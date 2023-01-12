ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Little Lilly Sushi to offer Japanese flavors in Keller

Little Lilly Sushi in Keller is named for the proprietor's granddaughter and is the company's second location. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) Little Lilly Sushi will be opening its second location in Keller at 1004 Keller Parkway, Ste. 106, this summer, according to its Facebook page. The restaurant’s first location opened in October 2012 at 6100 Camp Bowie Blvd., Ste. 12, Fort Worth.
KELLER, TX
Nautical Bowls brings superfood bowls to Flower Mound

Nautical Bowls opened in Flower Mound on Jan. 14. (Courtesy Nautical Bowls) Nautical Bowls opened with a grand opening event Jan. 14. Nautical Bowls will be located at 4610 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound. It offers organic, gluten-free and dairy-free bowls, such as the Nauti Bowl, which comes with acai, pitaya, granola, banana, cacao and peanut butter. Patrons can order from the set menu or build their own bowls. 469-464-3569.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Here are 5 commercial projects in McKinney, including a $1.2M new construction for Stonebridge Family Vet

The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Curious about the latest businesses, developments and attractions coming to McKinney? Check out the five latest commercial projects...
MCKINNEY, TX
TGI Fridays shuts down Plano location

All TGI Friday signage has been removed from the building. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) The TGI Fridays at 2444 Preston Road permanently closed its doors Jan. 3. According to a statement posted on the door, the company is “extremely grateful” to guests and staff and invites customers to “visit other Fridays.” The closest TGI Fridays to the closed Plano location is located at 4951 Belt Line Road, Dallas. The restaurant chain offers a number of dishes, including burgers, pasta and seafood.
PLANO, TX
Island Bound Adventures provides sailing lessons and more at Lake Grapevine

Island Bound Adventures offers sailing lessons and takes people out on sunset cruises. (Photo by Karen Chaney) Brian Latas said prior to moving to Grapevine, he enjoyed windsurfing in landlocked states, such as Kansas and Oklahoma. When he moved to Grapevine, he met some friends who owned a boat, and he started hanging out on Lake Grapevine. One thing led to another, and the group of friends began teaching others their love of sailing. Island Bound Adventures, which is owned by Latas, opened in 2009. It offers sailing lessons and takes people out on sunset cruises.
GRAPEVINE, TX
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location

Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
FRISCO, TX
Richardson OB-GYN relocating office to LOR Women's Healthcare

Richardson OB-GYN Dr. Anne Gomez will relocate her office within Richardson starting Feb. 1 after 16 years in operation at 399 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 302. (Courtesy Fotolia) Richardson OB-GYN Dr. Anne Gomez will relocate her office within Richardson on Feb. 1. The gynecologist is closing her local practice at 399 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 302, after 16 years in operation. Gomez will be joining the practice of LOR Women’s Healthcare at 1080 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 100. LOR Women’s Healthcare offers a variety of gynecology services, including pap smears, general obstetrical care and ultrasonography. 972-479-1222. http://lorwhc.com/
RICHARDSON, TX
Q&A: Get to know Julie Butner, CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank

Julie Butner is the CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank. (Photo by Hannah Johnson) Julie Butner joined the Tarrant Area Food Bank in January 2020. As a Texas Christian University student, she discovered the food bank when volunteering as part of a dietetic internship. The Tarrant Area Food Bank was founded in 1982 and now serves 13 counties, including Bosque, Cooke, Denton, Erath, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker, Somervell, Tarrant and Wise.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Fish & Fizz pub closes in Richardson

Fish & Fizz owner Nick Barclay (left) announced Jan. 11 via the company's Facebook page that the British pub is closing. (Community Impact file photo) Fish & Fizz in Richardson closed Jan. 11. The pub located at 400 N. Coit Road, Ste. 1908, had been in operation since 2018, partnering to co-own a British Emporium store next door starting in 2020.
RICHARDSON, TX
