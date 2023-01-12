Bessemer man indicted in federal court on drug and illegal gun possession charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Bessemer man who appeared in federal court Thursday has been indicted on drug and illegal gun possession charges.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Tahji Alonzo Orr, 24, on Jan. 4. He was arraigned on charges of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance containing a detectable amount of heroin and fentanyl.

Orr was also charged with possession of a machine gun during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and illegally possessing a machine gun.

All charges relate to events that occurred last March in Jefferson County. Orr has been detained pending trial.

The minimum penalty for carrying a machine gun during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime is life in prison. The maximum penalty for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance containing a detectable amount of heroin and fentanyl is 20 years in prison.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.