vineyardgazette.com
Lazy Frog Hops to It
Martha’s Vineyard Community Services has announced that donations from its partner The Lazy Frog, the Oak Bluffs game store, have now exceeded $7,900. That figure encompasses two years of the ongoing partnership and surpasses the original goal. The donations are based on sales of Vineyard-Opoly, the Martha’s Vineyard version...
Lifting Up Civil Rights Leaders' Legacy of Hope and Solidarity
The walls of the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center echoed hope on Friday night, as voices from many faiths and races mingled in the singing of Jewish hymns and African American spirituals. There, community leaders for racial justice gathered for an interfaith Shabbat service to honor the shared memory of...
