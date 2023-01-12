ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate after man killed at bus stop Sunday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after they said a man was killed at a bus stop Sunday night. According to police, officers received a report of a person stabbed near a bus bunch at approximately 8:51 p.m. Sunday near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police warn of burglary series in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning residents of a series of burglaries that have targeted properties near golf courses in Summerlin. According to a news release, the burglaries have occurred on 11 occasions since October 2022. Police say that in each event, the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pedestrian dies after crash near Sahara, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a car in the central Las Vegas valley Tuesday morning, according to authorities. The crash was reported around 4:04 a.m. on Sahara Avenue just west of Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. The pedestrian was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Investigation underway for burglary series in Summerlin, police say

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is currently investigating a series of burglaries in the Summerlin area. LVMPD said these burglaries have occurred within properties near golf courses on 11 occasions since October 2022. Officials said in each event, the suspects have been gaining...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

PHOTOS: Las Vegas police looking for robbery turned homicide suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a robbery turned homicide. According to a release, on Jan. 1 at approximately 1:34 a.m., officers were called to a report of a robbery near Spring Mountain and South Wynn roads. While talking to the police, the victim collapsed and died from injuries he sustained during the incident.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Family, friends gather to remember man shot, killed at tow yard

Days after a man was killed at a local tow yard, his friends and family gathered to remember him with a candlelight vigil. Family, friends gather to remember man shot, killed …. Days after a man was killed at a local tow yard, his friends and family gathered to remember...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: 2 men force their way into Henderson home, shoot resident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating what they are calling a “targeted incident” at a luxury home in MacDonald Highlands Thursday morning involving two men who forced their way into a residence. A shooting was reported around 3 a.m. at a home in the 400...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist in critical condition in the south valley. On Saturday, at 1:28 p.m., a crash involving a motorcycle occurred at the intersection of Spencer Street and Pebble Road. Investigators said evidence...
LAS VEGAS, NV

