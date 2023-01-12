Read full article on original website
Apple Announces New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini Featuring M2, M2 Pro and M2 Max Processors
Apple has unveiled new model refreshes for the Mac Mini and MacBook Pros, all of which feature the latest silicon from the iPhone maker. In a series of new press releases, Apple confirmed its updating the Mac Mini and the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Instead of using the M2 system on a chip introduced last year at WWDC and featured in the 13-inch MacBook, the latest MacBook Air, and current iPad Pro models, these new devices announced today are configured to include either the M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max processors.
