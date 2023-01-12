Riz Ahmed’s Left Handed Films Boards Pakistan Oscar Contender ‘Joyland’ as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
SFGate
Ramy Youssef Amazon Animated Series Sets Main Cast, Including Alia Shawkat, Mandy Moore, Chris Redd (EXCLUSIVE)
The series, which was originally ordered for two seasons in March 2022 under Youssef’s first-look deal with Amazon, is now titled “#1 Happy Family USA.”. Amazon's Wondery, Novel Unveil 'Stolen Hearts' Podcast Series (EXCLUSIVE) MGM+ Head Michael Wright on Rebranding from Epix, Integrating with Amazon and Bracing for...
SFGate
Bret Easton Ellis on Harnessing a ‘Pervasive Sense of Dread’ for His Semi-Autobiographical Serial Killer Novel, ‘The Shards’
After a 13-year break from the form, Bret Easton Ellis wrote his new horror novel, “The Shards,” to exorcise some demons. “I often write a novel because I’m stuck at a certain point in my life,” he said to Variety. “I’m confused, I’m scared, I’m having anxiety and I can’t quite figure out how to move forward. I’m kind of trapped someplace, and the writing flows from that.”
SFGate
Wattpad Webtoon Studios Signs With UTA for Worldwide Representation (EXCLUSIVE)
Literary Veteran Ariele Fredman Joins UTA Publishing (EXCLUSIVE) Maria Menounos Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE) The agreement is intended to help expand the studios’ business across film, television, animation and other areas. Wattpad Webtoon was formed following the 2021 combination of Wattpad, the Canada-based online story platform, and Webtoon, an...
SFGate
‘Anti-Hero’ Becomes Taylor Swift’s Longest-Running No. 1 Single, With Eight Weeks on Top
“Anti-Hero” has officially become Taylor Swift’s biggest single to date by at least one metric: It’s topped the Billboard Hot 100 now for eight non-consecutive weeks. That’s one more than the seven weeks her previous leader in that ranking, “Blank Space,” managed back in 2014-15.
SFGate
Black Bear Expands Management Ranks, Hires Arabella Flores and Dominique Grund (EXCLUSIVE)
Black Bear, the studio behind “I Care A Lot” and “The Imitation Game,” is expanding its ranks. Arabella Flores and Dominique Grund have joined the company’s newly created management arm. Flores will expand Black Bear’s foothold in representing international writers, directors and showrunners. Grund will...
SFGate
Piers Haggard, ‘Pennies From Heaven’ Director Who Worked With Liza Minnelli, Dies at 83
Director Piers Haggard, best known for his film “Pennies From Heaven” and for establishing directing guild Directors U.K., has died. He was 83. No cause of death was given but in a statement his agents at Casarotto said he “died peacefully” on Jan. 11. “He is deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and the industry at large,” the statement said.
SFGate
Drag Race Universe Channel From World of Wonder and Blue Ant Media Launches in U.S Market
Drag Race Universe, a new FAST (free, ad-supported streaming) channel offering American audiences global versions of the Drag Race franchise, has launched in the U.S. The channel offers audiences a constant stream of “Drag Race”-related programming, including “Canada’s Drag Race” Seasons 2 and 3, “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” Seasons 2 and 3, the first season of “Drag Race Philippines” and “Drag Race Philippines Untucked.”
SFGate
Tomorrow X Together Unveils U.S., Asia Tour Dates
Tomorrow X Together has unveiled Asia and U.S. dates for its “Act: Sweet Mirage” world tour that kicks off with two nights in Seoul, South Korea. The U.S. leg of the 21-date trek will begin May 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina before wrapping up in Los Angeles. This...
SFGate
Met uncertain about producing Richard Jones' Ring Cycle
NEW YORK (AP) — The Met Opera will not start a new production of Wagner's Ring Cycle in 2025 and is not sure whether it will move ahead with plans to present a staging of the tetralogy by director Richard Jones. The Met had announced in February 2021 that...
