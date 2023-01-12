ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING 5

Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A 17-year-old has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Tacoma. The teen was arrested Monday on suspicion of first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the Tacoma Police Department. The 14-year-old boy was shot near Portland Avenue...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Man in critical condition after 2 shot in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Two men were shot and injured in Renton Monday night, according to the Renton Police Department. One 20-year-old victim is in critical condition with injuries to the "lower extremities," according to police. The other victim, 18, has minor injuries. A witness called 911 at around 9:51...
RENTON, WA
Seattle, Washington

Five Arrested in Friday Afternoon Narcotics Operation Downtown

Officers arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a narcotics operation Downtown on Friday afternoon. Throughout the afternoon, police observed multiple suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street between 1st and 3rd Avenue, and around Pike Street between 2nd and 4th Avenue. After witnessing the transactions, officers arrested each suspect for possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Fatal shooting at Mount Baker restaurant Saturday

Police are looking for multiple suspects in the shooting death of a man at a Mount Baker restaurant. KIRO 7 tv reports the shooting happened at the Rainier Teriyaki restaurant in the 3300 block of Rainier Avenue South Saturday evening. Police report multiple suspects entered the restaurant and shot the...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle man shot when asked for a cigarette

A man walking in the 200 block of 20th Avenue South near Pratt Park in Seattle was shot when he was asked for a cigarette. Seattle Police reported they contacted a 19-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand just after midnight when he walked into Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: Lake Stevens PD fatally shot carjacking suspect

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 13, 2023—Lake Stevens Police Officer shot and killed an adult male today who entered the interior of an unmarked patrol vehicle after assaulting and carjacking a woman earlier. Witnesses on the scene told the Lynnwood Times the suspect followed a woman around Ross department store,...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KOMO News

2-day-old baby found in Bremerton home was suffering withdrawals

A days-old infant is receiving care after the newborn was found going through withdrawals at a home in Bremerton. According to the Bremerton Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of 4th Street on Wednesday for an "unknown problem." A person at the home told police...
BREMERTON, WA
KING 5

One dead after Lake Stevens police shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — What began as a carjacking in the Frontier Village shopping center in Lake Stevens ended in a deadly police shooting on Friday. The carjacking was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center, according to investigators. The suspect drove south on Highway 9 and police pursued.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
q13fox.com

DOCS: Renton shooting spree suspect stated he 'does not like Black people', all victims were Black

Renton shooting spree suspect 'doesn't like Black people', court documents. RENTON, Wash. - A King County Sheriff's Sergeant arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Thursday afternoon including two in Renton and one in SeaTac. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect identified as 32-year-old Mamadou A. Diallo made statements to detectives that he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men. The King County Sheriff's Office Superform submitted to prosecutors lists Diallo as a Black man living in SeaTac.
RENTON, WA
Seattle, Washington

Officers Arrest Rainier Beach Apartment Burglar

Police arrested a burglar late Wednesday after he slithered through a window at a Rainier Beach apartment. Around 11:30 p.m., a woman called 911 and said she could hear someone rifling through items in another room in her apartment in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South. When officers...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

