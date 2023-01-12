Read full article on original website
Vermonters hit the ice on the state house lawn for a special party
MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s not every day someone can go ice skating on their state house’s front lawn, let alone throw a party, but that’s exactly what happened Saturday afternoon in Montpelier. "The kids are having fun, it doesn’t matter if the ice is a little...
Possible wolf-dog hybrid finds new home in Vermont
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. - It looks like an animal, who made national headlines for possibly being part wolf and part dog, has found a home. The Potter League For Animals said "Zeus" will head to Vermont with his new owner, Ron. "He is headed to his new home in Vermont with...
'We Are the Dream': Burlington celebrates MLK Day with day-long event
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The city of Burlington celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a day-long event. The Black-owned Clemmons Family Farm hosted a celebration sponsored by the city of Burlington at the ECHO Leahy Center. This year’s celebration featured poetry, music, dance, mural painting and more from nine...
Inflation, supply-chain issues are driving up egg prices around Vermont
While concerns about the bird flu have hit the state, regional farms maintain that inflation is a significant force behind the steep prices in grocery aisles. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inflation, supply-chain issues are driving up egg prices around Vermont.
A luxury hotel in Boston, and historic homes in Dorset, Vermont
DORSET, Vt. — Dorset, Vermont –a charming mix of the rustic and elegant. A former quarry town, all its sidewalks are all marble. Flower Brook Pottery Shop showcases Janno Smith’s colorful, functional pieces and other gift items. Janno makes her pottery right in the shop, so you may have to wait a minute at the register until she’s finished throwing, firing, painting, or glazing – but the show comes at no added cost!
Bennington Battle Monument to Undergo Multiyear Renovation
One of the tallest structures in Vermont, the Bennington Battle Monument, is due for an extensive renovation over the next few years. The 306-foot-tall obelisk was completed in 1891 to commemorate the 1777 Battle of Bennington, which took place across the state line in Walloomsac, N.Y., and resulted in a pivotal victory for colonial forces during the Revolutionary War. The British troops were seeking to capture provisions stored at the Bennington military supply depot, where the monument now stands.
As winters warm, Vt. recreation bears the brunt
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not just your imagination. Vermont winters are getting warmer, according to the National Weather Service. And this year, there’s a lack of snow too. This has not been the winter cross-country skiers imagined. Miles Lamberson of Richmond says, “It’s been tough. It comes...
Stuck in Vermont: Tree-eating goats at Pine Island Farms
The Ely Copper Mine closed in 1905 because of environmental and financial issues. Now. the superfund site is slated for an archaeolgical dig this summer. If you’re looking for a sweet and marsh-mellow companion, meet DJ Marshmellow!. Vt. lawmakers poised to address child care crunch; Report offers roadmap. Updated:...
01/17/2023: A quick round of showers/mix
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Happy Tuesday! A little chill is the only worry going back to work and school this morning. The ride home, however, could be tricky for some. A quick-hitting, relatively weak system will pass through the News10 area today. Skies are clouding...
Vermont needs a state therapist
There's truth in the saying “You can’t have your cake and eat it, too.” Why, then, do so many of us keep trying?. Clinical psychologist Mark Adair reminds us we won’t succeed. In his commentary “We pretend to save our habitat, but we’re dying to grow,” he examines the irreconcilability of purporting to protect Vermont’s lands while simultaneously promoting growth and development. Still, we keep trying — despite the warnings of ecologists, zoologists, botanists, biologists, and more.
Snowstorm to bring widespread 4-8 inches of snow in Northern New York, Vermont
Despite a warm start to January, a fast-moving system will bring what looks to be 4-8 inches of plowable snow to our region beginning on Thursday evening. On Tuesday evening into early Wednesday, some scattered rain and snow showers will likely cause some slick travel conditions. But on Thursday evening,...
Light icing possible Tuesday, snow later in the week
Scattered showers of snow, sleet and freezing rain Tuesday afternoon could make travel slippery in spots. This is most likely in northern New York and southern Vermont. A more significant storm arrives Thursday afternoon and evening with steady snow. That snow will last through Thursday night into Friday morning, with a general 4-8" of accumulation across the region.
Stowe Mountain Resort says new parking system helped ease congestion on MLK day weekend
STOWE, Vt. — Stowe Mountain Resort said its new parking system helped to reduce wait times to get on the trails during the busy MLK day weekend. "We've had a great weekend," said General Manager Bobby Murphy. "We were fortunate to get snow last weekend and good cold weather with snowmaking."
Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week
After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
12 Most Overrated and Underrated Tourist Spots in New England
Okay, here we go. See if you agree with this list of the most overrated and underrated tourists spots in all six of our New England states. I know it can be a touchy subject for sure, since emotions can play a big role in tourist destinations, attractions, and spots, especially in our own backyard. No one like to hear a favorite place being dissed. But I'll tell you one thing, you'll learn about attractions you probably didn't know existed, and that's what I love about this list.
Survey results continue to paint a grim picture at Springfield prison
Latest findings show low staff morale and a lack of mental health care are problems at Southern State Correctional Facility, mirroring results from a similar survey a year ago. Read the story on VTDigger here: Survey results continue to paint a grim picture at Springfield prison.
One of the Most Dangerous Rivers in the US is in New Hampshire
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
Vermont grocery stores show egg price uptick
New numbers indicate inflation may be declining, but grocery stores across Vermont still have steep prices for some staple food items. The cost of a dozen eggs has risen substantially within the last couple months. The demand for eggs increased into the new year. The owner of Fern Bridge Farm,...
Alliance for Vermont Communities plans to disband
If you’re looking for a sweet and marsh-mellow companion, meet DJ Marshmellow!. Vt. lawmakers poised to address child care crunch; Report offers roadmap. Vermont lawmakers are expected to dive into the issue of child care next week, a major priority for the session. Brattleboro's last independent pharmacy to close.
Former Koffee Kup Bakery building set for demolition after purchase by U-Haul affiliate
The former bakery, which closed suddenly in 2021, was purchased by a real estate company affiliated with U-Haul in November, according to documents from the city. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Koffee Kup Bakery building set for demolition after purchase by U-Haul affiliate.
