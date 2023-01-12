ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, MO

krcgtv.com

Police identify man killed in Saturday Jefferson City shooting

JEFFERSON CITY — On Monday, Jefferson City Police provided updates on a shooting that left a man dead in Jefferson City Saturday. According to a release, Jefferson City Police said the name of the deceased man is Michael Burns, 27. In the department's initial release, police said the incident...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Police investigating disturbance resulting in death

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating a disturbance that resulted in a death. Early Saturday afternoon at 12:01 p.m., the Jefferson City Communications center began receiving calls reporting a disturbance with shots being fired near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets. Responding officers found...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Champions crowned at California, South Callaway tournaments

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A busy week of high school basketball tournament action came to an end with championship games Saturday night. The Fulton Hornets claimed the championship of the California Tournament with a 71-65 win over Southern Boone. Fulton senior Walker Gohring scored his 1,000th career point in the victory.
CALIFORNIA, MO

