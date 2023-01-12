Read full article on original website
Related
Man stabbed to death at east valley bus stop identified
Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead Sunday night at a bus stop near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard
news3lv.com
Suspect sought after stabbing man to death near east Las Vegas valley bus stop
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are looking for the person who stabbed a man to death during a fight in the east Las Vegas valley Sunday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say a stabbing was reported just after 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, near a bus bench on Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate after man killed at bus stop Sunday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after they said a man was killed at a bus stop Sunday night. According to police, officers received a report of a person stabbed near a bus bunch at approximately 8:51 p.m. Sunday near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police warn of burglary series in Summerlin
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning residents of a series of burglaries that have targeted properties near golf courses in Summerlin. According to a news release, the burglaries have occurred on 11 occasions since October 2022. Police say that in each event, the...
news3lv.com
Pedestrian dies after crash near Sahara, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a car in the central Las Vegas valley Tuesday morning, according to authorities. The crash was reported around 4:04 a.m. on Sahara Avenue just west of Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. The pedestrian was...
news3lv.com
Investigation underway for burglary series in Summerlin, police say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is currently investigating a series of burglaries in the Summerlin area. LVMPD said these burglaries have occurred within properties near golf courses on 11 occasions since October 2022. Officials said in each event, the suspects have been gaining...
Deadly crash on Sahara involving pedestrian
The crash was reported just after 4 a.m. and resulted in Sahara being closed between Commercial Center Drive and Market Street just east of Maryland Parkway.
news3lv.com
Rise in car thefts across Las Vegas leads victims to start support community online
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the valley sees a rise in vehicle thefts, victims of the crime have established a new community to help others. According to Las Vegas Metro Police Department statistics, more than 10,600 car thefts were reported in 2022. That is up big from the little...
Las Vegas police find previously missing 11-year-old girl
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found a previously missing 11-year-old Lanaiyah McChristian-Stumpges on Saturday.
Las Vegas murder suspect talked about buying saw, chemicals to dispose of victim in barrel: documents
Prosecutors believe a murder suspect accused of killing a man and dismembering his body, leaving it to decompose in a barrel, made jail phone calls and sent Facebook messages about the alleged crime, including the purchasing of blades and a 55-gallon drum, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Friday said.
18-year-old facing murder charge in Las Vegas 7-Eleven shooting
An 18-year-old is accused of firing a gun several times into a 7-Eleven, killing a person inside, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
8newsnow.com
PHOTOS: Las Vegas police looking for robbery turned homicide suspect
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a robbery turned homicide. According to a release, on Jan. 1 at approximately 1:34 a.m., officers were called to a report of a robbery near Spring Mountain and South Wynn roads. While talking to the police, the victim collapsed and died from injuries he sustained during the incident.
8newsnow.com
Family, friends gather to remember man shot, killed at tow yard
Days after a man was killed at a local tow yard, his friends and family gathered to remember him with a candlelight vigil. Family, friends gather to remember man shot, killed …. Days after a man was killed at a local tow yard, his friends and family gathered to remember...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas tow yard employee shot and killed at work, remembered at vigil
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A customer at a tow lot opened fire when the business refused to release his rented car, with deadly consequences. The shooting happened Tuesday in the Arts District claiming the life of an employee. Friday night, a vigil was held to remember him. “We just...
8newsnow.com
‘Maybe deep down I wanted to shoot the guy’: Las Vegas man arrested after shooting girlfriend’s friend ‘with benefits’ at trailer park
Police arrested a Las Vegas man after he allegedly shot his girlfriend’s friend “with benefits” at a trailer park Friday, newly released documents said. ‘Maybe deep down I wanted to shoot the guy’: Las …. Police arrested a Las Vegas man after he allegedly shot his...
8newsnow.com
Police: 2 men force their way into Henderson home, shoot resident
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating what they are calling a “targeted incident” at a luxury home in MacDonald Highlands Thursday morning involving two men who forced their way into a residence. A shooting was reported around 3 a.m. at a home in the 400...
Major injuries reported in motorcycle crash at Las Vegas intersection
A significant crash happened on January 14, 2023, near the junction of Spencer Street and Pebble Road in Las Vegas, injuring one motorcyclist severely.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas Police participate in Chandler Tactical Competition
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police officers strapped up and made their way to Arizona to test their skills in a friendly competition. The North Las Vegas Police joined in the 25th Chandler Tactical Competition on Friday. The two-day competition featured more than 20 hands-on events to test one's mission...
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist in critical condition in the south valley. On Saturday, at 1:28 p.m., a crash involving a motorcycle occurred at the intersection of Spencer Street and Pebble Road. Investigators said evidence...
Only on 8: Family of Las Vegas man found shot, killed in car calls for justice
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Weeks after a man was found shot and killed in his car, his family shared his story exclusively with 8 News Now. According to police, 38-year-old Lynell Vallian was found shot and killed in a car on New Year’s Eve; officers said the vehicle had hit a waterline near M.L.K. Boulevard […]
