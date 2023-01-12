Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Father Who Killed 3-Year-old Baby Over Milk and Unloaded Her Body in a CourseSafa FarooqRichardson, TX
The richest woman in Fort Worth, TexasLuay RahilFort Worth, TX
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Youngster Agreements Lethal Cerebrum Eating Life form at City Sprinkle CushionSafa FarooqArlington, TX
Fort Worth Police Arrest 18-year-old Suspected in Multiple Armed Robberies, Thanks to Community TipsSilence DoGoodFort Worth, TX
Related
Casa de la Chilanga brings Mexican dishes to Old East Dallas
Casa de la Chilanga started serving up Mexican dishes Jan. 7. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Casa de la Chilanga started serving up Mexican dishes on Jan. 7 in Old East Dallas. Located at 4933 Columbia Ave., the restaurant offers breakfast plates, such as burritos and huevos rancheros, as well as dinner plates, such as flautas, steak and mole. 214-434-1118.
Little Lilly Sushi to offer Japanese flavors in Keller
Little Lilly Sushi in Keller is named for the proprietor's granddaughter and is the company's second location. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) Little Lilly Sushi will be opening its second location in Keller at 1004 Keller Parkway, Ste. 106, this summer, according to its Facebook page. The restaurant’s first location opened in October 2012 at 6100 Camp Bowie Blvd., Ste. 12, Fort Worth.
Nautical Bowls brings superfood bowls to Flower Mound
Nautical Bowls opened in Flower Mound on Jan. 14. (Courtesy Nautical Bowls) Nautical Bowls opened with a grand opening event Jan. 14. Nautical Bowls will be located at 4610 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound. It offers organic, gluten-free and dairy-free bowls, such as the Nauti Bowl, which comes with acai, pitaya, granola, banana, cacao and peanut butter. Patrons can order from the set menu or build their own bowls. 469-464-3569.
Pilot Knoll Park cabin project expected to break ground this summer
Glamping is considered glamorous camping, which includes extra amenities usually not associated with traditional camping. (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock) Pilot Knoll Park will be getting a major facelift this year, as Highland Village officials expect upgrades to start construction in the summer. With the Pilot Knoll project, the city...
Here are 5 commercial projects in McKinney, including a $1.2M new construction for Stonebridge Family Vet
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Curious about the latest businesses, developments and attractions coming to McKinney? Check out the five latest commercial projects...
TGI Fridays shuts down Plano location
All TGI Friday signage has been removed from the building. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) The TGI Fridays at 2444 Preston Road permanently closed its doors Jan. 3. According to a statement posted on the door, the company is “extremely grateful” to guests and staff and invites customers to “visit other Fridays.” The closest TGI Fridays to the closed Plano location is located at 4951 Belt Line Road, Dallas. The restaurant chain offers a number of dishes, including burgers, pasta and seafood.
Whistle Britches specializes in chicken, biscuits and beer
Ma’s Meatloaf ($21.00) features Angus beef with black pepper, bourbon glaze, whipped potatoes and buttered green beans. (Photo by Karen Chaney) Although Omar Flores grew up helping at his father’s Mexican restaurant Taco Pinata and his mother was a phenomenal cook who generously shared her skills with him, Flores said he felt he needed to broaden his horizons.
Bonnie Liquor to bring beer, wine and spirits to Lewisville
Bonnie Liquor is expected to open in Lewisville by February. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Bonnie Liquor is expected to open in Lewisville by February. It will be located at 1079 W. Round Grove Road, Ste. 700. Bonnie Liquor will offer a variety of beer, wine and spirits. A website is not yet available. 214-488-1750.
Here are 5 businesses to watch in Historic Downtown McKinney
The Horse's Axe is an ax-throwing venue set to open downtown in 2023. (Courtesy The Horse's Axe) Here are five businesses that are coming soon or are now open on the Historic Downtown McKinney square. Collective Coffee, which will be located at 301 W. Louisiana St., Unit 102, is a...
