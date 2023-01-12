Massachusetts is located in the northern part of the United States, bordered by Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Vermont to the north, Connecticut to the south, and New York to the west. It has three major mountain ranges: the Berkshire Mountains in western Massachusetts, the Taconic Mountains in central-western Massachusetts, and the Green Mountains that extend from northwestern Massachusetts into southern Vermont. The state also includes several inland lakes, such as Quabbin Reservoir, Wachusett Reservoir, Long Pond, and Lake Chaubunagungamaug. Within this beautiful landscape, there are also many beautiful trees native to Massachusetts! Let’s take a closer look at this beautiful state, and what it has to offer.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO