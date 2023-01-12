ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Notre Dame shut out by Minnesota 3-0 in series finale

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After picking up an extra conference point in a shootout over Minnesota on Friday night, momentum was not on the side of the Notre Dame hockey team on Saturday night. The Golden Gophers grabbed a 1-0 lead late in the first period and never looked...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Notre Dame ties Minnesota 2-2, picks up extra point in shootout

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame hockey team opened its home series against Minnesota on Friday night with a 2-2 tie at Compton Family Ice Arena. However, the Irish (10-10-3, 5-6-2 Big Ten) were able to pick up an extra conference point by winning the shootout over the Golden Gophers (16-6-1, 10-2-1 Nig Ten).
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Irish unable to maintain lead in 78-73 loss at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team blew a 12-point lead in the second half against Syracuse on Saturday night, falling to the Orange 78-73 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Fighting Irish (9-9, 1-6 ACC) regained the lead with less than three minutes left to...
SYRACUSE, NY
WNDU

Penn girls wrestling wins 6th team state title in 7 years

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn Kingsmen are state champions once again!. Penn’s girls wrestling team won the team state championship for the sixth time in seven years on Friday, Jan. 13, at Mooresville High School. The Kingsmen took the team state crown with 81 points. Rochester finished in...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Indiana Black Expo holds commemorative MLK march in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the people of Elkhart celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. The city’s chapter of the Indiana Black Expo hosted the event. Many turned out to march from Civic Plaza to Community Missionary Baptist Church for a short program. Chapter leader Robert Taylor says events...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Community Service Breakfast kicks off MLK Day Celebration in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration and Recognition in South Bend kicked off on Monday morning with the Community Service Breakfast at the Century Center. Nearly 1,000 people were in attendance. The program also featured musical performances and award presentations. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Lana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Lana!. Lana is about 1-and-a-half-years old....
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Marching to remember; South Bend honors MLK

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - All over the country, communities are coming together to honor Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and to reiterate his dream of all people uniting as one human race. Locally, city and community leaders gathered at the County-City Building before marching to the Century Center,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Trailblazing to groundbreaking; South Bend unveils plan for new Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On what would have been Dr. King’s 94 birthday, the City of South Bend unveiled its plan for the new Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center. “As Nehemiah did a millennia ago and Dr. King did just over 50 years ago, our minds must be ready to be able to see the beauty that lies within the rubble,” Progressive Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Barry C. Spencer said.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

We Shall Overcome: Lake Michigan College honors MLK

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, and all over Michiana, people will gather to honor his life and monumental impact, but Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor wanted to kick off the celebration a little bit early. Lake Michigan College’s theme for this...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

YWCA donation drive for women, children underway in South Bend

People gathered at the County-City Building before marching to the Century Center — a reenactment of Dr. King's historic march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. Community Service Breakfast kicks off MLK Day Celebration in South Bend. Updated: 44 minutes ago. The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Ask the Doctor: Drinking enough water, getting better sleep, memory problems

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Kendall): “I’ve always heard that drinking 64 ounces of water is all you need, but I’ve heard you need 90 ounces a day to stay hydrated. How much should I drink?”
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Community Schools announces busing changes

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After completing a mid-year evaluation of its school bus routes, Elkhart Community Schools says some bus routes will be combined starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the district says combining routes will help “ensure buses are running efficiently” and allow “more flexibility to...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

City Clerks office joins YWCA to help women and children

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City Clerk’s office is teaming up with the local YWCA for a women’s and children’s donation drive. “Today, we are taking donations in for the YWCA,” South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones said. “Today is a good day, it’s MLK Day, and the Y’s mission is to help families and women as well as to eliminate racism, promote peace, promote justice, and so this is a perfect day to start this kickoff of donations for the Y.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Chicago man arrested after driving 125 mph on Indiana Toll Road while intoxicated

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 25-year-old Chicago man was arrested on Sunday morning after police say he drove 125 mph on the Indiana Toll Road while he was drunk. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, one of its deputies was parked in a median near the 48-mile marker of the toll road around midnight when a passenger vehicle that was heading west passed by him at an incredibly high rate of speed.
CHICAGO, IL

