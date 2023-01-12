Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to camper fire in Marion on Monday afternoon
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Fire Department said crews responded to a fire near Faith Baptist Church Road Monday afternoon. Officials said the fire damaged a camper and vehicle before crews were able to extinguish the flames. According to officials, nobody was home during the fire, and no...
WLOS.com
Parton Lumber employee dies after being hit with forklift
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — One person was killed in a workplace accident Friday in Rutherford County, authorities said. The Rutherford County Sheriff's said the worker died after being hit by a forklift at Parton Lumber. The worker's name has not been released.
WYFF4.com
Coroner investigating after a person was found inside burned car
WOODRUFF, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is investigating a death following a car fire. The coroner said it happened Sunday morning, on Cavins Road and East Hayne Street. According to the coroner, officials found a vehicle that had been burned with an individual inside. The coroner said...
WLOS.com
Fire destroys home, vehicles & camper, officials say
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire along Faith Baptist Church Road in Marion. Officials tell News 13 no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire appears to have spread to multiple vehicles, including...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of woman found dead after Woodruff car fire
An Upstate coroner released new information Monday about a fire that killed a woman. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as Sheri Knox, 61, of Roebuck. The death was first reported Sunday morning as a car fire on Cavins Road and East Hayne Street, Clevenger said. MORE HEADLINES:
WYFF4.com
2 small children die after being pulled from house fire, officials say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators are looking into a fire that killed two small children. Rutherford County Fire Marshal Frank Hamrick said on Monday that a passerby called 911 just before 10 a.m. on Friday to report a fire at a home on Bostic Sunshine Highway. Hamrick said when...
FOX Carolina
Upstate solicitor’s office spokesperson found dead inside home, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said 7th Circuit Solicitors Office public information officer and administrator Murray Glenn passed away Friday afternoon. According to the coroner, officials were called to Glenn’s home on Jan. 13 after his coworkers were unable to reach him by phone....
wunc.org
Macon County shelter still recovering from cold weather damage
Over the holidays, freezing temperatures hit Western North Carolina causing issues with water, electricity and travel across the region. In Macon County, Duke Energy reported about 2,600 people lost power over the Christmas weekend. The temperatures caused a sprinkler system pipe at the local domestic violence shelter to burst causing...
WYFF4.com
1 person injured in Upstate shooting, deputies say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. Deputies said they were called to the 1300 Block of Hwy. 56, Sunday, at about 6:15 p.m. They said when they arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound. According to deputies, that person was...
FOX Carolina
Family loses everything after multi-family structure fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire officials say one child is injured after an explosion caused a structure fire Tuesday. The Glendale Fire Department says they responded to a possible residential fire in a triplex style structure located on the 600 block of Zion Hill Rd. Upon arrival -...
Investigation underway after fatal shooting over the weekend
A forensic autopsy is scheduled today on the victim of a Sunday afternoon shooting in Spartanburg County. The coroner’s office says, 54-year-old Christopher Humphries was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Medical Center about 5:15 PM.
WYFF4.com
Man dead following Upstate shooting, coroner says
CHESNEE, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a man following a shooting in Chesnee. According to the coroner, the shooting happened Sunday, on Richland Street. The coroner said Christopher Humphries, 54, was pronounced dead at the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center that afternoon. According...
FOX Carolina
Officers releases new details on car fire that killed Upstate woman
WOODRUFF CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Woodruff City Police confirmed that a woman died Sunday in a car that caught fire near Cavins Road. Officers said they responded to the scene near Cavins Road and East Hayne Street at around 3 a.m. Sunday to help the Trunity Fire Department with a vehicle fire. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that 61-year-old Sheri Knox died during the fire.
FOX Carolina
Manufacturing Plant in Gaffney Shutting Down
61-year-old Sheri Knox died in a car fire. Knox fell asleep in the car and the surface below...
WLOS.com
Mobile home 'total loss' after fire breaks out overnight, no injuries reported
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials in McDowell County say a mobile home went up in flames overnight, with others in danger as well. The Marion Fire Department reports firefighters from multiple departments responded to a reported structure fire in the area of Jacktown and Christoper roads in the early morning hours of Jan. 16.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Rutherford County Fire Marshal and the SBI are investigating a house fire that killed two small children on Friday. The victims, ages two and three, were reportedly left alone in the home just outside of Forest City. Firefighters found the children in a bedroom and performed CPR, but both children died at the hospital.
WYFF4.com
Home invasion leaves man hospitalized with gunshot wound, deputies said
Upstate deputies are looking for suspects on Monday in a home invasion that sent one person to the hospital over the weekend. Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office deputies said they were called about 6:15 p.m. on Sunday to the 1300 Block of Highway 56. They said when they arrived, they found...
FOX Carolina
Travelers Rest PD: Driver identified following hit-and-run at Walmart
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Travelers Rest Police Department says the driver involved in a hit-and-run has turned himself in. According police, the incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Walmart on Benton Road. Police say a burgundy Ford F-150 hit a pedestrian at around 11:35 a.m.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find fentanyl during Spartanburg Co. traffic stop
Kassy Alia Ray, whose husband was killed in the line of duty as a Forest Acres police officer, was the keynote speaker. Baby Clyde Childs passes away after battle with brain and heart defect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment.
WYFF4.com
Walmart in Gaffney evacuated due to gas leak, officials say
GAFFNEY, S.C. — A Walmart in Gaffney has been evacuated due to a reported gas leak, according to Gaffney City Fire Department. According to officials, the gas leak happened at the Walmart in Gaffney located on West Floyd Baker Boulevard. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be...
