(Nebraska City) -- After a two-week delay, Nebraska City's commissioners have given their blessing to the city's ambitious sports complex project. By unanimous vote Monday evening, the city council approved the complex's master and proposed phases. Approval of the proposed contract with JEO Consulting for engineering the complex's first phase was originally scheduled for the council's first meeting January 3rd. But, the commissioners tabled action after Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette discovered they had yet to okay the project's actual concept. Plans call for building the complex on a 29-acre site at 1419 North 19th Street. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Bequette says the project includes some much-needed soccer fields, among other things.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO