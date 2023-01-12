Read full article on original website
Call of Duty, FIFA 23, and Fall Guys dominate the PlayStation top downloads charts for 2022
These titles took up the most cumulative hard drive space. With 2022 all wrapped up, the releases of both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 dominated the download charts for paid and free-to-play games for PS5 and PS4 worldwide, according to the “PlayStation Store’s top downloads of 2022” blog post.
A new Halo Infinite event drops tomorrow, and its rewards are full of classic Reach armor
Season three of Halo Infinite is on the horizon. With less than two months remaining, the final event of the winter update—Joint Fire—is scheduled to drop tomorrow, with developer 343 Industries releasing a new trailer that showcases both the classic and new cosmetics that will be available as rewards.
‘I’ve got proof:’ TimTheTatman is sold on mythical Warzone 2 ‘skill-based hit registration’
In addition to skill-based matchmaking, which has more or less been proven in Warzone 2, fans have suspected the battle royale title also has a ‘shadow feature’ they have started calling skill-based hit registration. Essentially, it refers to the idea that it becomes harder for players to hit...
Overwatch 2’s next heroes might’ve just been teased in upcoming novel, fans believe
Overwatch fans who are starving for lore are getting some pretty sweet treats later this year when Blizzard releases two new novels. The covers of the books have spurred conversation around the characters on the cover, and many think that the newest hero might have been teased on one of them.
Panorama MTG Phyrexia lands capture praetor essence in All Will Be One
The mana suns of Phyrexia have been bent to the will of the Praetors in the upcoming Magic: The Gathering set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One. Phyrexians have warped the five suns of the MTG plane known, formerly known as Mirrodin, creating an outer layer on the plane that aligns with constructed monuments. Within the Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set, Wizards of the Coast has captured this detail of the transformed plane through Panorama full-art basic lands, showcasing the suns behind monuments created by each of the five Praetors.
How MTG Poison counters work in Phyrexia All Will Be One
Poison counters in Magic: The Gathering are returning to the Standard format with new synergies in Phyrexia: All Will Be One. The last time Poison counters were relevant in MTG Standard was through Fynn, the Fangbearer. The Kaldheim legendary creature added two Poison counters to an opponent upon being dealt combat damage with a creature that had Deathtouch. Poison counters also appeared on Ajani, Sleeper Agent, although the planeswalker’s ultimate is hardly used in the Standard format.
League players pinpoint everything wrong with battle passes and lay out plan for Riot to fix them
After a failure of a season cinematic, little to no promised content upcoming in 2023, and months and months now of leaving the game in an imbalanced state with bruisers and fighters running the show, the League of Legends community is at its wits end with Riot Games. In the spirit of Riot repeatedly failing to meet previously set standards, League players dissected the battle pass system and proposed a plan of action for the devs to fix it.
YamatoCannon returns to Liiv SANDBOX in surprise new role
Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi has made a return to Liiv SANDBOX and the LCK today but in a new, surprising role. The 27-year-old joined the team as a content creator. This marks the beginning of a break from competitive play for the Swede, who had been playing or coaching in League of Legends since 2011.
Riot considered adding League skins for Jungle Pets, but one thing held the devs back
The true reason behind Riot Games introducing jungle pets surfaced only recently with the League of Legends devs shedding light on the entire concept, explaining that jungle pets were predominantly designed as a visual metaphor for jungle newcomers to understand the basics of jungling. As the League community further dives into the meat of what jungle pets mean for the game, the devs admitted jungle pets could have gotten skins.
MTG The Eternal Wanderer planeswalker packs power in Phyrexia: All Will Be One
The number of planeswalkers protecting the Magic: The Gathering Multiverse continues to dwindle while The Eternal Wanderer in Phyrexia: All Will Be One provides a glimmer of hope. Making her debut appearance within MTG during the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set, the unnamed planeswalker returns in Phyrexia: All Will Be One...
VCT LOCK//IN Sao Paulo 2023 will feature 2 invited Chinese teams to fill out a 32-team tournament
Two additional VALORANT teams have been added to the VCT LOCK//IN tournament in São Paulo, which is set to begin next month. The VCT LOCK//IN tournament, which will begin on Feb. 13 and conclude at the start of March, will include two teams from China to bump the total number of teams in attendance to 32.
Outraged Tyler1 calls Riot ‘paycheck thieves’ over the state of League solo queue
The 2023 ranked season in League of Legends began on Jan. 10 with Patch 13.1 going live, allowing players to start their grind once again. But not everyone is pleased with the state of League solo queue, including Tyler1, who ranted about it during a recent stream. The popular content...
Dr Disrespect is threatening to swap to VALORANT ‘permanently’ after Warzone 2 hits new lows
Just when it looked like Warzone 2 had won Dr Disrespect back, the two-time added to his long list of complaints about the popular battle royale title by threatening to move on—and to VALORANT, of all titles. The YouTube star has played it a little, and although he doesn’t...
Horizon nerf could return to Apex Legends soon as dev says change wasn’t ‘fully ready’
Apex Legends has a wealth of changes with each new season and split, introducing collection events and cosmetics, updates to existing maps, limited time game modes, and changes to the balance of its playable cast. However, one character recently received a nerf that was not announced in the patch notes for the latest update, the Spellbound collection event.
One League bot lane duo continues to dominate in League Patch 13.1
The first League of Legends update of the year is here, bringing the much-anticipated 2023 ranked season along with it. And while it introduced a series of nerfs and buffs across the board, in the bottom lane, one duo is still the best. Samira and Rell are still the best...
Dota 2 bug acidentally gives Rubick powerful three-spell buff, but there’s a catch
Rubick is a Dota 2 hero who separates the sheep from the wolves. His ultimate, Spell Steal, is lethal in the hands of skilled support players. Xu “fy” Linsen and Yazied “YapzOr” Jaradat have shown that time and time again in the professional scene, but it happens in pubs, too.
Overwatch 2 players demand Blizzard make big swap to ‘unrewarding’ rank system, and soon
Overwatch 2 is one of the most well-known competitive FPS titles on the market, and while it gives players a ton of free gameplay to grind and fun times to be had, for competitive gamers, there’s something that still needs work. The rank system has a massive list of...
Overwatch player gets quadra kill with Wrecking Ball in the best way possible
Among all Overwatch 2 tanks, there is none better than Wrecking Ball to wreak havoc in the enemy’s lines. Thanks to his numerous mobile abilities, Hammond and his deadly machine can steamroll through a packed team and make them split up by knocking back everyone who’s on their way, stomping onto the ground for even more chaos.
Nemesis and Showmaker identify the biggest problems mages have in League
It’s a well-known fact that Riot Games loves playing favorites in League of Legends, with “drain-tank” champions like Udyr, Hecarim, and Olaf virtually being the main characters of Summoner’s Rift. As a result, mages and AD carries are often left in the dirt to fend off for themselves. As two masters of mid lane, Nemesis and Showmaker recently took it upon themselves to define mages’ most striking issues in the game.
VALORANT pros are still suffering from ‘trolls’ in ranked matches weeks after crypto-betting allegations
Former Fortnite professional player turned VALORANT player Benjy “benjyfishy” Fish is the latest pro to complain about the current state of competitive matches in Riot Games’ FPS. One German professional player said on Twitter that random players ZZZ Aphun#laura and S1 Shakie#666 trolled one of his competitive...
