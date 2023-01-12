ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Red Rock Canyon scenic drive closed for rest of day due to weather

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The scenic drive at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is closed for the remainder of Monday. The Southern Nevada Conservancy shared the news from the Bureau of Land Management, which oversees Red Rock. Unsafe conditions caused by the weather were cited as the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

16th annual World Sign-Spinning Championship held on Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas gets to host all kinds of championships, but perhaps none as unique as this one held on Fremont Street. On Saturday, the 16th annual World Sign-Spinning Championship was hosted by Aarrow. Spinners from 40 different U.S. cities and 10 international cities competed for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse on Las Vegas Strip canceled

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An event on the Las Vegas Strip that touted a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse has been canceled, according to a spokesperson. Rittenhouse had tweeted a promotion for a reception on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Oak Room, a cocktail bar inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort. GunRights.org and AXIL were listed as the sponsors.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

DISCOVERY Children's Museum hosts events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The DISCOVERY Children's Museum celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a series of events for kids on Monday. Children could make doves and add them to a collage honoring King's accomplishments. They could also create a painting inspired by mural designs of the late...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Melinda Sheckells recaps weekend events in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — There's always something to do when you're in Las Vegas. Joining me now with a recap of this past weekend's events and maybe some other ones you'll want to add to your calendars is editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, Melinda Sheckells.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lucky guest wins over $34K jackpot at Green Valley Ranch Casino

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Green Valley Ranch Casino had a lucky winner on Monday. The casino announced via Twitter that a $25 bet led the winner to the jackpot worth over $34,000. The lucky guest was playing poker when they received the winning Royal Flush hand. Congratulations to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pedestrian dies after crash near Sahara, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a car in the central Las Vegas valley Tuesday morning, according to authorities. The crash was reported around 4:04 a.m. on Sahara Avenue just west of Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. The pedestrian was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

LED panels tested on MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — LED panels on the MSG Sphere are getting a test drive. Panels on the top portion of the sphere could be seen illuminated as white, green, red and blue Tuesday morning. No other panels on the venue were being activated. This is a developing story....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local cyclist on road to recovery after suffering cardiac arrest

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local cyclist who suffered a recent cardiac arrest is still recovering from the attack. Paul Doyle was saved thanks to two off-duty nurses who began CPR on him. Paramedics believe if it weren't for the nurses, his condition would have been worse. His niece...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Leonel

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Happy, outgoing, and artistic are all words used to describe 14-yr old Leonel. Leonel has congenital heart disease, has had three open-heart surgeries, and endures ongoing treatments. Leonel has many interests, but traveling to exotic places has always been his greatest wish! His original wish...
LAS VEGAS, NV

