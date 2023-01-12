Read full article on original website
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid Work
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth Rates
The richest woman Seattle, Washington
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for Immunocompromised
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A 17-year-old has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Tacoma. The teen was arrested Monday on suspicion of first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the Tacoma Police Department. The 14-year-old boy was shot near Portland Avenue...
Thief steals Tacoma family's car with vital medical wheelchair inside
TACOMA, Wash — A Tacoma family is on a mission to get their stolen car back – more importantly the custom-made medical wheelchair inside – a crucial piece of equipment for their 11-year-old boy. Joey Adams’ son Braylon, 11, was born with a virus, congenital CMV, one...
Man in critical condition after 2 shot in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Two men were shot and injured in Renton Monday night, according to the Renton Police Department. One 20-year-old victim is in critical condition with injuries to the "lower extremities," according to police. The other victim, 18, has minor injuries. A witness called 911 at around 9:51...
Seattle, Washington
Five Arrested in Friday Afternoon Narcotics Operation Downtown
Officers arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a narcotics operation Downtown on Friday afternoon. Throughout the afternoon, police observed multiple suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street between 1st and 3rd Avenue, and around Pike Street between 2nd and 4th Avenue. After witnessing the transactions, officers arrested each suspect for possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Homeless stranger brutally attacked man in downtown Seattle, victim says
Casey moved to Seattle five years ago to help care for his mother. After being brutally attacked in downtown Seattle by a homeless man, Casey is the one who now needs to be cared for. The 32-year-old hopped off the bus one Thursday morning on Third Avenue in downtown Seattle,...
Fatal shooting at Mount Baker restaurant Saturday
Police are looking for multiple suspects in the shooting death of a man at a Mount Baker restaurant. KIRO 7 tv reports the shooting happened at the Rainier Teriyaki restaurant in the 3300 block of Rainier Avenue South Saturday evening. Police report multiple suspects entered the restaurant and shot the...
2 arrested after allegedly assaulting, yelling racial slurs at neighbor in west Seattle
SEATTLE — A man and woman were arrested in Seattle’s Westwood neighborhood on Friday after they allegedly forced their way into a neighbor’s apartment, then assaulted him, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 8400 block of Delridge Way Southwest,...
KOMO News
King County shooting spree suspect chose victims at random, prosecutors say
The man accused of shooting three people on Thursday in King County chose his victims at random, prosecutors allege. Mamadou Diallo, 32, appeared in court Friday afternoon on three counts of first-degree assault. According to prosecutors, Diallo shot two people in Renton around 1:30 p.m. and then shot a person...
Suspect accused of shooting 2 people in Renton, 1 in SeaTac held on $3 million bail
RENTON, Wash. — A suspect accused of shooting two people in Renton and one person in SeaTac on Thursday was ordered to be held in jail on $3 million bail, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Prosecutors initially asked to hold the suspect, identified as Mamadou A....
Seattle man shot when asked for a cigarette
A man walking in the 200 block of 20th Avenue South near Pratt Park in Seattle was shot when he was asked for a cigarette. Seattle Police reported they contacted a 19-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand just after midnight when he walked into Harborview Medical Center.
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: Lake Stevens PD fatally shot carjacking suspect
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 13, 2023—Lake Stevens Police Officer shot and killed an adult male today who entered the interior of an unmarked patrol vehicle after assaulting and carjacking a woman earlier. Witnesses on the scene told the Lynnwood Times the suspect followed a woman around Ross department store,...
thejoltnews.com
Rape suspect to face trial in Thurston County for allegedly attacking women across the country
A serial rapist was uncovered by an Olympia police officer last year will be extradited to Thurston County for prosecution. The Olympia Police Department said an officer temporarily assigned to the Detective Division in June 2022 investigated a rape with limited leads. The officer eventually tracked a male suspect who...
KOMO News
2-day-old baby found in Bremerton home was suffering withdrawals
A days-old infant is receiving care after the newborn was found going through withdrawals at a home in Bremerton. According to the Bremerton Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of 4th Street on Wednesday for an "unknown problem." A person at the home told police...
One dead after Lake Stevens police shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — What began as a carjacking in the Frontier Village shopping center in Lake Stevens ended in a deadly police shooting on Friday. The carjacking was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center, according to investigators. The suspect drove south on Highway 9 and police pursued.
KING-5
Juvenile male killed in Tacoma shooting
Police did not specify the boy's age. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
q13fox.com
DOCS: Renton shooting spree suspect stated he 'does not like Black people', all victims were Black
Renton shooting spree suspect 'doesn't like Black people', court documents. RENTON, Wash. - A King County Sheriff's Sergeant arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Thursday afternoon including two in Renton and one in SeaTac. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect identified as 32-year-old Mamadou A. Diallo made statements to detectives that he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men. The King County Sheriff's Office Superform submitted to prosecutors lists Diallo as a Black man living in SeaTac.
Seattle, Washington
Man with Minor Gunshot Wound and a Power Outage After Shooting near New Holly Neighborhood
Seattle Police responded to a report of a damaged transformer but instead locate a man with a minor gunshot wound to his head in the 3900 block of South Warsaw Street near New Holly neighborhood Saturday evening. Police arrived just after 7:00 p.m. and contacted a man with a gunshot...
q13fox.com
3 people shot in apparent random shooting through Renton, SeaTac
Police say the suspect, who is in custody, fired at random three separate times in Renton and SeaTac, hitting three people. Two of those victims have life-threatening injuries.
2 arrested in Kent dealership burglary, including 16-year-old allegedly linked to dozens of crimes
KENT, Wash. — Two people have been arrested after a group of people burglarized a car dealership in Kent and took off with multiple cars. Surveillance cameras that the dealership, 360 Motors, had in place caught the break-in on video. “They broke that window, all four came in, and...
Seattle, Washington
Officers Arrest Rainier Beach Apartment Burglar
Police arrested a burglar late Wednesday after he slithered through a window at a Rainier Beach apartment. Around 11:30 p.m., a woman called 911 and said she could hear someone rifling through items in another room in her apartment in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South. When officers...
KING 5
