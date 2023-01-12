ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
dotesports.com

Panorama MTG Phyrexia lands capture praetor essence in All Will Be One

The mana suns of Phyrexia have been bent to the will of the Praetors in the upcoming Magic: The Gathering set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One. Phyrexians have warped the five suns of the MTG plane known, formerly known as Mirrodin, creating an outer layer on the plane that aligns with constructed monuments. Within the Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set, Wizards of the Coast has captured this detail of the transformed plane through Panorama full-art basic lands, showcasing the suns behind monuments created by each of the five Praetors.
How MTG Poison counters work in Phyrexia All Will Be One

Poison counters in Magic: The Gathering are returning to the Standard format with new synergies in Phyrexia: All Will Be One. The last time Poison counters were relevant in MTG Standard was through Fynn, the Fangbearer. The Kaldheim legendary creature added two Poison counters to an opponent upon being dealt combat damage with a creature that had Deathtouch. Poison counters also appeared on Ajani, Sleeper Agent, although the planeswalker’s ultimate is hardly used in the Standard format.
League players pinpoint everything wrong with battle passes and lay out plan for Riot to fix them

After a failure of a season cinematic, little to no promised content upcoming in 2023, and months and months now of leaving the game in an imbalanced state with bruisers and fighters running the show, the League of Legends community is at its wits end with Riot Games. In the spirit of Riot repeatedly failing to meet previously set standards, League players dissected the battle pass system and proposed a plan of action for the devs to fix it.
YamatoCannon returns to Liiv SANDBOX in surprise new role

Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi has made a return to Liiv SANDBOX and the LCK today but in a new, surprising role. The 27-year-old joined the team as a content creator. This marks the beginning of a break from competitive play for the Swede, who had been playing or coaching in League of Legends since 2011.
Riot considered adding League skins for Jungle Pets, but one thing held the devs back

The true reason behind Riot Games introducing jungle pets surfaced only recently with the League of Legends devs shedding light on the entire concept, explaining that jungle pets were predominantly designed as a visual metaphor for jungle newcomers to understand the basics of jungling. As the League community further dives into the meat of what jungle pets mean for the game, the devs admitted jungle pets could have gotten skins.
MTG The Eternal Wanderer planeswalker packs power in Phyrexia: All Will Be One

The number of planeswalkers protecting the Magic: The Gathering Multiverse continues to dwindle while The Eternal Wanderer in Phyrexia: All Will Be One provides a glimmer of hope. Making her debut appearance within MTG during the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set, the unnamed planeswalker returns in Phyrexia: All Will Be One...
Horizon nerf could return to Apex Legends soon as dev says change wasn’t ‘fully ready’

Apex Legends has a wealth of changes with each new season and split, introducing collection events and cosmetics, updates to existing maps, limited time game modes, and changes to the balance of its playable cast. However, one character recently received a nerf that was not announced in the patch notes for the latest update, the Spellbound collection event.
One League bot lane duo continues to dominate in League Patch 13.1

The first League of Legends update of the year is here, bringing the much-anticipated 2023 ranked season along with it. And while it introduced a series of nerfs and buffs across the board, in the bottom lane, one duo is still the best. Samira and Rell are still the best...
Overwatch player gets quadra kill with Wrecking Ball in the best way possible

Among all Overwatch 2 tanks, there is none better than Wrecking Ball to wreak havoc in the enemy’s lines. Thanks to his numerous mobile abilities, Hammond and his deadly machine can steamroll through a packed team and make them split up by knocking back everyone who’s on their way, stomping onto the ground for even more chaos.
Nemesis and Showmaker identify the biggest problems mages have in League

It’s a well-known fact that Riot Games loves playing favorites in League of Legends, with “drain-tank” champions like Udyr, Hecarim, and Olaf virtually being the main characters of Summoner’s Rift. As a result, mages and AD carries are often left in the dirt to fend off for themselves. As two masters of mid lane, Nemesis and Showmaker recently took it upon themselves to define mages’ most striking issues in the game.

