Santa Barbara County, CA

Some highway closures remain following latest storm

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
 4 days ago
Many roads on the Central Coast have reopened following Monday’s storm that left multiple highways blocked by mudslides, debris flows or even partially washed away, but a few closures remain.

Shortly after the storm, Highway 101 between Gaviota and Ventura was shut down along with Highway 154, Highway 166, Highway 246, a portion of Highway 135, Highway 1 and others.

The shutdowns left people stranded in Ventura or Buellton with no way to get through Southern Santa Barbara County.

While most road closures have since been lifted, Highway 166 remains closed between Highway 101 and Highway 33. Caltrans says it is due to issues on the Kern County side.

Highway 154 is also closed between the 154/246 roundabout and State Route 192 due to multiple mud and rockslides.

Highway 1 along the Big Sur Coast is also closed. The Elephant Seal viewing area in San Simeon is open.

Caltrans on Thursday afternoon announced the closure of a portion of Highway 229 between highways 41 and 58 in Northern San Luis Obispo County due to part of the road being washed out.

For the latest on road closures in San Luis Obispo County, click here .

For the latest on storm-related road closures in Santa Barbara County, click here .

KSBY News

