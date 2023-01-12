ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Stocks rise as US inflation falls

By JUSTIN SULLIVAN
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1shVqm_0kCppG0r00
A decline in US consumer inflation in December could give the Federal Reserve room to slow its pace of interest rate hikes /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Global stocks mostly rose Thursday as investors digested data showing a softening of US consumer inflation, potentially giving the Federal Reserve room to slow its interest rate hikes.

Equities also found support on growing optimism over China's economic reopening.

Europe's main bourses surpassed levels not seen in months.

Paris closed 0.7 percent higher after briefly rising past the 7,000-point mark for the first time since February last year, while Frankfurt ended above 15,000 points for the first time since the same month.

Shares in London were 0.9 percent higher. On Wall Street, major indices shook off early weakness and also finished higher. Both the Dow and Nasdaq ended the session up 0.6 percent.

After inflation soared to decades-high levels in the last year, investors had been keenly awaiting the latest US consumer price index (CPI) reading for an indication of the Fed's next move.

It showed consumer inflation in the United States slipped in December to the lowest level in over a year -- rising 6.5 percent from a year ago, the smallest increase since October 2021, the Labor Department said.

The annual figure was also down from November's 7.1-percent spike.

Between November and December, CPI dipped 0.1 percent, the first time in around two years it logged a month-on-month contraction.

"While the job picture remains strong, the Fed will be pleased to see that the inflation outlook is getting better too," Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, said.

Several analysts issued reports predicting the Fed would raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point in February, down from the half percentage point hike in December.

But Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said Fed officials still faced "a super-tricky balancing act."

"Expectations remain that the Fed will opt for a 0.25-percent hike at the next meeting, but a steeper 0.5-percent jump still canât be ruled out as core inflation which strips out volatile energy and food prices is still proving a much tougher nut to crack," she said.

- Oil prices rise -

Investors are also keeping tabs on developments in China as it emerges from years of strict zero-Covid containment measures.

While the long-term outlook remains positive, soaring infections across the country are leading to worries about the effect on economic activity.

World oil prices also jumped on expectations of rebounding Chinese energy demand, rising for a sixth straight day.

"Energy traders should get used to seeing oil prices head higher," said Oanda analyst Edward Moya. "Oil demand is coming back and expectations are high that China's demand is about to skyrocket."

Several oil experts have tipped prices to hit $100 a barrel this year, with top hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand predicting last week that it could pass $140.

- Key figures around 2145 GMT -

New York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 34,189.97 (close)

New York - S&P 500: UP 0.3 percent at 3,983.17 (close)

New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.6 percent at 11,001.10 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.9 percent at 7,794.04 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.7 percent at 15,058.30 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.7 percent at 6,975.68 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.7 percent at 4,126.68 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: FLAT at 26,449.82 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.4 percent at 21,514.10 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3,163.45 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0854 from $1.0757 on Wednesday

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 129.27 yen from 132.45 yen

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2214 from $1.2146

Euro/pound: UP at 88.84 pence from 88.56 pence

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.6 percent at $84.03 a barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.3 percent at $78.39 a barrel

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

China's economy grows at slowest pace in decades but tops forecasts

China's economy grew last year at its slowest pace in four decades as it was hammered by Covid lockdowns and a property crisis but the forecast-beating reading raised hopes for a strong recovery as it reopens. Beijing's rigid adherence to its zero-Covid strategy of strict containment that effectively shut the country off from the world hammered business activity last year and threw supply chains offline, rattling the global economy.
AFP

Pfizer to sell more drugs at cost to poor nations

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced on Tuesday that it will greatly expand the number of medicines and vaccines it sells on a not-for-profit basis to the world's poorest countries. In May, the drug giant had begun offering 23 of its patented drugs to poor countries on a not-for-profit basis.
AFP

Key suspect in EU graft scandal cuts deal with prosecutors

A key suspect in a spreading EU graft scandal, former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, has cut a deal to divulge information about countries involved and bribes made, Belgian prosecutors said Tuesday. He is also to divulge his methods, the "financial arrangements with other involved countries" and "the involvement of known and unknown persons within the investigation".
AFP

