(Des Moines, IA) -- There's new information about a crash that resulted in the death of a Des Moines man. Police say 26-year-old Marty Martinez lost control of his truck after 9:30 Saturday night in the 1700 block of Keo Way. Des Moines Police say according to witnesses and evidence at scene Martinez' truck crossed all lanes, left the road, rolled several times, and crashed into a building. Martinez was ejected and died a local hospital.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO