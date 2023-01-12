ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando, FL

ocala-news.com

Temporary lane closures planned on SW Highway 484 in Ocala

Motorists can expect temporary lane closures in the westbound travel lane of SW Highway 484 in Ocala, from Interstate 75 to just west of SW 20th Avenue Road, beginning on Sunday evening. According to the Marion County Office of the County Engineer, the lane closures will be in effect between...
OCALA, FL
hernandosun.com

Spring Hill man arrested in attempted car wash break-in

A Spring Hill man faces multiple charges after security videos showed him trying to break into a car wash in Spring Hill. Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Deputy Public Information Office (PIO) Michael Terry said that surveillance video recorded at 2 a.m. on Jan. 5 showed a man arriving at the Mr. Car Wash, 4330 Commercial Way in Spring Hill. The man exited his vehicle and attempted to forcibly remove a surveillance camera from its post near the business.
SPRING HILL, FL
WCJB

A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th. A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue units put...
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

77-year-old Leesburg man dies after truck crashes into guardrail and overturns

A 77-year-old Leesburg man was killed when his truck crashed into a guardrail and overturned. He had been driving a 2022 Toyota Tundra at 10:19 a.m. Sunday on State Road 429 in Orange County when he lost control of the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The truck hit the guardrail and overturned.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Distracted drivers prompting greatest number of accidents in roundabouts

The majority of crashes in The Villages are occurring in roundabouts and most of those accidents are being caused by distracted drivers. Lt. Robert Siemer reported on crashes in his quarterly update Friday morning to community development district supervisors at Savannah Center. Siemer, who serves as commander for The Villages...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Multi-vehicle I-75 accident injures 2

Two drivers were injured when a box truck and sedan collided, flipped and landed off the side of I-75 north of Micanopy on Friday morning. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, the collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. northbound at the 375 mile marker. ACFR and Micanopy Fire...
MICANOPY, FL
villages-news.com

What really counts as seat saving at the square?

I, for one, love to go and watch the bands perform at the squares. I am not part of any of your Villages, but I live in Lady Lake. My parents moved to Florida before the great expansion. I remember visiting and behind my parents’ house was nothing but Buffalo. Now it is houses and assisted living. I am not complaining about the expansion, I am just upset that someone has the nerve to complain about seat saving in the squares when the people are up enjoying themselves dancing. These people got there early enough to get a seat and then dance. Not everyone dances the whole night away. When there is a break in the music or a song that they don’t dance to, they come back to sit and enjoy water or talking to their friends. It doesn’t matter that they are not sitting all the time. My suggestion is if people want a seat, get to the square a little earlier and get one.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Bond set for two women arrested in shooting near Village of Marsh Bend

Bond has been set for two women arrested in a shooting near the Village of Marsh Bend. Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, and Lauren Paige Locher, also 20, were arrested Saturday along with 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Timmons. The three Wildwood residents are facing charges in the robbery and shooting of a man on County Road 510 in Adamsville, which is located on the back side of the Village of Marsh Bend. The man had been shot in the back and was transported to a hospital in Ocala. He was said to be in stable condition.
WILDWOOD, FL

