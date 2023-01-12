ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WUPE

Roughly 2,780 Massachusetts Residents Die Each Year from This Silent Killer

Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?

Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
BOSTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved the next phase of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, another big step towards getting more EV’s on the road and meeting the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said Phase 2 will provide about $188 million over 4 […] The post Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion appeared first on CapeCod.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Eyewitness News

CDC recommends masks for seven CT counties

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The CDC now recommends seven CT counties mask up in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven CT counties, Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham, in the high/orange COVID-19 Community Level Category. Only New London County is listed in the medium/yellow category.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Leader of MA drug trafficking organization sentenced after 2,074g of fentanyl, 732g of heroin, 2,333g of cocaine, 448g of elephant tranquilizer seized

BOSTON – The leader of a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization was sentenced in federal court in Boston for trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, carfentanil (elephant tranquilizer) and for possessing a loaded firearm in furtherance of his DTO’s operations. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 31-year-old Luis Manuel Rodriguez...
BOSTON, MA
a-z-animals.com

13 Beautiful Trees Native to Massachusetts

Massachusetts is located in the northern part of the United States, bordered by Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Vermont to the north, Connecticut to the south, and New York to the west. It has three major mountain ranges: the Berkshire Mountains in western Massachusetts, the Taconic Mountains in central-western Massachusetts, and the Green Mountains that extend from northwestern Massachusetts into southern Vermont. The state also includes several inland lakes, such as Quabbin Reservoir, Wachusett Reservoir, Long Pond, and Lake Chaubunagungamaug. Within this beautiful landscape, there are also many beautiful trees native to Massachusetts! Let’s take a closer look at this beautiful state, and what it has to offer.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Governor Healey eyes “root causes” response to gun violence

BOSTON – Answering a question about gun violence in Massachusetts cities on Thursday, Gov. Maura Healey said her administration will continue to view violence as a public health issue and said she thinks much of it stems from “a failure to address some of the root causes of violence.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

MA may now ban all semi-auto rifles and shotguns

Virtually all semi-automatic firearms would be banned under a proposed Massachusetts law expanding the reach of its existing “assault weapons” ban. Starting this year, Democrats control the state’s legislature as well as the governor’s office, fueling the party’s hopes for a new package of gun control laws, as reported by the Boston Globe.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Yahoo!

Craney: State may pay price for income surtax

Gov. Maura Healey is Massachusetts' 73rd governor, the second woman to hold the position and the first elected to the position, but unlike the previous governors, she is faced with a new challenge. On Nov. 8, voters narrowly passed Question 1, which went into effect on Jan. 1. Question 1...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Maine Man in Search of Moose Antlers Rescued During Snowstorm

A 78-year-old Maine man is home safe after being rescued while out in search for moose antlers during Sunday's winter storm. The man headed out on his ATV to the area of Cocoa Mountain Road in Cutler around 7 a.m., and told his family he would be back by noon that day, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
MAINE STATE

