Omaha, NE

KPVI Newschannel 6

Children's Hospital plans $46M outpatient center

Children’s Hospital & Medical Center soon will begin construction on a $46 million, 60,000-square-foot pediatric outpatient center at 204th and Harrison streets. Kathy English, Children’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said the facility will provide more convenient access for children and families who travel from west Omaha and beyond to the hospital campus near 84th Street and West Dodge Road to see specialists for outpatient care. More than 50% of the children served currently come from outside the greater Omaha area.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Real life rom-com: Omaha couple get engaged at Neigh's drive-in theater

Brittany Soukup and Stephen Kotopka met in 2019, the week before they started medical school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. They had both volunteered at the Sharing Clinic, a student-led free clinic. Medical school played a role in Kotopka’s marriage proposal, too. They were making one of...
