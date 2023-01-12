ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson makes major change to coaching staff

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCljO_0kCptArL00

Sep 5, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney questions the side judge after a replay during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

After a somewhat disappointing season, the Clemson Tigers are making a significant change to their coaching staff.

Clemson has fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter, according to Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated. Streeter had just completed his first season in the role.

Streeter had been the quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator at Clemson since 2014. He also added the responsibilities of passing game coordinator to his portfolio in 2020, and was promoted to offensive coordinator when Tony Elliott left the role to become head coach at Virginia in December 2021.

Clemson had an inconsistent season, and closed on a bad note with a 31-14 bowl loss to Tennessee. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei’s lack of development was a significant issue, and he chose to transfer at the end of the season . The Tigers clearly wanted a new offensive coordinator working with Cade Klubnik, next year’s likely starter.

The post Clemson makes major change to coaching staff appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Praying For Major College Football Program

Tragedy struck the college football world on Sunday morning. A Georgia football player and a team recruiting staffer were killed in a car accident early this weekend. Bulldogs lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the accident, while two other passengers ...
ATHENS, GA
WSPA 7News

School districts announce schedule changes due to weather

(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim of crash on Highway 72 in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner identified the name of the driver that passed away from a crash that happened on Tuesday. The coroner said the crash happened at around 12:29 p.m. on Highway 72. According to the coroner, 26-year-old David Ray Weichmann was traveling west...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
195K+
Followers
23K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy