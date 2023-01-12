Apple has unveiled new model refreshes for the Mac Mini and MacBook Pros, all of which feature the latest silicon from the iPhone maker. In a series of new press releases, Apple confirmed its updating the Mac Mini and the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Instead of using the M2 system on a chip introduced last year at WWDC and featured in the 13-inch MacBook, the latest MacBook Air, and current iPad Pro models, these new devices announced today are configured to include either the M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max processors.

5 HOURS AGO