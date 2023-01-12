Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist dies after Pasco County crash
A New Port Richey motorcyclist died after a crash on Monday morning.
ocala-news.com
Temporary lane closures planned on SW Highway 484 in Ocala
Motorists can expect temporary lane closures in the westbound travel lane of SW Highway 484 in Ocala, from Interstate 75 to just west of SW 20th Avenue Road, beginning on Sunday evening. According to the Marion County Office of the County Engineer, the lane closures will be in effect between...
Hit-and-run: Brooksville woman left to die on side of road after crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman in Hernando County and left the scene.
hernandosun.com
Spring Hill man arrested in attempted car wash break-in
A Spring Hill man faces multiple charges after security videos showed him trying to break into a car wash in Spring Hill. Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Deputy Public Information Office (PIO) Michael Terry said that surveillance video recorded at 2 a.m. on Jan. 5 showed a man arriving at the Mr. Car Wash, 4330 Commercial Way in Spring Hill. The man exited his vehicle and attempted to forcibly remove a surveillance camera from its post near the business.
Pasco County man voicing safety concerns on Leonard Road
One Pasco County man is voicing safety concerns about a lack of crosswalks in his neighborhood to inspire change.
WCJB
A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th. A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue units put...
leesburg-news.com
77-year-old Leesburg man dies after truck crashes into guardrail and overturns
A 77-year-old Leesburg man was killed when his truck crashed into a guardrail and overturned. He had been driving a 2022 Toyota Tundra at 10:19 a.m. Sunday on State Road 429 in Orange County when he lost control of the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The truck hit the guardrail and overturned.
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents wake up to frost on cars, lawns: Here's how the weather phenomenon forms
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Central Florida started the week off with freezing temperatures and many residents likely woke up to ice on their cars and lawns. Local temperatures dipping into the 20s and 30s combined with a still atmosphere produced quite a bit of frost across the area. Frost developed...
villages-news.com
Woman trauma alerted after crash shuts down traffic on Cherry Lake Road
A woman was trauma alerted from the scene of a crash that shut down traffic Thursday night on Cherry Lake Road. The crash occurred at 5:18 p.m. at Keystone Lane and Cherry Lake Road in the Lake County portion of the roadway that runs behind the Village of Caroline and the Village of Mallory Square.
New Port Richey Man Killed When He Crashes Motorcycle Into Car
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A New Port Richey man was killed in a crash that happened on Monday around 11:15 am, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a car was stopped, eastbound, on Broadmoor Drive at the intersection of Rowan Road. The New Port
fox13news.com
Keystone, Odessa residents fight back against planned housing development
TAMPA, Fla. - People are moving to Florida in record numbers. According to the US Census Bureau, Florida is the fastest growing state in the nation. As people continue to move to the state, more housing developments are popping up – including one in Keystone, Odessa. It’s known for...
Pasco County teen arrested for threatening school on social media, deputies say
A 13-year-old high school student was arrested Tuesday after making a threat on social media toward a school in Pasco County, according to authorities.
Ocala gears up for annual Cattle Drive and Duck Derby
OCALA, Fla. — Dust off your cowboy hat and shine up your boots for Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up. The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the annual Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. >>>...
Sunday forecast: Chilly night ahead, some freeze warnings
ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologist George Waldenberger said for one more time this weekend, we have a chilly night ahead. And although it will not be as cold as Saturday night, frost will be possible in many neighborhoods by Monday morning. Frost advisories are up for the metro Orlando area,...
villages-news.com
Distracted drivers prompting greatest number of accidents in roundabouts
The majority of crashes in The Villages are occurring in roundabouts and most of those accidents are being caused by distracted drivers. Lt. Robert Siemer reported on crashes in his quarterly update Friday morning to community development district supervisors at Savannah Center. Siemer, who serves as commander for The Villages...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Multi-vehicle I-75 accident injures 2
Two drivers were injured when a box truck and sedan collided, flipped and landed off the side of I-75 north of Micanopy on Friday morning. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, the collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. northbound at the 375 mile marker. ACFR and Micanopy Fire...
This Week in Lake County, Florida - Monday, January 16, 2023 - Sunday, January 22, 2023
Looking for something to do this week here in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas!. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade: begins at 10:00 am at McKinney Park (801 Bloxam Avenue) and ends at Waterfront Park (100 3rd Street) in Clermont.
Crash closes eastbound lanes of State Road 54 in Pasco County
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash on State Road 54 in Pasco County.
villages-news.com
What really counts as seat saving at the square?
I, for one, love to go and watch the bands perform at the squares. I am not part of any of your Villages, but I live in Lady Lake. My parents moved to Florida before the great expansion. I remember visiting and behind my parents’ house was nothing but Buffalo. Now it is houses and assisted living. I am not complaining about the expansion, I am just upset that someone has the nerve to complain about seat saving in the squares when the people are up enjoying themselves dancing. These people got there early enough to get a seat and then dance. Not everyone dances the whole night away. When there is a break in the music or a song that they don’t dance to, they come back to sit and enjoy water or talking to their friends. It doesn’t matter that they are not sitting all the time. My suggestion is if people want a seat, get to the square a little earlier and get one.
villages-news.com
Bond set for two women arrested in shooting near Village of Marsh Bend
Bond has been set for two women arrested in a shooting near the Village of Marsh Bend. Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, and Lauren Paige Locher, also 20, were arrested Saturday along with 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Timmons. The three Wildwood residents are facing charges in the robbery and shooting of a man on County Road 510 in Adamsville, which is located on the back side of the Village of Marsh Bend. The man had been shot in the back and was transported to a hospital in Ocala. He was said to be in stable condition.
