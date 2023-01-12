Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
msn.com
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto despite living with his parents, according to public records cited by The Australian. Darren Nguyen's crypto trading business, PO Street Capital, is registered at his parents' house in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia. The firm made around $7 million in profit after tax for the fiscal year ending June 2021, per the documents, which were filed with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission.
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Officially Seizes Over $456,000,000 Worth of Robinhood Shares Tied to FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially seized shares of popular trading app Robinhood linked to Sam Bankman-Fried despite objections from the disgraced FTX founder’s legal team. In a filing dated January 6th, prosecutors with the Commercial Litigation branch of the DOJ Civil Division inform the bankruptcy court...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
decrypt.co
Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors
Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
FTX says it has recovered $5 billion in assets, greatly increasing the amount the failed crypto exchange has hunted down to pay back creditors
FTX has recovered more than $5 billion in various assets, substantially increasing the amount identified by new executives as the failed crypto exchange works to repay creditors. The assets include cash, liquid cryptocurrency, and liquid investment securities, FTX's lead attorney Adam Landis said at a judicial hearing Wednesday as part...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal
The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
msn.com
Sam Bankman-Fried's secret 'backdoor' discovered, FTX lawyer says
Bankruptcy lawyers said Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda had access to a $65 billion credit line from FTX. The customer loans were made available via a backdoor created by FTX cofounder Gary Wang, they said. The money was used for luxury purchases like planes, parties, and political donations, the court heard. Slide...
Ex-McDonald’s CEO whose separation agreement was valued at $105m charged by SEC
A former chief executive of McDonald’s has been charged by America’s federal regulator for making “misleading” claims about his sacking from the company in 2019.Steve Easterbrook has been fined $400,000 for charges related to his termination from the burger giant. While he has agreed to a five-year ban from serving on the board of a public company and paying the penalty, Mr Easterbrook has not admitted or denied the findings.The fast-food chain fired Mr Easterbrook in November 2019 after finding that he allegedly engaged in an inappropriate personal relationship with an employee at McDonald’s in violation of company policy,...
dailyhodl.com
Most Dogecoin Holders Are in Profit While Majority of Shiba Inu Owners Remain Underwater: IntoTheBlock
Most holders of the meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) are sitting on profits, but the majority of rival meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) owners are in the red even though the crypto markets are rallying. According to blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock, 59% of DOGE holders are profitable in their investments while...
Sam Bankman-Fried says both FTX and Alameda were raking in billions in profits in 2021 before token values plunged in crypto winter
"FTX International and Alameda were both legitimately and independently profitable businesses in 2021, each making billions."
astaga.com
$93 Million Liquidated In 1 Hour
Knowledge exhibits a considerable amount of shorts have been liquidated within the Bitcoin futures market up to now day as BTC pushes above $19,000. $93 Million Bitcoin Shorts Have been Wiped Out In Just one Hour. As per knowledge from the on-chain analytics agency Glassnode, brief liquidations have spiked up...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Say $5,000,000,000 in Assets Now Recovered From Collapsed Crypto Exchange: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried’s attorneys are revealing that billions of dollars worth of liquid assets has been recovered from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. According to a new report by CNBC, lawyers representing the disgraced former CEO have told a judge that $5 billion in cash, digital assets, and other securities have been recovered from FTX.
CNBC
Scaramucci sees bitcoin at $50,000 to $100,000 in 2-3 years as market hopes for bull run
In 2022, the entire cryptocurrency market lost about $1.4 trillion in value with the industry facing liquidity issues and bankruptcies topped off by the collapse of exchange FTX. While bitcoin has got a small bump at the start of the year, in line with risk assets like stocks, experts say...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto markets surged to regain the $1 trillion market capitalization mark over the weekend amid signs of bottoming and a record number of short liquidations contributing to the uptick. Nearly $500 million in shorts,...
AOL Corp
11 Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Invest In
Over the past decade, cryptocurrencies have gained significant popularity. While many people remain in the dark about the workings of cryptocurrencies, they are undoubtedly making their way to mainstream markets. Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000. When hearing the term “crypto,” the first thing people...
CNBC
4 key money moves in an uncertain economy, according to financial advisors
The new year could bring more economic uncertainty and market volatility, but there are still plenty ways to shield yourself from potential headwinds, advisors say. Here are a few of the strategies they are using to steer their clients through the ups and downs. By most measures, the new year...
CNBC
Ukraine’s Naftogaz is in the process of finalizing the restructuring of its debt
Oleksiy Chernyshov, Naftogaz CEO, speaks about the process of finalizing the restructuring of the company's debt. It was the first government entity to default in 2022.
