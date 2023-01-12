ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Your 2023 NFL Wild Card weekend announcing schedule

By Joe Lucia
Awful Announcing
Awful Announcing
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Jxx2_0kCpqgjQ00

Saturday, January 14

Seattle at San Francisco, FOX 4:30 p.m.
Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
Reporters: Pam Oliver, Kristina Pink
FOX Deportes: Jorge Perez Navarro, Marco Martos
Streaming: FOX Sports, NFL.com
Westwood One: Bill Rosinski, James Lofton & Amber Theoharis

LA Chargers at Jacksonville, NBC 8:15 p.m.
Al Michaels, Tony Dungy
Reporter: Kaylee Hartung
Universo: Miguel Gurwitz, Rolando Cantu
Streaming: NBC Sports, Peacock, NFL.com
Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Jason McCourty & Max Starks

Sunday, January 15

Miami at Buffalo, CBS 1 p.m.
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Reporters: Tracy Wolfson; Jay Feely
Streaming: CBS Sports, Paramount +, NFL.com
Westwood One: Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker & Aditi Kinkhabwala

NY Giants at Minnesota, FOX 4:30 p.m.
Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Reporters: Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
FOX Deportes: Jorge Perez Navarro, Marco Martos
Streaming: FOX Sports, NFL.com
Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Mike Mayock & Scott Kaplan

Baltimore at Cincinnati, NBC 8:15 p.m.
Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
Reporter: Melissa Stark
Telemundo: Miguel Gurwitz, Rolando Cantu
Streaming: NBC Sports, Peacock, NFL.com
Westwood One: Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic & Ryan Harris

Monday, January 16

Dallas at Tampa Bay, ABC/ESPN 8:15 p.m.
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Reporter: Lisa Salters
ESPN2: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, & Guests
ESPN Deportes: Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega & John Sutcliffe
Streaming: WatchESPN, ESPN+, NFL.com
Westwood One: Kevin Kugler, Kurt Warner & Laura Okmin

h/t Sammy!

The post Your 2023 NFL Wild Card weekend announcing schedule appeared first on Awful Announcing .

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Tom Brady gets clear message from famous model

It’s safe to say that Monday night’s game did not go the way Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady hoped as the Buccaneers fell 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs in what very well could be Brady’s last game with the team – or even his Read more... The post Tom Brady gets clear message from famous model appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Awful Announcing

Awful Announcing

426
Followers
610
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2006, Awful Announcing has been an invaluable source of news and commentary related to the sports media industry, along with sports in pop culture. We focus on covering stories large and small, obscure and mainstream, absurd and emotional. Awful Announcing has continued to grow, reaching over three million people a month and is widely cited and read by both fans and those within the industry.

 https://awfulannouncing.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy