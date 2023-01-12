Read full article on original website
Why You Should Never Tip Your Head Back When Trying To Stop a Bloody Nose, According to an MD
Whether you're a first-timer or a nosebleed pro, the advice about what to do when that dreaded gush of blood starts pouring out of your nose can be...confusing. Case in point: At some point, most of us have been told to tip our heads back to stop the blood from flowing. Turns out, that's definitely not what you're supposed to do for a nosebleed, and can actually make things worse.
‘I’m an Esthetician, and These Are the 3 Facial Exercises I Always Recommend for Staving Off Tech Neck and Sagging Skin’
Your face is made up of 40 major muscles, and—much like your glutes, core, and other muscles in your body—they go slack when they're neglected. “The face is unique in that it's the only area of the entire body where the skin and muscles are directly attached to one another,” says Shelly Marshall, a holistic esthetician based in New York City and the founder of Beauty Shamans.“This means that where the muscles go, the skin goes too.”
3 Common Habits a ‘Human Performance Mechanic’ Says Can Lead to Back Pain, No Matter How Strong Your Muscles Are
Of all the areas of our bodies, our back is the most susceptible to injury. "Eighty-five percent of people, at any given time, are gonna have some degree of back issue every year," says Nick Rolnick, DPT, better known as "The Human Performance Mechanic." Dr. Rolnick's job is to help...
Why Your Wrists Might Hurt During Yoga, and 5 Simple Ways To Relieve the Pain
I'm in my favorite yoga class on Friday night, but I'm mentally begging the instructor to lead us out of downward dog. I feel an aching pain in the top of my wrists. We finally change poses—but to plank and then upward dog, both of which also put a lot of weight on my wrists. I reluctantly sit on my heels and stretch my wrists to try to get the discomfort to go away.
6 Simple Changes to Your Workout Routine That Can Improve Your Results, According to Fitness Pros
I used to be one of the world's most inefficient gym rats. I'd hop on the elliptical every single day after work for up to an hour. While the elliptical can give you a great, low-impact cardio workout, I'd zone out while watching TV rather than using it intentionally enough to really get the benefits—or, you know, doing anything to improve my strength.
This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home
Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
I Used a Hydrating Scalp Serum (Almost) Every Night for a Month, and It Left Dry, Itchy Scalp Totally Flake Free
I only get dandruff in the winter. It's caused by a combination of dry air and my co-dependent relationship with my flat iron. The dandruff is always worse in the areas where I apply the most heat (around my part and my edges), but exists all around my scalp. The only way to get rid of the flakes and start fresh is to wash my hair, but I don't always have the time or energy for that. So I've been keen to find a way to keep my scalp hydrated in between wash days.
I Tried the One-Hour Cleaning Method To Make Tidying Up Less Overwhelming
Roughly nine million adults in the United States alone have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and as one of those adults, I have particularly difficult time keeping my space tidy. Most people have a “junk drawer” in their kitchen, a single drawer wherein all of life’s random objects find a temporary home before being sorted or thrown away. I, on the other hand, have an entire junk corner. And while my New Year’s resolution has been to maintain a cleaner home, my junk corner has continued to grow.
TikTokers Are Boosting Their Workouts With Sour Candy. But Does the Science Back Them Up?
One of the latest fitness hacks on TikTok is one you might not expect: Eating sour candy before a workout for extra energy. Creators are taking videos of themselves doing this at the gym, and people are loving watching them do it. “Sour candy gym” has over 804 million views on the platform.
The 6 Best Balance Tips We’re Using for a More Steady 2023
Whether you’re a seasoned professional triathlete or a parent who gets their exercise from chasing kids around all day, balance plays a role in everything you do. At its peak, great balance has the power to support us during workouts, long shifts standing on our feet, and everyday chores; at its worst, poor balance can lead to injury, keeping us from doing the things we love.
