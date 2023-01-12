ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Pair of LSU Tigers named to Freshman All-American Team

By Brian Holland
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SdgdN_0kCpt2sm00

BATON ROUGE – First-year LSU standouts Will Campbell and Harold Perkins have been named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-America team, the organization announced on Thursday.

The play of Campbell and Perkins was instrumental in LSU winning 10 games, reaching the SEC Championship Game and beating Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Campbell started 13 games at left tackle and helped pave the way for an LSU offense that set the school record for rushing touchdowns with 39. A native of Monroe, Campbell played a total of 973 offensive snaps and allowed only three sacks all season. He was whistled for just one penalty on his way to becoming the first true freshmen in school history to start at left tackle for the duration of a season.

In addition to his FWAA honor, Campbell earned second team All-SEC honors as well as Freshman All-SEC recognition. He was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in LSU’s 45-35 win over Florida.

Perkins, a New Orleans native, wasted little time in making his impact felt on the Tiger defense as he was twice named SEC Defensive Player of the Week following wins over Alabama and Arkansas. He earned National Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance against Arkansas and was selected SEC Freshman of the Week for his play in the win over No. 7 Ole Miss.

Perkins earned first team All-SEC honors and was named to the Freshman All-SEC team.

Perkins capped his rookie season leading the Tigers in sacks (7.5), tackles for loss (13.0) and quarterback pressures (14). He finished third on the team in total tackles with 72.

Since the FWAA established a Freshman All-America team in 2001, LSU has had 15 players earn the honor. Last year, defensive tackle Maason Smith represented LSU on the FWAA Freshman All-America team.

LSU’s All-Time List of FWAA Freshman All-Americas (since 2001)

2022       OL Will Campbell

LB Harold Perkins

2021       DL Maason Smith

2020       WR Kayshon Boutte

DB Eli Ricks

2019       DB Derek Stingley Jr.

2017       DB Greedy Williams

2015       OL Will Clapp

2014       AP Leonard Fournette

2011       P Brad Wing

2010       DB Tyrann Mathieu

2006       OL Ciron Black

2003       RB Justin Vincent

DB LaRon Landry

2002       OL Andrew Whitworth

(Release via LSU Athletics)

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNO

Tigers on the road to take on Alabama Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers hit the road for the first of four consecutive games against ranked opponents when they travel to Tuscaloosa to face No. 4 Alabama, Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. The Tigers and Tide are scheduled for 3 p.m. in a game broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

You’ll have to take a number for this king cake

MADISONVILLE, La. — At one Louisiana bakery, yes, you’ll have to take a number. You’ll need your credit card and patience. The dish they dish about is the king cakes at Morgan Street Bakery. Christine Schmitz is the baker-in-chief. She’s causing a commotion with a king cake...
MADISONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Body found near pharmacy on Plank Road identified by coroner

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a woman’s body was found near Bordelon’s Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road Friday. The coroner’s office identified the body as Carolina Hardon. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation. Baton Rouge police said the body was found...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One dead in two-vehicle crash on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person is dead, and one was taken to a local hospital after a crash on Perkins Road Wednesday morning. The St. George Fire Department responded to the crash in front of Massey Services Pest Control and extricated two individuals. One of those individuals...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Police charge Baton Rouge man with bank fraud after he claimed to be crime victim

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a Baton Rouge man was arrested on eight counts of bank fraud on Thursday, Jan. 12. Authorities say that Jonathan Curtis, 32, contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 16, 2022, claiming to be a victim of identity theft. According to EBRSO, Curtis said someone used his identity to open new accounts at 12 financial institutions. Detectives indicate Curtis assured them he hadn’t opened the accounts himself.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Authorities ID woman found dead across from pharmacy on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - A woman was found dead lying across the street from a pharmacy on Plank Road Friday morning. Sources said the coroner was called to a shed across from the Bordelon's Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m. Friday night, authorities identified the woman...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

40K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy