The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
The Suburban Times
2023 Lions Club Crab Feed and Dance, Feb. 25
Lakewood First Lions Club announcement. It’s that time again, so if you like to eat crab (chicken is an alternate meal choice), drink beer or wine, want to dance to a fabulous rock band, splurge on fabulous desserts, then plan on attending the Lakewood First Lions Club’s ninth annual Crab Feed at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Clover Park Technical College’s Sharon McGavick Center in Lakewood.
The Suburban Times
Testing and final touches continue in January
Sound Transit announcement. Construction and testing are happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. Crews are continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, striping paint on the street, testing systems, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations. The contractor is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project, correcting any issues along the project area.
The Suburban Times
CPSD Promising Future: Dangelo Rodriguez
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Open Doors Youth Engagement Program senior Dangelo Rodriguez. Dangelo moved from Long Beach, Cali., to Lakewood last year and joined Open Doors to make a positive shift in his life. “This was a great way to get more credits in a shorter amount of time,” he said. “At a high school, it would take me two years to graduate, but I want to reach my new goals as fast as I can.”
The Suburban Times
2023 Grant Applications Now Open
Lakewood Community Foundation Fund announcement. The Lakewood Community Foundation Fund (LCFF) is pleased to announce that grant applications are now open for 2023. A record amount of grants money ($37,600) is available this year, thanks to thirty years of generosity from Lakewood residents. Over $1.2 million is now in the endowed funds of the LCFF, meaning that Lakewood will be served in perpetuity.
The Suburban Times
United for University Place meeting Wednesday, January 18
Submitted by Chris Saunders. United for University Place will meet on Wednesday, January 18th at 11:30 to 1 pm at University Place Presbyterian Church at 8101 27th Street West in University Place. Our speakers this month will be presenting the challenging life of parents with adult children with disabilities. This is also a great opportunity to network and promote your business, nonprofit or event to other members of the community. In February, our Chief of Police Premo will be speaking at our meeting.
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.
The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
The Suburban Times
Public Hearing – City of Lakewood Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board
City of Lakewood announcement. City of Lakewood Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board. Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 6:00 P.M. The City of Lakewood landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board has received an application requesting a type II certificate of appropriateness for the proposed interior/exterior work and 2nd story addition to the Carriage House associated with the historic Lakewold Gardens property located at 12317 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98498. The application was received on December 14, 2022 from Gerald Eysaman on behalf of Susan Warner, Executive Director of Lakewold Gardens. The project files are available upon request from the City of Lakewood Development Services Department. The Board’s review of the certificate of appropriateness will be based on the record made at the public hearing and no further right to present evidence or comment will be provided.
The Suburban Times
Obituary Notices – January 17, 2023
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Waneta Lorene Leighty Joslyn. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Annual Town Sidewalk Moss Control Applications
Town of Steilacoom announcement. An initial application of herbicides to combat moss on select sidewalks has started and will continue into the Spring. Only federal and state-approved herbicides are used. Sidewalks currently scheduled for treatment include:. The asphalt path on Cormorant Dr. The sidewalks on Lexington St. The sidewalks on...
KING-5
Kirkland residents allowed to continue displaying banners warning of 'truck eating bridge'
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The city of Kirkland is compromising with the passionate community members that have implemented a modern solution to an old problem. A historical landmark has created quite a problem due to its outdated size. A bridge that was originally built as a crossing for a railroad in the early 1900s still remains along Kirkland Avenue and has become known as the “world famous Truck Eating Bridge” due to its outdated low clearance of 11 feet 6 inches.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Heroes: Video Series (Lua Pritchard)
City of Lakewood announcement. Today’s Martin Luther King Jr. video series highlights Lua Pritchard, Executive Director of the Asia Pacific Cultural Center, or APCC. Pritchard shares about the organization she has been part of since 1997 and how Dr. King’s message and vision are evident in the work APCC does every day.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Washington
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
downtownbellevue.com
Microsoft and Meta Confirm Plans to Vacate Bellevue Leases
Tenants are delaying making real estate decisions and have generally been targeting shorter term leases as Work From Home and hybrid work are embraced. To add to that, there is currently a tech downturn with huge layoffs. Meta recently confirmed that they plan to sublease their office space in the...
Washington State Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
The Suburban Times
Puyallup PD Launches Business Block Watch Program
City of Puyallup announcement. Puyallup Police Department has created a new program, tailored to businesses, to promote collaboration with law enforcement and reduce crime in the community. Modeled after Neighborhood Block Watch, the Business Block Watch takes the “neighbors looking out for neighbors” concept and applies it to the business community.
KOMO News
Dozens in Lynnwood protest location of new drug treatment facility
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of Snohomish County residents protested Saturday a proposed drug treatment facility set to open next door to Alderwood Little League and the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. According to a press release from Safe Lynnwood, "hundreds of Lynnwood residents, business owners and community leaders will...
rentonreporter.com
Planned development near The Landing could be largest in Renton’s history
Nearly two years after the Fry’s Electronics in Renton closed down, a redevelopment plan is on the way. The permit application to re-develop the property into three buildings with an expected 1,179 units is complete, but the period for public comment ends Wednesday, Jan. 18. From California-based Bay West...
The Suburban Times
Sewer project kicks off in Spanaway
Pierce County social media post. Ph 6 road closure for B Street Sewer Interceptor project in Spanaway begins Tuesday, 1/17. 8th Ave E between SR 7 and 197th St C E will be closed during this period. Detour signs will be in place to direct drivers to an alternate route. PierceCountyWa.gov/BStreet.
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma Conducts Nationwide Search for Deputy City Manager of Internal Services
TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma is conducting a nationwide search for its next Deputy City Manager of Internal Services. As a key member of the City’s Executive Team, the Deputy City Manager of Internal Services assists with the day-to-day administration and operations of internal services departments and functions as well as implementation of City Council priorities. Major responsibilities include consulting with and advising the City Manager on management of administrative matters and community and operational needs, leading the execution of administrative initiatives, and enacting complex policies and programs set by the City Council to fulfill the goals and objectives of the City.
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
