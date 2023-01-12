Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
news3lv.com
Decades-old record store 'Record City' to close one of two valley locations
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A record store that has been in business for over 30 years is saying goodbye to the Las Vegas valley. Record City Las Vegas says it will be closing the doors to its East Charleston location at the end of this month, which is one of two locations they have here in town.
news3lv.com
Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions participate in annual 'Betty White Challenge' event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One year ago, fans and supporters gathered to honor late actress Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday. Now, animal groups hope the support continues for a cause close to her heart. The 2023 #BettyWhiteChallenge is January 17 and asks fans to...
news3lv.com
Several drivers turned around from mountains outside Las Vegas due to winter conditions
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several drivers were turned away from the Spring Mountains outside Las Vegas due to winter road conditions. Vehicles had to have chains or snow tires to make the trek up to Mt. Charleston or Lee Canyon. A lot of people looking to enjoy the snow...
news3lv.com
Red Rock Canyon scenic drive closed for rest of day due to weather
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The scenic drive at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is closed for the remainder of Monday. The Southern Nevada Conservancy shared the news from the Bureau of Land Management, which oversees Red Rock. Unsafe conditions caused by the weather were cited as the...
news3lv.com
Some CCSD students might attend new schools next year due to boundary change proposals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County School District students may be forced to go to a different school next year, and it all comes down to location. The district has an Attendance Zone Advisory Committee that reviews attendance boundaries each year and makes recommendations to your elected school board.
news3lv.com
16th annual World Sign-Spinning Championship held on Fremont Street
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas gets to host all kinds of championships, but perhaps none as unique as this one held on Fremont Street. On Saturday, the 16th annual World Sign-Spinning Championship was hosted by Aarrow. Spinners from 40 different U.S. cities and 10 international cities competed for...
news3lv.com
Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse on Las Vegas Strip canceled
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An event on the Las Vegas Strip that touted a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse has been canceled, according to a spokesperson. Rittenhouse had tweeted a promotion for a reception on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Oak Room, a cocktail bar inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort. GunRights.org and AXIL were listed as the sponsors.
news3lv.com
Local community celebrates 15th annual Martin Luther King Jr. vigil
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Saturday marked the 15th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Vigil candlelight celebration. The event was held at the MLK statue in Downtown Las Vegas. There are only 25 statues in the U.S., and ours is located where Las Vegas and North Las Vegas come together.
news3lv.com
Thunderstorms in Las Vegas delay flights, bring MLK Day parade to early end
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thunderstorms moving through Las Vegas have delayed flights and led to the early conclusion of the Martin Luther King Jr. parade downtown. The storms were bringing strong winds, rain, hail and lightning through the valley. The Federal Aviation Administration said there are departure delays out...
news3lv.com
Registration opens for first 'Driver's Edge' of new year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Registration is now open for the year's first Driver's Edge event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Driver's Edge will take over the track on Feb. 10-12. It's a non-profit that provides free driver safety training for anyone 21 and younger, with the goal of reducing youth-related traffic collisions.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas Police participate in Chandler Tactical Competition
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police officers strapped up and made their way to Arizona to test their skills in a friendly competition. The North Las Vegas Police joined in the 25th Chandler Tactical Competition on Friday. The two-day competition featured more than 20 hands-on events to test one's mission...
news3lv.com
DISCOVERY Children's Museum hosts events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The DISCOVERY Children's Museum celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a series of events for kids on Monday. Children could make doves and add them to a collage honoring King's accomplishments. They could also create a painting inspired by mural designs of the late...
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells recaps weekend events in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — There's always something to do when you're in Las Vegas. Joining me now with a recap of this past weekend's events and maybe some other ones you'll want to add to your calendars is editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, Melinda Sheckells.
news3lv.com
Lucky guest wins over $34K jackpot at Green Valley Ranch Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Green Valley Ranch Casino had a lucky winner on Monday. The casino announced via Twitter that a $25 bet led the winner to the jackpot worth over $34,000. The lucky guest was playing poker when they received the winning Royal Flush hand. Congratulations to...
news3lv.com
Pedestrian dies after crash near Sahara, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a car in the central Las Vegas valley Tuesday morning, according to authorities. The crash was reported around 4:04 a.m. on Sahara Avenue just west of Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. The pedestrian was...
news3lv.com
Rise in car thefts across Las Vegas leads victims to start support community online
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the valley sees a rise in vehicle thefts, victims of the crime have established a new community to help others. According to Las Vegas Metro Police Department statistics, more than 10,600 car thefts were reported in 2022. That is up big from the little...
news3lv.com
LED panels tested on MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — LED panels on the MSG Sphere are getting a test drive. Panels on the top portion of the sphere could be seen illuminated as white, green, red and blue Tuesday morning. No other panels on the venue were being activated. This is a developing story....
news3lv.com
Local cyclist on road to recovery after suffering cardiac arrest
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local cyclist who suffered a recent cardiac arrest is still recovering from the attack. Paul Doyle was saved thanks to two off-duty nurses who began CPR on him. Paramedics believe if it weren't for the nurses, his condition would have been worse. His niece...
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Leonel
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Happy, outgoing, and artistic are all words used to describe 14-yr old Leonel. Leonel has congenital heart disease, has had three open-heart surgeries, and endures ongoing treatments. Leonel has many interests, but traveling to exotic places has always been his greatest wish! His original wish...
news3lv.com
Pop star Tiffany brings one-of-a-kind experience to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "An Evening with Tiffany" is a one-of-a-kind entertainment and culinary experience coming to The Space in Las Vegas. Pop star Tiffany joined us to share more details on what the evening will bring.
