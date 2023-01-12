ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heath, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Dallas Zoo reopens after Leopard escapes

The Dallas Zoo reopened Saturday after a Clouded Leopard named "Nova" escaped on Friday. Saturday, Nova is back outside in her mesh enclosure and appears to be doing just fine, enjoying her perch up in a tree. On Friday morning, her keepers discovered she was gone, and the zoo was closed.
DALLAS, TX

