Portland, OR

‘We want you to be ready’: Oregon Health Authority gives update on tripledemic spread

By Elise Haas
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Health Authority is updating the public on three respiratory viruses that are pushing hospitals across the state beyond their limits.

While overall respiratory virus activity in the community remains high and hospital systems are still under extraordinary pressure with some operating near or even above 100% capacity, public health officials are seeing some improvements in respiratory virus hospitalizations.

Leaders at OHA say the flu remains high in adults and children — the number of children in the hospital with the flu has plateaued.

“There’s always the possibility of a second influenza wave and the flu shot this year is very well matched to the circulating virus,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, OHA health officer and state epidemiologist.

With more jabs, OHA hopes flu cases will start to drop soon.

“It’s never too late to get a flu shot,” Sidelinger said.

Meanwhile, officials say RSV was the first respiratory virus surge the state experienced. But according to experts, Oregon is well past the peak of RSV in children and hospitalizations are decreasing rapidly.

However, the most contagious variant of COVID-19 is spreading from the east coast.

“It will get here eventually, and we want you to be ready,” Sidelinger said.

Sidelinger says they’re anticipating a slight increase in COVID-19 patients by February.

“We do expect rapid XBB 1.5 growth in the coming weeks and are monitoring sequencing data closely. While this variant does appear to be the most transmissible COVID-19 variant, so far at this time, there is no evidence that it is associated with more severe COVID-19 infection,” he said.

He says boosters do protect against the newer variants, and highly recommends getting them.

Because Portland metro area hospitals, including Doernbecher and the adult side of OHSU, are continuing to operate under staffing crisis standards of care , the adult and pediatric emergency departments and ICUs are full. Hospitals are caring for patients in designated overflow spaces, including hallway beds and closed semi-private rooms.

Sidelinger says every one of us has a role to play in slowing the spread of these viruses as we go through winter. That will help the healthcare system ensure that hospital beds are available for those who need them most.

OHA encourages masking in large groups, being courteous and covering coughs and sneezes, as well as staying home and away from others when you’re sick.

delidded core
4d ago

one day we here about Oregon hospitals failing monetarily. the next we hear about a local hospital that has 300 people on leave because they didn't get the covid shot. then we hear that almost all the hospitalized people in some areas are vaxxed and boosted. then we hear in this article that hospitals are at 100% capacity. we hear there is a tripledemic, supposedly. no one seems to be mentioning that taking D3 will reduce your chance of respiratory illness by 50%. public health is nonsense

Cid Peirce Quakenbush
4d ago

My hubby was just released from OHSU from surgery. He had a room with 4 beds, 1 in each corner. He had the room entirely to himself the entire time.

Theresa McLeod
4d ago

They forget to tell you that hospitals aren't 100% full, it's just that they fired so many health care workers that they can only use a certain amount of beds so the ones still working can handle them. It's mostly all hype and scare tactics.

