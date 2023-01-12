Read full article on original website
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Multiple Big Lots! Locations Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Step Inside This Historic Fort Collins Home For Sale
It's no secret that the median price of houses for sale in Colorado has significantly risen over the last decade. In Fort Collins especially, buyers and sellers are noticing this expensive real estate trend taking place year after year. Homes that once sold for under $200K are now being listed at nearly a million dollars.
Is Northern Colorado’s Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Finally Happening This Year? Yes
Finally, Northern Colorado's long-awaited Krispy Kreme Doughnuts shop is set to break ground and open in 2023, and we cannot wait. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Finally Coming To Northern Colorado. Even though I've worked in Northern Colorado since 2005, I still lived in Thornton when the first Krispy Kreme Doughnuts shop...
B&B Pickle Barrel in Fort Collins WILL Reopen Under New Ownership
We nearly thought that this dining staple in Fort Collins was a goner. Thankfully, we can tell you that the B&B Pickle Barrel Deli will reopen this March under new ownership. According to the Coloradoan, the Pickle Barrel, after being closed since August 2022, has been sold and will come back to life in just a few months. The Coloradoan states that Mike Jensen, a real estate broker in Fort Collins, and a group of owners took possession of the business.
A Popular Fort Collins Restaurant Appears to Have Closed for Good
Fort Collins may have lost The Lost Cajun. According to the Coloradoan, the Louisiana-style restaurant arrived at 331 S. Meldrum St. in late 2015 with the goal of serving "really great, high quality, and very consistent" food to the Choice City. Based on the eatery's TripAdvisor reviews, it succeeded in...
How Denver, Colorado Inspired the New Viral Horror Movie ‘M3GAN’
Even if you aren't a fan of scary movies, you've probably heard of M3GAN. The new horror film follows an artificial-intelligence-doll-turned-self-aware-murderer that wreaks havoc on a Seattle toy company — and it's taken the U.S. by storm. M3GAN — official trailer. You can't scroll through TikTok without seeing...
Chamber Member Spotlight: Shop for a Good Cause at the Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity ReStore
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. Perhaps you're hoping to be more conscious of where you shop. Maybe you're decluttering and don't want your old items to go to waste. Either way, you need to know about the Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
DIA Ranked Top 3 Worst Airport For Winter Travel In U.S.
If you've been to Denver International Airport recently, you'll agree that it's currently one of the worst airports to deal with. It's now confirmed as one of the worst for winter travel in the whole U.S. Agree?. Colorado's Denver Internation Airport 2nd Worst In Country For Winter Travel. Traveling out...
Loveland’s New Bulk Store Called Minimal Market is So Cool
By the ounce, or by the pound, you can buy in bulk without the packaging in downtown Loveland. The Minimal Market, located at 266 East 5th Street is now open. I have to say, I really like this place. There is a wide selection of amazing products ranging from spices to teas, pasta, grain, and more. What I liked the most about the Minimal Market were the owners, Randi and Ben Pilon. I stopped in to browse the Minimal Market on Sunday afternoon and they were so warm and welcoming.
One of Greeley’s Mouthwatering Mexican Restaurants is Expanding to Longmont
One of the area's best Mexican eatery families has set their sights on a third Northern Colorado city. This will be a second location, near Main and Highway 66 in Longmont. but their third restaurant. The Fregoso family knows what it takes to operate successful Mexican restaurants, as they have...
Check out Creepy Colorado Mansion that was once a Mortuary
Colorado is full of history, and some of these historic places have gone through many changes over the years. One such place was originally built in the early 1900s as a mansion, was converted into a mortuary, and is now an attraction. Keep scrolling to learn about and take a...
Very Rare Racoon Spent a Crazy 3 Weeks Within a Colorado Kohl’s
It's hard to believe, by the noise this rare wild animal makes, that it took three weeks to get the little guy out of the store. Many people like Kohl's, maybe he wanted in on the deals. When you hear that a "cat" was in a Colorado store for three...
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
Check Out This Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale
Many home buyers in Colorado are seeking newly built properties with modern appliances and updated architecture. But there's something to be said about older homes in the area - they offer a simplistic and homey charm that cannot be found in newer real estate. This home offers luxury log cabin...
Deadly Crash Near East Loveland Walmart Kills 1, Injures 2 Others
A tragedy Saturday evening, January 14, 2022, as a suspected drunk driver traveling at high rate of speed, ended up taking a life while behind the wheel. It's another situation where it appears that alcohol made someone do something that they would never think to do, normally. There's nothing wrong with having a few drinks, there is a problem when a person has too many, and then proceeds to drive.
Loveland Police Propose Plan to Ease Catalytic Converter Theft in Colorado
Property crime is a problem in Colorado — especially regarding catalytic converter theft. A 2021 report ranked the Centennial State as the most at risk for this type of thievery, and unfortunately, that classification appears to be holding up. In 2022, Colorado criminals were still eager to profit from the precious metals found in these car parts.
Boulder Art Theft Bust: $400,000 in Paintings Along with Drugs and Guns Seized
It sounded like the plot of an old episode of "Columbo" - five paintings were stolen while on their way to their final destination. Boulder Police and Lakewood Police worked together to solve the caper. Between the police, the firm that was transporting the art, the people that were supposed...
Is This Famous Mexican Restaurant Coming to Fort Collins?
Have you heard of Los Dos Potrillos? If you have, you know that they serve some of the best Mexican food in Colorado, and if you haven't — well, get ready to learn. According to the eatery's website, Los Dos Potrillos began as the dream of Denver local Jose Ramirez, who used all the money he had ($5.18 to be exact) to open the restaurant's first location in Centennial in 2002.
New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?
Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
Free Ride: Transfort Looking to Get Rid of Charging Passengers
Have you taken a ride on one the Transfort busses in the last couple of years? If not you wouldn't necessarily know that they haven't been taken any fees. You might be surprised to hear that it's kind of saving them money. Between now and the middle of February, 2023,...
WATCH: Horse and Elk Make Unlikely Friends at Estes Park
Different species of animals meeting up in the wild are not always peaceful encounters. As a matter of fact, more often than not, it's life or death situations. However, on the rare occasions when it does happen, it makes for a cute video opportunity. Such was the case when last...
