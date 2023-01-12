Read full article on original website
Balance leading IKM-Manning boys in recent success
(Manning) -- The IKM-Manning boys basketball team has shaken off a slow start and is playing some good basketball heading into a tough week. The Wolves (8-4) started the year 2-0, then suffered three straight losses to AHSTW, Tri-Center and Exira-EHK. Since then, IKM-Manning has wins over Treynor, Missouri Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Audubon, Logan-Magnolia and Riverside.
Treynor's Currin picks Nebraska Wesleyan for next stop
(Treynor) -- Treynor senior Brooklynn Currin is set to continue her golfing career at the next level with Nebraska Wesleyan. Currin, who joined Monday morning’s Upon Further Review, says she had a connection to the school. “I have a great swing coach, Ryan Norman,” Currin told KMA Sports, “and...
Kasperbauer leading experienced Kuemper lineup in successful season
(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic boys basketball is one of the top teams in Class 2A because of the presence of junior Michael Kasperbauer. The 2A No. 6 Knights are 11-2 and coming off a 1-1 week where they beat Glenwood and lost to 3A No. 4 Bishop Heelan. Last week...
Creston turning season around, looks to build on recent wins
(Creston) -- After a shaky start to the season, Creston girls basketball has won three of its last four games and showing marked improvement as the regular season begins to wind down. The Panthers (4-8, 2-3) came out of the Christmas break with a bang, rattling off wins over Clarinda,...
KMAland Girls Basketball (1/14): Glenwood wins in OT, Griswold advances in CCT
(KMAland) -- Glenwood beat Maryville in OT, Griswold advanced in the CCT, Platte Valley won the Stanberry title and much more from Saturday in KMAland girls hoops. Check out the full rundown from Saturday below. CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT. Griswold 58 Hamburg 35. McKenna Wiechman had 19 points and five steals,...
Cyclones up to No. 12 in coaches poll
(KMAland) -- Iowa State is up two spots to No. 12 and Kansas State dropped two to No. 15 in the latest men’s college basketball USA Today Coaches Top 25. Kansas is still ranked No. 2 this week in the poll while Iowa and Missouri are receiving votes. View the regional conference rankings below and the complete top 25 linked here.
College Wrestling (1/14): Wins for Iowa State, Missouri
(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Missouri were both winners in Saturday's regional college wrestling action. REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/14)
Iowa women move up 2 spots, Cyclones fall 3 in AP rankings
(KMAland) -- The Iowa women moved up two spots to No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Top 25. Iowa State moved down three spots to No. 18 in the rankings. Creighton and Kansas are among those receiving votes. View the regional conference schools below or the complete top 25 linked here.
KMAland Boys Wrestling (1/14): Milestones for Hildebrand, Mayberry, Gregory, Maeder
(KMAland) – Nebraska City and Kuemper won their respective dual tournaments and multiple KMAland wrestlers achieved milestones on Saturday. Clarinda finished fifth with 130 points. Karson Downey (182), Jase Wilmes (220) and Bryson Harris (285) were champions while Leland Woodruff (160) was second. Dominick Polsley (170) and Mason Nally (195) finished third.
Eldred R. Reinert, 88 of Council Bluffs, Iowa formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, January 21, 2023. Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:10:30 a.m. Memorials:Trinity Lutheran Church, 512 2nd St. Glenwood, IA 51534. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
East Atchison holds off Rock Port, keeps Fairfax Invitational title
(Fairfax) -- The Fairfax Invitational trophy isn't going anywhere. That's because East Atchison fought off a charge from rival Rock Port to win the 91st Annual Fairfax Invitational with a 42-40 win Saturday afternoon for the Wolves' second consecutive tournament title. "Every time we play Rock Port is a tough...
Northwest's Bernard, Stirtz named to Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State men's basketball players Diego Bernard and Bennett Stirtz are on the 2023 Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List. The award is presented annually to the player with top season in small college basketball. View the full release from Northwest Missouri State here.
Men's College Basketball (1/14): Kansas downs ISU, Drake, Creighton, Northwest all winners
(KMAland) -- Kansas downed ISU and Drake, Creighton and Northwest were winners in regional men’s college basketball on Saturday. Check out the full rundown below. Kansas (16-1, 5-0) & Iowa State (13-3, 4-1): KJ Adams’ late jumper sent Kansas to a 62-60 win over Iowa State. Gradey Dick finished with 21 points and five rebounds, Jalen Wilson pitched in 16 points and 11 boards and Adams had 15 points and six rebounds. Gabe Kalscheur led Iowa State with 23 points and Osun Osunniyi posted 14 for the Cyclones.
Kansas, Iowa State, Kansas State ranked in top 13 of AP poll
(KMAland) -- Kansas, Iowa State and Kansas State are all in the top 13 of the Associated Press Top 25. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below. Find the complete top 25 linked here. Associated Press Top 25 Poll. 2. Kansas. 3. Purdue. 7. Texas. 8. Xavier.
Anna Fekete, 93, Emerson, Iowa
Memorials:Memorial contributions may be given to the family in Anna's name for future designation. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Nebraska City sports complex plan moves forward
(Nebraska City) -- After a two-week delay, Nebraska City's commissioners have given their blessing to the city's ambitious sports complex project. By unanimous vote Monday evening, the city council approved the complex's master and proposed phases. Approval of the proposed contract with JEO Consulting for engineering the complex's first phase was originally scheduled for the council's first meeting January 3rd. But, the commissioners tabled action after Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette discovered they had yet to okay the project's actual concept. Plans call for building the complex on a 29-acre site at 1419 North 19th Street. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Bequette says the project includes some much-needed soccer fields, among other things.
Brenda K. Howard, 65, Clearmont, MO
Briley’s Heart Cart at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska or to the Clearmont Community Club. Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Nicole Walker C/o Briley’s Heart Cart, 8200 Dodge Street Omaha, NE 68114-4113. Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO. Cemetery:At a later date. Notes:www.bramfuneralhome.com.
Deborah Linn Meyers, 63, of Anita, IA
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family in honor of Deborah they will be designated to many of her connected organizations and charities. Please mail them to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita. Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery in Anita, IA.
Kathryn Marie (Morehouse) Paulsen, 71, previously from Hopkins, MO
Visitation Location:First Christian Church in Hopkins, MO. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 11, 2023. Funeral Home:Church and Chapel Funeral Home in New Berlin, WI.
KMAland schools warm up for SWIBA Honor Band Festival
(Atlantic) -- Students from over 20 school districts in Southwest Iowa are gathering Monday for the Southwest Iowa Bandmasters Association Honor Band Festival. Atlantic High School plays host to this year's rendition of the annual festival, showcasing nearly 170 students from across KMAland. Among the area schools with quite the representation is the Clarinda School District which had 16 students selected between the 9th-10th grade ensemble and the 11th-12th grade group. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Monday morning, Clarinda 7-12 Band Director Courtney Ridge says students will get a unique opportunity to learn and play alongside other passionate musicians and learn from some of the top area educators.