France concerned for health of French-Irish citizen held in Iran

France is "extremely worried" about the health of a French-Irish citizen held in Iran, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, as UN rights experts accused Tehran of institutionalised "hostage-taking". The experts called on Tehran to "end the institutionalised practice of hostage-taking and to release the many foreign and dual nationals who remain arbitrarily detained."
AFP

Blinken to pay long-awaited China visit on February 5-6

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Beijing on February 5-6, a US official said Tuesday, giving dates for a long-awaited trip aimed at keeping high tensions in check.  The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Blinken would arrive in the Chinese capital on February 5 and also hold talks the following day, going ahead with the visit despite mounting concern about Covid-19 cases in China.
AFP

UK's Johnson bags lucrative deal for tell-all memoir

He's long been labouring to complete a promised biography of William Shakespeare, but now Boris Johnson is turning to a life story closer to home: his own. Rival publisher Hodder & Stoughton will have been hoping he is using his new-found leisure time to turn his attention back to the Shakespeare book.
AFP

EU parliament chief vows to tackle corruption in its ranks

The head of the European Parliament vowed Monday to impose new rules to tackle foreign corruption after MEPs were caught up in a graft scandal linked to Qatar and Morocco. Searches were ordered as part of a Belgian prosecutors' probe into graft in the European Parliament benefitting Qatar and Morocco.
AFP

EU vows to protect European industry to counter US subsidies

The EU on Monday said it would take "decisive steps" to protect Europe in the face of massive US subsidies that have left the bloc scrambling to find a way to keep businesses on the continent. Some EU members fear a hardline response by the EU to the IRA could provoke a trade war, while others worry a subsidy race within the bloc would benefit wealthier nations.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Biden to visit flood-hit California Thursday: White House

US President Joe Biden will travel to flood-hit areas of California on Thursday, the White House said, as the country's most populous state cleans up from a devastating series of storms. Biden will tour "communities impacted by the devastation from recent storms, survey recovery efforts, and assess what additional federal support is needed," the White House said late Monday in a statement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

UK strikes to intensify as teachers and nurses announce walkouts

Industrial action looked set to intensify Monday as Britain's largest teaching and nursing unions announced further walkouts over pay, while the government seeks to limit strikes with a controversial bill. The teaching union leaders are set to meet the education minister Gillian Keegan on Wednesday.
AFP

China back to 'normal' after end of Covid curbs: official

China has returned to normal after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, Vice Premier Liu He told the World Economic Forum on Tuesday as he invited "international friends" to visit the country. "We very much welcome international friends to come to China.
AFP

US high court hears sanctions evasion case against Turkey's Halkbank

The US Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday in an appeal by Turkey's Halkbank against US charges that it violated sanctions on Iran. Halkbank was hit with criminal charges in 2019 that it took part in a year-long scheme to launder billions of dollars worth of Iranian oil and natural gas proceeds, violating US sanctions on Iran.
AFP

Last activists leave German village as coal pit expansion rolls on

The last two climate activists occupying a western German village to stop it making way for a coal mine extension left their underground hideout on Monday, marking the end of the police operation to evict them. The end of the operation came despite a huge demonstration held on Saturday, attended by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.
AFP

Iraq PM backs continued US troop presence

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani defended the open-ended presence of US and other foreign troops in his country, in an interview published Sunday. In the interview published Sunday, Sudani made clear he wants to get along with the United States, which is locked in confrontation with Iran.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

China's Tencent fires more than 100 for fraud, embezzlement

Chinese tech giant Tencent said Monday it had fired more than a hundred employees for violating company policies, with some referred to police and later found guilty of bribery and embezzlement. Those accused were found to have embezzled company funds and accepting bribes, it added, with a number referred to police and some found guilty in court.
AFP

China's population shrinks for first time in more than 60 years

China's population shrank last year for the first time in more than six decades, official data showed Tuesday, as the birth rate slows in the face of mounting financial pressures and shifting social attitudes.  The world's most populous country is facing a looming demographic crisis as its workforce ages, which analysts warn could stymie economic growth and pile pressure on strained public coffers.
AFP

AFP

103K+
Followers
38K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy