94.3 The X

Step Inside This Historic Fort Collins Home For Sale

It's no secret that the median price of houses for sale in Colorado has significantly risen over the last decade. In Fort Collins especially, buyers and sellers are noticing this expensive real estate trend taking place year after year. Homes that once sold for under $200K are now being listed at nearly a million dollars.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

B&B Pickle Barrel in Fort Collins WILL Reopen Under New Ownership

We nearly thought that this dining staple in Fort Collins was a goner. Thankfully, we can tell you that the B&B Pickle Barrel Deli will reopen this March under new ownership. According to the Coloradoan, the Pickle Barrel, after being closed since August 2022, has been sold and will come back to life in just a few months. The Coloradoan states that Mike Jensen, a real estate broker in Fort Collins, and a group of owners took possession of the business.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

DIA Ranked Top 3 Worst Airport For Winter Travel In U.S.

If you've been to Denver International Airport recently, you'll agree that it's currently one of the worst airports to deal with. It's now confirmed as one of the worst for winter travel in the whole U.S. Agree?. Colorado's Denver Internation Airport 2nd Worst In Country For Winter Travel. Traveling out...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Loveland’s New Bulk Store Called Minimal Market is So Cool

By the ounce, or by the pound, you can buy in bulk without the packaging in downtown Loveland. The Minimal Market, located at 266 East 5th Street is now open. I have to say, I really like this place. There is a wide selection of amazing products ranging from spices to teas, pasta, grain, and more. What I liked the most about the Minimal Market were the owners, Randi and Ben Pilon. I stopped in to browse the Minimal Market on Sunday afternoon and they were so warm and welcoming.
LOVELAND, CO
94.3 The X

Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?

There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Check Out This Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale

Many home buyers in Colorado are seeking newly built properties with modern appliances and updated architecture. But there's something to be said about older homes in the area - they offer a simplistic and homey charm that cannot be found in newer real estate. This home offers luxury log cabin...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Deadly Crash Near East Loveland Walmart Kills 1, Injures 2 Others

A tragedy Saturday evening, January 14, 2022, as a suspected drunk driver traveling at high rate of speed, ended up taking a life while behind the wheel. It's another situation where it appears that alcohol made someone do something that they would never think to do, normally. There's nothing wrong with having a few drinks, there is a problem when a person has too many, and then proceeds to drive.
LOVELAND, CO
94.3 The X

Is This Famous Mexican Restaurant Coming to Fort Collins?

Have you heard of Los Dos Potrillos? If you have, you know that they serve some of the best Mexican food in Colorado, and if you haven't — well, get ready to learn. According to the eatery's website, Los Dos Potrillos began as the dream of Denver local Jose Ramirez, who used all the money he had ($5.18 to be exact) to open the restaurant's first location in Centennial in 2002.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?

Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
LONGMONT, CO
Windsor, CO

94.3 The X

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

