IGN
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Will Not Include Highly Requested Feature
Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming game set in the Harry Potter universe and the sneak peeks we have received so far has generated massive hype among gamers, especially those within the Potterhead community. In fact, it is one of the most pre-ordered game right now, topping the sales charts across...
IGN
How to Link Twitch to Your Battle.net Account
Who doesn't love some free cosmetics? Tune into your favorite Overwatch 2 Twitch streamers during certain Overwatch 2 events to earn free Twitch drops and unlock cosmetics such as Skins, Victory Poses, Weapon Charms, and more. As you watch more hours of Overwatch 2 Twitch streams with drops enabled, you...
IGN
The Last of Us HBO Series Impressions
The crew at Podcast Beyond had early impressions on HBO's The Last of Us series. Is The Last of Us a worthy adaptation of thecritically acclaimed game? Does it fall flat on its face? What things in The Last of Us series work well on TV that don't necessarily work well in the game? We explore what we've seen so far of the series and try to answer certain questions in the most spoiler-free way possible!
IGN
Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year 2023 Skins and Start Time
The festivities are far from over in Overwatch 2. Ring in the Year of the Rabbit with Overwatch 2's Lunar New Year event in 2023. Enjoy your some of your favorites maps decorated with paper lanterns just for the occasion, and complete the Good Fortune Kkachi Event Challenge to unlock the new Legendary Echo Kkachi skin!
IGN
Destiny 2: Lightfall - Official Neomuna Environment Trailer
In this latest trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall, journey to Neptune and explore the neon metropolis of Neomuna. Cross paths with bone-chilling Tormentors and valiant Cloud Striders, join the fight against the Shadow Legion, and prevent devastation in the technologically advanced secret city of Neomuna. Destiny 2: Lightfall will be...
IGN
Anno 1800 - Official Console Reveal Trailer
Anno 1800 is a strategy game that gives players the opportunity to show off their leadership skills: build gigantic metropolises, set up efficient and profitable logistical networks, colonize an exotic new continent, charter expeditions to the four corners of the globe, and dominate their opponents diplomatically, commercially, or militarily. Coupling the game's massive success on PC, it's arriving to current-gen consoles in 2023. Anno 1800 is releasing on March 16 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
IGN
LoL 13.2 ADC Update Details
The League of Legends 13.2 Update is coming, and bringing with it a deluge of changes and tweaks to better balance Champions and the game overall. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the notable changes and improvements coming in 13.2, as well as links to full Patch Notes and PBE datamines.
IGN
Apex Legends Season 16 Release Date and Details
It seems that Season 16 of Apex Legends might not only be just around the corner, but that this newest season will haul in massive changes to the game as we know it. While official updates on Season 16 have been sparse to say the least, fans and dataminers have been hard at work deciphering clues as to what we can expect in Apex Legends Season 16.
IGN
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Official Kersjes Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for the mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent to meet Kersjes, a hunter-for-hire feared in the underworld, but beloved by children. Check it out to learn more about the character.
IGN
Extremely Powerful Capybaras - Official Announcement Trailer
Extremely Powerful Capybaras is a horde-mode survival rogue-lite game with a vibrant art style. Featuring four base classes, an in-game currency to purchase new weapons and abilities, and a four-player co-op mode as well. Extremely Powerful Capybaras is coming to PC soon with a demo available now.
IGN
Tails: The Backbone Preludes - Official Release Date Announcement Trailer
Tails: The Backbone Preludes is a narrative adventure set in the post-noir dystopian vision of Vancouver brought to life in Backbone, this prequel introduces a new series of intertwined stories surrounding four anthropomorphic animals. Tails will feature a wealth of new gameplay elements, interactions, puzzles, and choices that will ripple throughout the narrative. Tails: The Backbone Preludes will launch on February 2 for PC.
IGN
Forspoken - Official PC Features Highlight Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Forspoken to see some of the PC features of the upcoming action RPG, including graphical customization, AMD FidelityFX and AMD FSR 2 support, and more. Forspoken will be available on January 24, 2023.
IGN
Alphadia Neo - Official Trailer
Learn about the story, get a peek at the world, meet the characters Alt, Souffle, Enah, and Carlo, and take a glimpse at their resonant skills, as well as the fishing activity in this trailer for the fantasy RPG Alphadia Neo. Alphadia Neo is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch, as well as PC and mobile.
IGN
Smite x Magic: The Gathering - Official Crossover Event Trailer
The Smite x Magic: The Gathering crossover event will be available in January 2023. Check out the latest Smite trailer for the reveal. The Gods have faced many threats across the Battleground, but nothing can prepare them to face the dangers of the Multiverse. Fight back against Nicol Bolas as some of the most iconic characters in Magic: The Gathering in this crossover.
IGN
Trinity Fusion - Official Boss Rush Beta Trailer
Trinity Fusion is a rogue-lite action platformer set in dark sci-fi worlds where utilizing fast-paced, smooth and precise combat is the way to success. Trinity Fusion has announced a Boss Rush mode to the game where players will have to face off against three bosses in a row within the Trinity Fusion universe in a controlled environment, defeating each boss with no healing support. PC players can sign up for the beta to access Boss Rush Mode on Trinity Fusion available now.
IGN
Remnant: From the Ashes - Official Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for the reveal that Remnant: From the Ashes is coming soon to Nintendo Switch, and get another look at this action RPG. Humanity is struggling to survive, but they possess the technology to open portals to other realms and alternate realities. Are you brave enough to travel through these portals to uncover the mystery and take back what's yours?
IGN
Dead Island 2 - Official Meet the Slayers: Amy Trailer
Meet Amy and learn about this slayer's innate abilities and more in this trailer for Dead Island 2. Dead Island 2 will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and on PC via the Epic Games Store on April 28, 2023.
IGN
The House of the Dead: Remake - Official PlayStation 5 Trailer
The House of the Dead: Remake is a remade version of the game introduced in 1997 on the arcade platform. A classic arcade rail shooter receives a whole new entourage and gameplay changes to suit modern gaming standards. All owners of The House of the Dead: Remake on PlayStation 4 will receive the PlayStation 5 version as an upgrade. The House of the Dead: Remake for PlayStation 5 releases on January 20th.
IGN
The Star Named EOS - Official Announcement Trailer
The Star Named EOS is a first-person narrative puzzle game about photography and the ways we can capture the fleeting moments that shape our lives. Explore a hand-drawn world, solve puzzles to uncover the truth of a family mystery, and recreate photos to step back in time and experience the long-forgotten memories held within them. A demo for The Star Named EOS will be available at the Steam Next Fest along with a release on PC in 2023.
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage Review
After putting in some major study sessions and passing its tests in 2019’s Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Fire Emblem Engage makes the potentially surprising decision to take a purposeful step away from that focus on time management and teaching. Many base activities and socializing aspects with your team are still here, but Engage makes the smart move to adjust its sights back toward the roots of the series by putting engaging tactical combat first and foremost. There’s a reverence for Fire Emblems past that is clear in every aspect of it, even including the spirits of legendary heroes from previous games that power up your team, which match the strategic depth they bring with an exciting visual flair every time they’re unleashed. Its classic good vs. evil story may not reach those same heights of its predecessor, but the Divine Dragon’s adventure still stands tall among its peers – both on its own merits and as a wonderful tribute to Fire Emblem’s legacy.
