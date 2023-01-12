Clemson makes major change to coaching staff

After a somewhat disappointing season, the Clemson Tigers are making a significant change to their coaching staff.

Clemson has fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter, according to Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated. Streeter had just completed his first season in the role.

Streeter had been the quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator at Clemson since 2014. He also added the responsibilities of passing game coordinator to his portfolio in 2020, and was promoted to offensive coordinator when Tony Elliott left the role to become head coach at Virginia in December 2021.

Clemson had an inconsistent season, and closed on a bad note with a 31-14 bowl loss to Tennessee. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei’s lack of development was a significant issue, and he chose to transfer at the end of the season . The Tigers clearly wanted a new offensive coordinator working with Cade Klubnik, next year’s likely starter.

