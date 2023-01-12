SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City Clerk’s office is teaming up with the local YWCA for a women’s and children’s donation drive. “Today, we are taking donations in for the YWCA,” South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones said. “Today is a good day, it’s MLK Day, and the Y’s mission is to help families and women as well as to eliminate racism, promote peace, promote justice, and so this is a perfect day to start this kickoff of donations for the Y.”

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO