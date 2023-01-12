ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

FOX Carolina

Crews respond to camper fire in Marion on Monday afternoon

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Fire Department said crews responded to a fire near Faith Baptist Church Road Monday afternoon. Officials said the fire damaged a camper and vehicle before crews were able to extinguish the flames. According to officials, nobody was home during the fire, and no...
MARION, NC
WLOS.com

Fire destroys home, vehicles & camper, officials say

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire along Faith Baptist Church Road in Marion. Officials tell News 13 no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire appears to have spread to multiple vehicles, including...
MARION, NC
WYFF4.com

Coroner releases name of woman found dead after Woodruff car fire

An Upstate coroner released new information Monday about a fire that killed a woman. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as Sheri Knox, 61, of Roebuck. The death was first reported Sunday morning as a car fire on Cavins Road and East Hayne Street, Clevenger said. MORE HEADLINES:
WOODRUFF, SC
wunc.org

Macon County shelter still recovering from cold weather damage

Over the holidays, freezing temperatures hit Western North Carolina causing issues with water, electricity and travel across the region. In Macon County, Duke Energy reported about 2,600 people lost power over the Christmas weekend. The temperatures caused a sprinkler system pipe at the local domestic violence shelter to burst causing...
MACON COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

1 person injured in Upstate shooting, deputies say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. Deputies said they were called to the 1300 Block of Hwy. 56, Sunday, at about 6:15 p.m. They said when they arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound. According to deputies, that person was...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man dead following Upstate shooting, coroner says

CHESNEE, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a man following a shooting in Chesnee. According to the coroner, the shooting happened Sunday, on Richland Street. The coroner said Christopher Humphries, 54, was pronounced dead at the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center that afternoon. According...
CHESNEE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers releases new details on car fire that killed Upstate woman

WOODRUFF CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Woodruff City Police confirmed that a woman died Sunday in a car that caught fire near Cavins Road. Officers said they responded to the scene near Cavins Road and East Hayne Street at around 3 a.m. Sunday to help the Trunity Fire Department with a vehicle fire. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that 61-year-old Sheri Knox died during the fire.
WOODRUFF, SC
FOX Carolina

Manufacturing Plant in Gaffney Shutting Down

SC Schools react to deadly crash that killed Georgia football player, staff member. Rain arriving late on Monday through Tuesday morning, storms arriving Wednesday overnight into Thursday, weekend mostly sunny and cooler.
GAFFNEY, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Rutherford County Fire Marshal and the SBI are investigating a house fire that killed two small children on Friday. The victims, ages two and three, were reportedly left alone in the home just outside of Forest City. Firefighters found the children in a bedroom and performed CPR, but both children died at the hospital.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find fentanyl during Spartanburg Co. traffic stop

Kassy Alia Ray, whose husband was killed in the line of duty as a Forest Acres police officer, was the keynote speaker. Baby Clyde Childs passes away after battle with brain and heart defect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Walmart in Gaffney evacuated due to gas leak, officials say

GAFFNEY, S.C. — A Walmart in Gaffney has been evacuated due to a reported gas leak, according to Gaffney City Fire Department. According to officials, the gas leak happened at the Walmart in Gaffney located on West Floyd Baker Boulevard. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be...
GAFFNEY, SC

