NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
msn.com

A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show

A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto despite living with his parents, according to public records cited by The Australian. Darren Nguyen's crypto trading business, PO Street Capital, is registered at his parents' house in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia. The firm made around $7 million in profit after tax for the fiscal year ending June 2021, per the documents, which were filed with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission.
decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
Markets Insider

FTX says it has recovered $5 billion in assets, greatly increasing the amount the failed crypto exchange has hunted down to pay back creditors

FTX has recovered more than $5 billion in various assets, substantially increasing the amount identified by new executives as the failed crypto exchange works to repay creditors. The assets include cash, liquid cryptocurrency, and liquid investment securities, FTX's lead attorney Adam Landis said at a judicial hearing Wednesday as part...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal

The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
msn.com

Sam Bankman-Fried's secret 'backdoor' discovered, FTX lawyer says

Bankruptcy lawyers said Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda had access to a $65 billion credit line from FTX. The customer loans were made available via a backdoor created by FTX cofounder Gary Wang, they said. The money was used for luxury purchases like planes, parties, and political donations, the court heard. Slide...
The Independent

Ex-McDonald’s CEO whose separation agreement was valued at $105m charged by SEC

A former chief executive of McDonald’s has been charged by America’s federal regulator for making “misleading” claims about his sacking from the company in 2019.Steve Easterbrook has been fined $400,000 for charges related to his termination from the burger giant. While he has agreed to a five-year ban from serving on the board of a public company and paying the penalty, Mr Easterbrook has not admitted or denied the findings.The fast-food chain fired Mr Easterbrook in November 2019 after finding that he allegedly engaged in an inappropriate personal relationship with an employee at McDonald’s in violation of company policy,...
astaga.com

$93 Million Liquidated In 1 Hour

Knowledge exhibits a considerable amount of shorts have been liquidated within the Bitcoin futures market up to now day as BTC pushes above $19,000. $93 Million Bitcoin Shorts Have been Wiped Out In Just one Hour. As per knowledge from the on-chain analytics agency Glassnode, brief liquidations have spiked up...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto markets surged to regain the $1 trillion market capitalization mark over the weekend amid signs of bottoming and a record number of short liquidations contributing to the uptick. Nearly $500 million in shorts,...
AUSTIN, TX
AOL Corp

11 Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Invest In

Over the past decade, cryptocurrencies have gained significant popularity. While many people remain in the dark about the workings of cryptocurrencies, they are undoubtedly making their way to mainstream markets. Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000. When hearing the term “crypto,” the first thing people...
CNBC

4 key money moves in an uncertain economy, according to financial advisors

The new year could bring more economic uncertainty and market volatility, but there are still plenty ways to shield yourself from potential headwinds, advisors say. Here are a few of the strategies they are using to steer their clients through the ups and downs. By most measures, the new year...

