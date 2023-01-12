ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Riz Ahmed’s Left Handed Films Boards Pakistan Oscar Contender ‘Joyland’ as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

By Angelique Jackson
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Bret Easton Ellis on Harnessing a ‘Pervasive Sense of Dread’ for His Semi-Autobiographical Serial Killer Novel, ‘The Shards’

After a 13-year break from the form, Bret Easton Ellis wrote his new horror novel, “The Shards,” to exorcise some demons. “I often write a novel because I’m stuck at a certain point in my life,” he said to Variety. “I’m confused, I’m scared, I’m having anxiety and I can’t quite figure out how to move forward. I’m kind of trapped someplace, and the writing flows from that.”
SFGate

Wattpad Webtoon Studios Signs With UTA for Worldwide Representation (EXCLUSIVE)

Literary Veteran Ariele Fredman Joins UTA Publishing (EXCLUSIVE) Maria Menounos Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE) The agreement is intended to help expand the studios’ business across film, television, animation and other areas. Wattpad Webtoon was formed following the 2021 combination of Wattpad, the Canada-based online story platform, and Webtoon, an...
SFGate

Piers Haggard, ‘Pennies From Heaven’ Director Who Worked With Liza Minnelli, Dies at 83

Director Piers Haggard, best known for his film “Pennies From Heaven” and for establishing directing guild Directors U.K., has died. He was 83. No cause of death was given but in a statement his agents at Casarotto said he “died peacefully” on Jan. 11. “He is deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and the industry at large,” the statement said.
SFGate

Drag Race Universe Channel From World of Wonder and Blue Ant Media Launches in U.S Market

Drag Race Universe, a new FAST (free, ad-supported streaming) channel offering American audiences global versions of the Drag Race franchise, has launched in the U.S. The channel offers audiences a constant stream of “Drag Race”-related programming, including “Canada’s Drag Race” Seasons 2 and 3, “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” Seasons 2 and 3, the first season of “Drag Race Philippines” and “Drag Race Philippines Untucked.”
SFGate

Tomorrow X Together Unveils U.S., Asia Tour Dates

Tomorrow X Together has unveiled Asia and U.S. dates for its “Act: Sweet Mirage” world tour that kicks off with two nights in Seoul, South Korea. The U.S. leg of the 21-date trek will begin May 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina before wrapping up in Los Angeles. This...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
SFGate

Met uncertain about producing Richard Jones' Ring Cycle

NEW YORK (AP) — The Met Opera will not start a new production of Wagner's Ring Cycle in 2025 and is not sure whether it will move ahead with plans to present a staging of the tetralogy by director Richard Jones. The Met had announced in February 2021 that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy