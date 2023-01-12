Read full article on original website
Police identify man killed in Saturday Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY — On Monday, Jefferson City Police provided updates on a shooting that left a man dead in Jefferson City Saturday. According to a release, Jefferson City Police said the name of the deceased man is Michael Burns, 27. In the department's initial release, police said the incident...
Jefferson City Police investigating disturbance resulting in death
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating a disturbance that resulted in a death. Early Saturday afternoon at 12:01 p.m., the Jefferson City Communications center began receiving calls reporting a disturbance with shots being fired near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets. Responding officers found...
UScellular, Jefferson City Boys and Girls Club kick off Black History Month art contest
JEFFERSON CITY — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, UScellular and Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson City are kicking off their 7th annual Black History Month Art Contest. Members are working on their portraits of original pieces of artwork representing influential Black STEM icons. The club...
Champions crowned at California, South Callaway tournaments
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A busy week of high school basketball tournament action came to an end with championship games Saturday night. The Fulton Hornets claimed the championship of the California Tournament with a 71-65 win over Southern Boone. Fulton senior Walker Gohring scored his 1,000th career point in the victory.
