a very interesting discussion about offensive power and defensive specialists. These types of debates always get a lot of attention, and this time wasn't the exception.

NBA Fans Debate About The Ultimate Duel Between Offense And Defense

Clutch Points Instagram page asked a big question, including a group of players who won the NBA scoring champions and others who were crowned Defensive Players of the Year.

Scoring Champions vs. Defensive Players Of The Year 1-On-1 Matchups:

Stephen Curry vs. Gary Payton

Russell Westbrook vs. Marcus Smart

Kobe Bryant vs. Michael Jordan

Dwyane Wade vs. Draymond Green

LeBron James vs. Kawhi Leonard

Carmelo Anthony vs. Kevin Garnett

Kevin Durant vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Joel Embiid vs. Dwight Howard

Shaquille O'Neal vs. Hakeem Olajuwon

This was an interesting exercise for many fans, who didn't hesitate to express their opinion on social media. There were some interesting matchups there and some answers too.

Mj could be on both teams 😭

Russ cooking Smart

offense wins most of these...but the 5v5 would be epic, dont sleep on dpoys they got mj who was also a 10 scoring champ lmao

Good thing y’all use Gary Payton as the DPOY point guard, we all know Marcus Smart can’t do shit against Curry

this how u know Jordan is GOAT bc he could be on both teams

Harden > Wade

MJ 10x scoring champ...

Where’s the bron on the defense side? Oh right, he’s not elite in that category.

Scoring wins

All I’m saying kawhi is the 3 peat stopper

Kd cooking Giannis

Glove would lock curry’s ass, better swap Westbrook to curry and watch him tear the glove

even at 38 lebron would beat Leonard so bad the clippers wont recognize him

Defensive team gonna win just coz Jordan and the hakeem

Where are Harden and Iverson on scoring?

Russ vs smart is disrespectful as hell to prime Westbrook

Also, where is Ben Wallace (4x DPOY) on this

Russ smokes smart💀

Wade smoking Draymond 😭

Mj should be on scoring

Easiest one is Wade vs Dray. Prime Russ I feel like overwhelm Marcus. The rest are pretty competitive

These debates will keep happening around the league, and even though not everybody will share the same response, it's good to see fans engaging in these discussions and more hypothetical situations.

