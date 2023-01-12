ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These TV deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more upgrade your view of Super Bowl LVII

By Jon Winkler and Daniel Donabedian, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DzW4x_0kCppJf200
Get ready for the Super Bowl with these TV deals from major retailers. LG/Samsung/Amazon/Crutchfield/Reviewed

The NFL playoffs are on the horizon, which means Super Bowl LVII isn't far behind. If you want to watch the biggest sporting event of the year in the best way possible, it's time to upgrade your home TV. Don't worry about your budget though, as we've found some amazing TV deals from Amazon , Walmart , Best Buy and more so you can get a better view of the action.

Best Super Bowl TV deals

  1. Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV at Amazon for $319.99 (Save $150)
  2. TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV at Amazon for $649.99 (Save $550)
  3. Samsung 55-Inch Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV at Samsung for $1,399.99 (Save $500)
  4. Samsung S95B Quantum HDR OLED 4K UHD Smart TV at Crutchfield from $1,597.99 (Save $600 to $1,000)
  5. LG 65-Inch C2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV at Walmart for $1,649 (Save $2,137.30)

Walmart TV deals

Walmart has rolled back prices on quality screens for Super Bowl season and beyond. If you don't want to break the bank too much, there's the 65-inch Vizio V-Series Smart TV available for 15% off at $448. When we tested the V-Series, we were impressed with its rich color display and consistently deep black levels, along with support for 4K gaming at 60fps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grfwT_0kCppJf200
The Vizio V-Series has great color production in its display and Walmart has it for less than $500 right now. Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Shop Walmart TV deals

Best Buy TV deals

Game day is almost here and if you're worried about missing the action Best Buy is offering some of the best deals on TVs. One great pick (especially if like a big view) is the LG UP7070 Smart TV , on sale in its 70-inch size for $100 off at $549.99. LG says the screen has a built-in 4K Quad Core Processor to create a "smooth, crisp viewing experience with enhanced contrast."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R92Ww_0kCppJf200
The LG UP7070 TV offers crisp visuals on a big display and it's available at Best Buy for $100 off. LG/Best Buy/Reviewed

Shop Best Buy TV deals

Amazon TV deals

Amazon has plenty of Super Bowl TV deals on some of our favorite screens, including the 60-inch Samsung Q60B , a quantum dot-equipped LED TV with a bright, colorful picture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g9AbY_0kCppJf200
The Samsung Q60B is a great TV for most casual viewers and Amazon has it for $100 off right now. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

Shop Amazon TV deals

TV deals at Crutchfield and Samsung

The best Super Bowl TV deals aren’t limited to Amazon , Best Buy and Walmart . There are also some excellent deals to be had at Samsung and Crutchfield, including on the phenomenal Samsung S95B which is one of two OLED TVs that use quantum dot technology for superior contrast and color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lhqY0_0kCppJf200
The Samsung S95B has a user-friendly smart hub home screen and it's on sale at Crutchfield today. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII is set for Sunday, February 12 . The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. EST .

When do Super Bowl TV deals start?

Tons of Super Bowl TV deals are available right now. With one month left before the big game, now is the perfect time to save big on a new screen and get it delivered before game day. Whether you're looking for an LG, Samsung or Sony smart TV, there are plenty of deals to be found at Amazon , Best Buy , Walmart and more.

What is the best TV you can buy for your money?

With so many fantastic TV deals available, it can be hard to know which to get. If you're vacillating between a couple, be sure to check Reviewed's TV reviews for some in-depth insight. One great pick is the LG 65-Inch C2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV . Usually priced at $3,786.30, you can take home the screen for $1,649 today at Walmart. As the best TV we've ever tested , we appreciated the thin design and word-class picture quality.

