fox29.com
Police believe auto accident lead to triple shooting in Oxford Circle
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that they believe was a result of an auto accident. Around 7:30 p.m., police say they received numerous 911 calls about a shooting on the 6400 block of Akron Street. When police arrived, they say they initially found a man lying...
Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Monday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 20th Street just before 5 p.m.Police say the man was shot twice in his abdomen and once in the face.He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m., according to police. Authorities say a gun was recovered on the scene, but no arrests have been made.
Man ejected during crash, run over by own car: Philadelphia police
Authorities said the driver lost control, jumped the sidewalk and hit a pole, throwing him from the car.
Philadelphia shootings leave 2 dead, 4 injured including child
Two people have died and four others were injured, including a young child, following four separate shootings in Philadelphia Monday evening.
fox29.com
Police: Man dead after being shot in the face and stomach in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in North Philadelphia Monday night. Just before 5 p.m., police say they responded to the 2100 block of North 20th Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located 25-year-old Dawson Johnson, who had been shot...
Woman riding in Lyft injured during road rage shooting on Vine Street Expressway
Police say the driver of the Nissan pulled alongside the driver side of the Hyundai and lowered the vehicle's window. The driver then fired three shots at the Hyundai.
Security officer shoots man outside federal courthouse in Philadelphia
When a security officer approached the minivan, a man got out and was armed with "multiple edged weapons," according to a spokesperson.
Man tased in arrest attempt in Southwest Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving a police car in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday night is under investigation after a man was tased in an arrest attempt. Police say the car was hit head-on by a Ford Taurus near 59th Street & Kingsessing Avenue after the Ford fled another police car.Police say the 21-year-old driver of the Ford disregarded a red traffic light on 61st Street and Kingsessing Avenue. An officer was trying to stop the Ford unsuccessfully.In an attempt to flee from the scene, the driver crashed into another patrolling police car on the 5900 block of Kingsessing Avenue.Police say...
16-year-old male charged for shooting at William Penn High
A 16-year-old male from Wilmington has been arrested in connection to a shooting at William Penn High School Tuesday that shut the school for the rest of the week. “We’re all relieved and we’re hoping the school community and the community as a whole can move forward and heal,” said William Penn High School Principal Lisa Brewington. “This was a ... Read More
NBC Philadelphia
Decomposing Body of Woman Found in Alley Behind Upper Darby Homes
Investigators could be seen placing evidence markers and putting items into bags during an investigation behind some Delaware County homes early Monday after the body of an unidentified woman was found. Upper Darby police said officers responded to the alley behind homes along Greenwood Avenue, off Church Lane, late Sunday...
Person shot in Old City drives himself to police headquarters
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 69-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the back in Philadelphia's Old City section, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of 3rd and Callowhill Streets around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.The man drove himself to Philadelphia Police Headquarters in the Spring Garden section and was taken to Jefferson Hospital by police.Police say he is in stable condition.No arrests were made and no weans were recovered.
NBC Philadelphia
Boy, 16, Arrested, Charged After Gunshot in Delaware High School Restroom
A teenager is now charged after a shot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school last week. On Monday, Delaware State Police said that a 16-year-old was charged in relation to last Wednesday's gunfire inside a restroom at William Penn High School in New Castle. A school...
Main Line Media News
Philadelphia driver charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed Conshohocken man
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man was speeding and driving recklessly when he caused a two-vehicle crash in Conshohocken that claimed the life of the second driver, prosecutors alleged. Craig W. Coleman, 55, of the 4000 block of North Franklin Street, was arraigned before District Court Judge Katherine E. McGill...
Caught on video: Suspects wanted for stealing truck in Folcroft
Video from inside the stolen truck captured two suspects before they notice it had a security camera right on the dashboard.
fox29.com
Bicyclist, 66, dies after Columbus Boulevard crash in South Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A Friday evening crash has claimed the life of a 66-year-old woman in South Philadelphia. Police say the driver of a Toyota Corolla was attempting to make a left turn onto the 500 block of Columbus Boulevard when it struck a bicycle just before 5:30 p.m. The bicyclist,...
66-year-old bicyclist dead after crash in South Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 66-year-old bicyclist died in a crash with a car in South Philadelphia Friday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Tasker Street and Columbus Boulevard around 5:25 p.m., police say.Police identified the bicyclist as Taing Sophy.A beige Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Tasker Street, while the bicyclist was traveling west on the same street. Police say the 32-year-old driver of the car was trying to make a left turn onto Columbus Boulevard when the two collided.The bicyclist suffering head trauma was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where she died Saturday around 1 p.m.Authorities say the driver of the car stayed at the location until police arrived. The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed at this point, officials say.
fox29.com
Officials: Police search for suspect in SUV after man is shot and killed in Tioga
TIOGA - A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Tioga and police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene, they say, in an SUV. According to officials, police responded to the shooting on the 1700 block of West Atlantic Street, in Philadelphia’s Tioga neighborhood, early Sunday, about 4 a.m.
House fire in 2-story Cobbs Creek home: Philadelphia fire
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia house catches fire early Sunday morning. It happened just after midnight at home on the 5900 block of Spruce Street in the city's Cobbs Creek neighborhood.Officials tell CBS Philadelphia no one was injured.It took crews about an hour to place the fire under control.No word yet, on what sparked the flames.
Police: Woman shot in the leg while riding in Uber
Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot in the thigh, while riding in an Uber.
fox29.com
Violent MLK Day in Philadelphia leaves 2 dead, several injured
A night of violence capping Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Philadelphia left two people dead and several others injured, including a 12-year-old boy.
