Your 2023 NFL Wild Card weekend announcing schedule
Saturday, January 14
Seattle at San Francisco, FOX 4:30 p.m.
Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
Reporters: Pam Oliver, Kristina Pink
FOX Deportes: Jorge Perez Navarro, Marco Martos
Streaming: FOX Sports, NFL.com
Westwood One: Bill Rosinski, James Lofton & Amber Theoharis
LA Chargers at Jacksonville, NBC 8:15 p.m.
Al Michaels, Tony Dungy
Reporter: Kaylee Hartung
Universo: Miguel Gurwitz, Rolando Cantu
Streaming: NBC Sports, Peacock, NFL.com
Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Jason McCourty & Max Starks
Sunday, January 15
Miami at Buffalo, CBS 1 p.m.
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Reporters: Tracy Wolfson; Jay Feely
Streaming: CBS Sports, Paramount +, NFL.com
Westwood One: Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker & Aditi Kinkhabwala
NY Giants at Minnesota, FOX 4:30 p.m.
Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Reporters: Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
FOX Deportes: Jorge Perez Navarro, Marco Martos
Streaming: FOX Sports, NFL.com
Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Mike Mayock & Scott Kaplan
Baltimore at Cincinnati, NBC 8:15 p.m.
Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
Reporter: Melissa Stark
Telemundo: Miguel Gurwitz, Rolando Cantu
Streaming: NBC Sports, Peacock, NFL.com
Westwood One: Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic & Ryan Harris
Monday, January 16
Dallas at Tampa Bay, ABC/ESPN 8:15 p.m.
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Reporter: Lisa Salters
ESPN2: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, & Guests
ESPN Deportes: Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega & John Sutcliffe
Streaming: WatchESPN, ESPN+, NFL.com
Westwood One: Kevin Kugler, Kurt Warner & Laura Okmin
h/t Sammy!
