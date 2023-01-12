Read full article on original website
BurgerFi Boca Raton Sued Over Bathroom Incident
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A BurgerFi customer claims that he was critically injured during an incident in the bathroom at the restaurant’s location on SW 18th Street in Boca Raton. According to the complaint obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, Gerard Turner was using the bathroom […]
WSVN-TV
Employee at Davie restaurant speaks out about bar fight involving murder fugitive featured on ’90 Day Fiancé’
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - An employee at a Davie restaurant opened up about the bar fight that led to the arrest of a murder suspect who had been on the run from the law for more than a year and a half. In an interview with 7News on Monday, the...
WSVN-TV
Antisemitic messages found near AT&T building in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Another display of antisemitic messages leaves a community on edge. Police found two men in a parking garage with equipment used for the stunt. They also appear to be responsible for a similar incident that happened in Boca Raton this weekend. In that incident,...
Alleged Antisemitism In Boca Raton Is Covered By Free Speech Says State Attorney
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — While Boca Raton Police continue to investigate allegedly antisemitic leaflets placed in plastic bags and left in years across the City of Boca Raton, State Attorney Dave Aronberg says there is little that law enforcement can truly […]
Man arrested for South Florida crime spree while wearing ankle monitor
A man's been arrested after police tracked the GPS ankle monitor he was court ordered to wear to tie him to 14 crimes that occured during a South Florida crime spree.
Man arrested for trying to rob South Florida grocery store with stapler
A man's been arrested after attempting to rob a South Florida grocery store using a stapler.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Antisemitic messages, Nazi swastika projected on downtown building
Antisemitic messages and a Nazi swastika displayed on a downtown West Palm Beach building are connected to the investigation in Boca Raton.
WSVN-TV
Man hospitalized after being robbed, shot in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a robbery and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 1400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Saturday night.
Popculture
'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Baltimore Arrested on Murder Charge
Michael Anthony Baltimore, a fugitive featured on TLC's 90 Day Fiance, was arrested in Davie, Florida on Jan. 13 in connection with a 2021 murder. Baltimore, 44, was on the U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted fugitives list. He allegedly shot and killed barbershop owner Kendell Jerome Cook on May 22, 2021.
cw34.com
Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
WSVN-TV
Boca Raton residents upset after finding antisemitic messages in plastic bags outside homes
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Boca Raton neighborhood are speaking out after they were hit by hate this weekend, leaving a community disturbed. One resident said he was pulling into his home Saturday when he found a plastic bag in his driveway. Inside the small storage bag,...
Boca Raton Woman Jailed, Allegedly Lied About Employment
Amanda Kaufman Is Accused Of Lying To Receive Assistance Funds… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a fraud charge after a Florida state investigator alleged that she received public assistance funds that she was not eligible to receive. Kaufman […]
niceville.com
Pompano Beach man gets 20 years for enticing child
FLORIDA — A Pompano Beach man has been sentenced to prison for enticing a child into engaging in criminal sexual activity, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Michael E....
NBC Miami
Former Surfside Commission Candidate Arrested on Murder Charge
A former candidate for the town commission in Surfside was booked into a Broward County jail after being arrested following an indictment for murder, records showed. Shannon Gallagher, 52, was booked into jail Friday on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm, records showed. The indictment was issued December...
WSVN-TV
Man transported to hospital after being stabbed in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A victim who was robbed and stabbed has been transported to the hospital. Miami Police arrived at the scene in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 79th Street to investigate an armed robbery, Monday afternoon. During their investigation, a male suspect was robbed and stabbed. He...
cbs12.com
Investigation concludes into Palm City boarding facility that left one dog dead after stay
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — CBS12 is learning more about why a family dog died, immediately after spending time at a Treasure Coast boarding facility over the holidays. You may remember CBS12 news first brought you this story in early December. After two healthy Flat Coat Retrievers stayed for a short 48-hours over Thanksgiving at Pawsitively Paradise in Palm City, it ended with one of them dying after the visit, the other needing hospitalization, and a criminal investigation pending test results.
cw34.com
Deputies: West Palm Beach man dies after having a medical episode while driving
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after, deputies say, he had a medical episode while driving. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 14, around 8:45 a.m., Jeffrey Baker, 76, was driving south on Forest Hill Boulevard. Witnesses say, Baker veered off...
Law enforcement vows crackdown on 'Wheels Up, Guns Down' riders
FORT LAUDERDALE - While many people will be enjoying the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, law enforcement in South Florida won't be having the day off.They will be out in force and patrolling the roads as they expect hundreds of people to take part in "Wheels Up, Guns Down" rides. The annual event started as a way to honor a slain biker in Philadelphia. In recent years, it's become a dangerous display of riders doing stunts and racing on South Florida streets. Miami-Dade police, the Broward Sheriff's Office, the Florida Highway Patrol, and other local law enforcement agencies said...
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida
Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