We Tested and Compared the 2 Most Popular Non-Toxic Cleaning Brands for 3 Months—These Are the Products Worth Your Attention
From our beauty routines to our closets, it’s finally starting to feel like everything around us is getting a (long overdue) sustainability refresh. Now we don’t want to say we told you so, but we kind of knew the sustainability wave would inevitably change our cleaning routines, and we’re so glad it did. Household cleaning products from hand and dish soap, to sprays and laundry detergents, are some of the biggest waste drivers around. And a disturbing 91 percent of plastic bottles (yes, even the empty cleaning sprays you toss in the recycling bin) don't actually get recycled.
‘I’m a Food Editor, and This $36 Gadget Saves Me Endless Hours of Time When I’m Meal Prepping’
People have very strong feelings about kitchen gadgets. One Well+Good writer waxed poetically about her air fryer, which completely upgraded her cooking game. There are Facebook groups (as in plural, more than one) and hundreds of cookbooks dedicated to the Instant Pot, the speedy update of the long-loved slow-cooker. And if you know anyone with a Vitamix, you know that they'd never refer to it as a blender; it's always my Vitamix.
The New ‘Bright Start’ Eye Cream Uses a Gentler Plant-Based Retinol To De-Puff, Brighten, and Smooth Grumpy Under Eye Skin
We're going into week three of the New Year and I have already failed at one of my biggest resolutions: getting enough sleep. I like to tell myself that I’m still getting accustomed to the new year, and these changes can naturally take some time. However, this setback has had some unsavory consequences, one being that I've looked like a straight-up zombie. It’s pretty obvious when I don’t get enough sleep. I’m clumsy, grumpy, and worst of all, my eyes are puffy, dry, and tired-looking.
Coffee Irritating Your Stomach? You’re Likely Drinking It Too Fast, Says an RD
For those of us who love our coffee, there may be times when it doesn’t seem to love us back. For instance, we might feel more jittery than usual when drinking coffee on an empty stomach or after a poor night’s rest. And sometimes, that java doesn’t really sit well with our digestion. There could be a few reasons why your gut’s a bit worse for wear upon getting in your coffee fix—and it turns out that the speed in which you finish your cup could be one of them.
‘I’ve Been a Dentist for 28 Years, and This Is the Only Toothpaste Brand I Recommend’
Not all toothpastes are created equal. "When a person considers the steps most dentists reinforce, finding a great toothpaste doesn't normally come to mind," says Marianna Weiner, DDS, a leading cosmetic dentist in Brooklyn, New York. "But I believe a healthy mouth starts with your toothpaste. I say this because when you brush you are either helping your enamel protect your teeth or harming it."
Retinol Serums Can Be Harsh on My Sensitive Skin, But This New Derm-Beloved Formula Is Gentle Enough I Can Use It Daily
Retinol is so celebrated by industry insiders that it definitely would make it into the “beauty ingredients hall of fame,” if that was something that existed. Even if you’re not super hooked into the skin-care world, you’ve likely heard of retinol. It’s arguably the most famous hero ingredient (and certainly one that derms recommend to adults over and over again). But it’s always been a bit of a blindspot for me, because I have such textbook sensitive skin. So I’ve been a little wary of retinol, mainly because while, yes, it has many skin-saving powers–but it also can cause irritation if you’re like me and are prone to dry, sensitive skin.
If You’re a Jaw Clencher, There’s a Good Chance Your Pelvic Floor Is Also Too Tight
If your last trip to the dentist revealed a nagging jaw-clenching habit, it could be an indicator that there's something deeper going on. It's a phenomenon that Anne Collins Duch, DPT, of Physical Therapy for Women in Delaware, sees often in her patients. Jaw clenching is typically the result of...
The ‘Retin-Alt’ Boom Is Here To Manage Acne and Smooth Fine Lines Without Irritating Your Skin
Retinoids are the bread and butter of skin care. Dermatologists will never stop recommending them for everything from managing acne to smoothing fine lines. But depending on the type of retinoid (retinol, adapalene, tretinoin—the list goes on) and the state of your skin, it might be too much. And if you're pregnant or nursing, they're totally off-limits.
