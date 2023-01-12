Read full article on original website
Can you use an expired at-home COVID-19 test?
Many of us may have stored some extra at-home COVID-19 tests in case it is needed in the future but what should be done if the testing kit surpasses its expiration date?
Roughly 2,780 Massachusetts Residents Die Each Year from This Silent Killer
Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
WOW: 120 Celebrities Born in MA…Were Any Born in Your Town? (photos)
Massachusetts has a rich history, and diverse culture and is an ideal place for a romantic getaway, family vacation, or even a permanent residence. Many folks who either live in or visit Massachusetts can agree that those characteristics and attractions of our state are more than ideal. Many Big-Name Celebrities...
capecoddaily.com
Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion
HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved the next phase of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, another big step towards getting more EV’s on the road and meeting the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said Phase 2 will provide about $188 million over 4 […] The post Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Eyewitness News
CDC recommends masks for seven CT counties
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The CDC now recommends seven CT counties mask up in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven CT counties, Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham, in the high/orange COVID-19 Community Level Category. Only New London County is listed in the medium/yellow category.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?
Abigail Johnson is an American businesswoman and billionaire from Massachusetts, who is the CEO and president of Fidelity Investments, one of the largest investment management companies in the world. She is also known for her philanthropy and her passion for finance and investing.
fallriverreporter.com
Leader of MA drug trafficking organization sentenced after 2,074g of fentanyl, 732g of heroin, 2,333g of cocaine, 448g of elephant tranquilizer seized
BOSTON – The leader of a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization was sentenced in federal court in Boston for trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, carfentanil (elephant tranquilizer) and for possessing a loaded firearm in furtherance of his DTO’s operations. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 31-year-old Luis Manuel Rodriguez...
a-z-animals.com
13 Beautiful Trees Native to Massachusetts
Massachusetts is located in the northern part of the United States, bordered by Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Vermont to the north, Connecticut to the south, and New York to the west. It has three major mountain ranges: the Berkshire Mountains in western Massachusetts, the Taconic Mountains in central-western Massachusetts, and the Green Mountains that extend from northwestern Massachusetts into southern Vermont. The state also includes several inland lakes, such as Quabbin Reservoir, Wachusett Reservoir, Long Pond, and Lake Chaubunagungamaug. Within this beautiful landscape, there are also many beautiful trees native to Massachusetts! Let’s take a closer look at this beautiful state, and what it has to offer.
Impaired driving program reveals rift among cannabis commissioners
Cannabis control commissioners were in sharp disagreement Thursday over a new curriculum on driving under the influence of marijuana.
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
fallriverreporter.com
Governor Healey eyes “root causes” response to gun violence
BOSTON – Answering a question about gun violence in Massachusetts cities on Thursday, Gov. Maura Healey said her administration will continue to view violence as a public health issue and said she thinks much of it stems from “a failure to address some of the root causes of violence.”
Snow expected for some parts of Mass. on Sunday
PLYMOUTH, Mass — It’s been a warmer winter than usual, but Sunday, parts of southeastern Massachusetts will finally see some snow. “We’re going cross country skiing with that snow,” said Stephen Michael Palmer, of Plymouth. “It’s a beautiful thing when the snow comes!”. With...
Massachusetts Correction Officer Accused Of Supplying Inmates With Drugs: DA
A Massachusetts Correction Officer is facing charges for allegedly smuggling drugs into the jail at which he worked, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Francisco Morales-Urizandi, of Tewksbury, is accused of supplying prisoners at Middlesex Jail and House of Correction with drugs between April and August 2020, the office reports.
americanmilitarynews.com
MA may now ban all semi-auto rifles and shotguns
Virtually all semi-automatic firearms would be banned under a proposed Massachusetts law expanding the reach of its existing “assault weapons” ban. Starting this year, Democrats control the state’s legislature as well as the governor’s office, fueling the party’s hopes for a new package of gun control laws, as reported by the Boston Globe.
Town-by-town totals: Here’s how much snow has fallen in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Flakes continued to fly in Massachusetts on Monday after a system packing fresh snow moved into the region over the weekend. Many communities have topped three inches of snow with Duxbury topping 4 inches. Here is a list of snowfall reports as of 10:30 a.m., according to...
Yahoo!
Craney: State may pay price for income surtax
Gov. Maura Healey is Massachusetts' 73rd governor, the second woman to hold the position and the first elected to the position, but unlike the previous governors, she is faced with a new challenge. On Nov. 8, voters narrowly passed Question 1, which went into effect on Jan. 1. Question 1...
Answers to Connecticut’s housing crisis may be right in our backyards
Connecticut has a peculiarly high amount of land, once set aside for manufacturing, now lying fallow as vacant space.
‘Very slick’: Police urge drivers to stay off roads as snow continues to fall in Massachusetts
Police in many Massachusetts communities are urging drivers to stay home if possible as snow continues to fall Monday morning. “If you have to go out, please go slow and leave extra space for stopping,” the Hamilton Police Department said in a tweet. “The roadways are very slick.”
nbcboston.com
Maine Man in Search of Moose Antlers Rescued During Snowstorm
A 78-year-old Maine man is home safe after being rescued while out in search for moose antlers during Sunday's winter storm. The man headed out on his ATV to the area of Cocoa Mountain Road in Cutler around 7 a.m., and told his family he would be back by noon that day, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