Island Bound Adventures provides sailing lessons and more at Lake Grapevine
Island Bound Adventures offers sailing lessons and takes people out on sunset cruises. (Photo by Karen Chaney) Brian Latas said prior to moving to Grapevine, he enjoyed windsurfing in landlocked states, such as Kansas and Oklahoma. When he moved to Grapevine, he met some friends who owned a boat, and he started hanging out on Lake Grapevine. One thing led to another, and the group of friends began teaching others their love of sailing. Island Bound Adventures, which is owned by Latas, opened in 2009. It offers sailing lessons and takes people out on sunset cruises.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
Richardson OB-GYN relocating office to LOR Women's Healthcare
Richardson OB-GYN Dr. Anne Gomez will relocate her office within Richardson starting Feb. 1 after 16 years in operation at 399 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 302. (Courtesy Fotolia) Richardson OB-GYN Dr. Anne Gomez will relocate her office within Richardson on Feb. 1. The gynecologist is closing her local practice at 399 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 302, after 16 years in operation. Gomez will be joining the practice of LOR Women’s Healthcare at 1080 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 100. LOR Women’s Healthcare offers a variety of gynecology services, including pap smears, general obstetrical care and ultrasonography. 972-479-1222. http://lorwhc.com/
Frisco City Council to vote on specific-use permit for Garages of America project
The specific-use permit would apply to a proposed Garages of America location at the northwest corner of Frisco Street and Research Road. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Garages of America is looking to develop a new location in Frisco down the road from its existing location at 6767 All Stars Ave. City...
Union Bear plans expansion to downtown McKinney
The proposed Union Bear restaurant is located on the northwest side of the Historic McKinney Downtown Square. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) Representatives of Union Bear, a restaurant and brewery concept from Plano, shared plans for a new location in downtown McKinney at a Jan. 10 meeting of the McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar bringing premium burgers to Fort Worth
The El Diablo burger is among many handcrafted premium burgers on the Hopdoddy Burger Bar menu. (Courtesy Hopdoddy Burger Bar) Hopdoddy Burger Bar is set to open its second Fort Worth location at 3101 Heritage Trace Parkway in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. It will be in the former...
Q&A: Get to know Julie Butner, CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank
Julie Butner is the CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank. (Photo by Hannah Johnson) Julie Butner joined the Tarrant Area Food Bank in January 2020. As a Texas Christian University student, she discovered the food bank when volunteering as part of a dietetic internship. The Tarrant Area Food Bank was founded in 1982 and now serves 13 counties, including Bosque, Cooke, Denton, Erath, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker, Somervell, Tarrant and Wise.
Fish & Fizz pub closes in Richardson
Fish & Fizz owner Nick Barclay (left) announced Jan. 11 via the company's Facebook page that the British pub is closing. (Community Impact file photo) Fish & Fizz in Richardson closed Jan. 11. The pub located at 400 N. Coit Road, Ste. 1908, had been in operation since 2018, partnering to co-own a British Emporium store next door starting in 2020.
Keller residents can soon get their seafood fix at Coco Shrimp
Coco Shrimp serves several shrimp dishes including butter garlic. (Courtesy Coco Shrimp) Coco Shrimp is bringing its Hawaiian-inspired dishes to 1301 Keller Parkway, Ste. 100, in Keller. According to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the new restaurant will be 3,722 square feet, and construction will conclude April 15.
New Fort Worth City Hall promises transformative delivery of services, sustainability focus
The new Fort Worth City Hall will open partially in late 2023. (Rendering courtesy city of Fort Worth) With an eye on transforming the way that it delivers services, the city of Fort Worth purchased the former Pier 1 headquarters at 100 Energy Way to house 22 departments from 14 buildings under one roof.
Kinzo serves Edomae-style sushi, omakase in west Frisco
Kinzo is now open and accepting reservations. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) A new sushi restaurant is now open at 14111 King Road, Ste. 2100 in Frisco. Kinzo blends Edomae-style sushi with the art of French cuisine and features a diverse and evolving menu, according to its website. Leo Kekoa, co-owner and...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0